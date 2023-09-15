You are here

Global Markets – European stocks set for best week in months, US mood turns cautious

Global Markets – European stocks set for best week in months, US mood turns cautious
Europe’s Stoxx 600 index gained 0.7 percent on Friday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Global Markets – European stocks set for best week in months, US mood turns cautious

Global Markets – European stocks set for best week in months, US mood turns cautious
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON/TOKYO: European stocks were set for their best weekly performance in two months, buoyed by hopes that the European Central Bank is ending its rate rise cycle and data that suggested China’s wobbly economy may be regaining some momentum, according to Reuters.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index, which rose 1.5 percent on Thursday, gained a further 0.7 percent on Friday to put it on track for a 2.1 percent weekly gain, the most since the week ending July 14.

But futures trading suggested Wall Street equities would not extend the rally, as the mood in New York remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week and investors weighed divergent outlooks for the US and euro zone.

The European Central Bank hiked its key interest rate to a record 4 percent on Thursday and warned it would stay at that level until above-target inflation was dealt with.

Still, markets clung to hopes that the ECB, as the euro zone economy weakens, will wait for more evidence its monetary tightening so far has slowed the economy and then tilt toward rate cuts.

“The key thing for markets is that a dovish hike suggests we are getting closer to the end,” said Parisha Saimbi, G10 FX rates strategist at BNP Paribas in London. “They are (also) going to wait for the pass through of monetary policy so far, and to this extent equities are performing well.”

Also bolstering European investors’ risk appetite on Friday, data showed Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August topped economists’ expectations, though its property slump deepened, threatening to undercut a flurry of support measures.

Analysts had become increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, as the property downturn fed into weak consumption and rising youth unemployment.

China’s central bank’s late on Thursday cut banks’ reserve ratio requirements for a second time this year, in a move designed to stimulate the economy by increasing the flow of credit to households and businesses.

“When you look at the tactical stimulus Chinese authorities are putting in place and the slight stabilization of the economy, it gives you a reason to start feeling constructive,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Management.

Meanwhile, yields on euro zone government bonds rose on Friday after sharp drops on Thursday, suggesting debt investors were less sanguine on the outlook for ECB policy.

US S&P 500 futures pointed to a 0.1 percent rise on Friday, after the cash index rose 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year US Treasury note, which moves inversely to the price of the debt and tracks interest rate expectations, rose 2 basis points to 5.01 percent.

A gauge of the dollar’s performance against major currencies also stuck close to a six-month peak it had reached overnight.

US data on Thursday showed producer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August and retail sales also rose more than expected.

Traders are betting the Fed will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.5 percent next week. But the possibility that the central bank will keep rates at that level for months to come as the economy avoids a long-predicted recession is dulling the allure of US government bonds for now.

In currency markets, the euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.066, as it clawed its way off an overnight trough of $1.0632, the lowest level since March 20.

The so-called US dollar index edged down 0.18 percent to 105.2, after hitting the highest since early March at 105.43 on Thursday. The gauge remains on track for its ninth straight weekly advance, the longest run in nine years.

Saudi Aramco to enter South American retail market with 100 percent Esmax acquisition

Saudi Aramco to enter South American retail market with 100 percent Esmax acquisition
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco to enter South American retail market with 100 percent Esmax acquisition

Saudi Aramco to enter South American retail market with 100 percent Esmax acquisition
  • Deal unlocks new market opportunities and advances Aramco’s global downstream expansion
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has agreed to purchase a 100 percent equity stake in Esmax Distribuscion SpA from Southern Cross Group, a Latin America-focused private equity company.

The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, Aramco said in a statement issued on Friday.

Esmax is a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile and its national presence includes retail fuel stations, airport operations, fuel distribution terminals and a lubricant blending plant.

Aramco’s planned acquisition of Esmax would be its first downstream retail investment in South America, recognizing the potential and attractiveness of these markets while advancing Aramco’s strategy of strengthening its downstream value chain.

The transaction would enable Aramco to secure outlets for its refined products and help expand its retail business internationally.

The acquisition would also further unlock new market opportunities for Valvoline-branded lubricants, following Aramco’s acquisition of the Valvoline global products business in February.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Aramco downstream president, said: “This agreement is yet another milestone in our strategy to grow Aramco’s downstream presence globally and expand our retail, lubricants and trading businesses.

“We are excited by the opportunities it presents, creating synergies with our extensive trading and manufacturing systems,” he said.

“Moreover, it creates a platform to launch the Aramco brand both in Chile and South America more broadly, unlocking significant potential to capitalize on new markets for our products,” he said.

“Esmax is a well-run business in Chile with more than 100 years of experience with quality assets and growth potential, Al-Qahtani said. “We are excited to have the outstanding people of Esmax join the Aramco family as we continue to execute on our downstream strategy.”

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia

Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Business & Economy
Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment

Capital Market Authority refers 25 suspects to prosecutor amid stock market violations

Capital Market Authority refers 25 suspects to prosecutor amid stock market violations
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

Capital Market Authority refers 25 suspects to prosecutor amid stock market violations

Capital Market Authority refers 25 suspects to prosecutor amid stock market violations
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial watchdog has referred 25 suspects to the Kingdom’s public prosecutor after the share prices of 84 listed companies were manipulated. 

The Capital Market Authority revealed the offenses go back as far as 2019, and involved purchase orders aimed at influencing the share and unit values of a range of firms, including Saudi Real Estate Co., Red Sea International Co., and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co.

In a statement, the authority said the identities of those found guilty would be published on the website of the General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes when the final decisions are issued.  

“Any person affected by these violations is entitled to file a compensation claim, after conviction, against the violators before the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes, provided that these claims are preceded by a complaint filed to the CMA,” said the statement.

Other companies named as being affected include Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co., Saudi Printing and Packaging Co., and Nayifat Finance Co.

Expanding on the incidents, the CMA said 23 suspects were referred for “carrying out practices that involve manipulative and deceptive acts through the entry of purchase orders that aim to influence the share price and unit price” during trading on shares of 72 listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange and one of the investment funds. Some of these are related to sell orders.

The second referral involves two suspects for carrying out practices that “aim to effect a high closing auction price during trading on shares and units of 26 companies” – one of which was listed on the parallel market Nomu, and one of the investment funds on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to continue developing its stock exchange offerings in line with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy.

Speaking at an event in London on Sept. 11,  the CMA chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz revealed there are around 140 firms at various stages of the listing process.

“If we project going forward, we actually still have a decent pipeline coming up, and it’s very much a reflection of having the stability, (as) having things as they are continuously attracts businesses,” he said, adding that there are 19 businesses approved to list by the CMA, with around another 50 having applied. 

“The last horizon is we periodically query the financial advisor network for the number of mandates they’ve signed, which gives us a further indication of the pipeline we expect, and that number is close to 70 signed mandates,” El-Kuwaiz added.

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Saudi stock market

Electric vehicles cost set to match fuel cars by 2027: report 

Electric vehicles cost set to match fuel cars by 2027: report 
Updated 15 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Electric vehicles cost set to match fuel cars by 2027: report 

Electric vehicles cost set to match fuel cars by 2027: report 
Updated 15 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The cost of electric vehicles is expected to match that of fuel-powered cars of similar size and configuration by 2027, according to a new report from research firm Gartner Inc.   

The report forecasted an accelerated global adoption of EVs in the coming years but also outlined potential obstacles relating to power infrastructure.  

Gartner’s research anticipates global battery electric vehicle shipments to grow by 22.22 percent to reach 11 million units by 2023, up from 9 million units in 2022.   

Additionally, the report expects nearly 15 million battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars to be shipped worldwide in 2023, rising 19 percent year-on-year to 17.9 million units in 2024.  

The plug-in hybrid vehicles market is also expected to expand, albeit at a slightly slower pace, growing from 3 million units in 2022 to 4 million units in 2023.

Despite the promising numbers, Gartner’s report indicated potential challenges with regard to power generation and distribution. 

“Unless countries take actions to incentivize EV drivers to charge outside peak electricity consumption periods, the switch to EVs may put an additional strain on both the power generation capacity and the distribution infrastructure,” said Jonathan Davenport, senior director analyst at Gartner. 

By 2024, nearly 18.5 million EVs — including cars, buses, vans, and heavy trucks — are projected to be shipped, with electric cars constituting 97 percent of these shipments.  

In the Gulf region, primarily the UAE and Saudi Arabia, significant steps are being taken to promote electric mobility, the report noted.  

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns over 60 percent of California-based EV maker Lucid and has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 Lucid vehicles over the next 10 years.   

Among other developments, Ceer, the Kingdom’s first EV brand, recently received an industrial license from the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.   

In the UAE, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure recently announced the launch of the Global EV Market, a comprehensive project that saw the forming of several partnerships with major industry stakeholders such as Audi, Siemens, BMW, and General Motors.   

The UAE also secured fourth place in a global ranking for affordable EV charging infrastructure, as assessed by Compare the Market Australia.  

According to a report by management consultancy Arthur D. Little, the UAE’s EV market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 30 percent between 2022 and 2028. 

Topics: electric vehicle (EV)

Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment

Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment

Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a sea change in its digital banking services after the Ministry of Investment signed memorandums of understanding with Al-Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi.    

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MoUs aim to enhance the role of the digital banking sector and help these institutions provide better services to investors. 

The agreements will also provide facilities to companies to assist them in enriching the investment journey in a way that works to promote the growth and diversification of the national economy, SPA reported.

The latest MoUs come after the Ministry of Investment inked a deal with Riyad Bank to make it easier for foreign companies relocating their headquarters to the Kingdom to access digital banking.

According to the bank, employees of those companies would be offered fast and efficient procedures to open accounts, issue banking cards, join special memberships, and identify relationship managers, adding that all services will be made available upon arrival to Saudi Arabia and prior to issuing a work permit, in order to help them settle faster.  

The Riyad Bank explained that these banking facilities and services would be provided with advanced digital solutions as a contribution from the bank to support the investment environment in the Kingdom and provide distinctive facilities that support efforts to enhance the economy and diversify investments in the Kingdom. 

Despite tighter liquidity, banks in Saudi Arabia are expected to perform well this year thanks to a favorable operating environment in the Kingdom, according to credit rating agency Fitch.  

A report from the US-based firm in July noted that non-oil economic growth in Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in elevating the profitability of banks in the Kingdom.   

“The average operating profit/risk-weighted assets of Fitch-rated Saudi banks was 2.7 percent in 2022, and we expect non-oil economic growth to support profitability in 2023, driven by government capex, private-sector credit growth, lower unemployment, and the government’s ongoing Vision 2030 strategy,” said Fitch.

Topics: Ministry of Investment digital banking

Pakistan needs to follow Saudi real estate model to attract foreign investment — local developer

Pakistan needs to follow Saudi real estate model to attract foreign investment — local developer
Updated 15 September 2023

Pakistan needs to follow Saudi real estate model to attract foreign investment — local developer

Pakistan needs to follow Saudi real estate model to attract foreign investment — local developer
  • Imarat Group CEO Shafiq Akbar says Pakistan should launch mega projects like Saudi Arabia for foreign investors 
  • Pakistan’s real estate sector has $40 billion investment potential for 20 million housing units, the developer adds 
Updated 15 September 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities should learn from Saudi Arabia’s real estate development model to attract foreign investment in order to fulfil the country’s housing needs and boost its fragile economy, a top Pakistani estate developer said on Thursday, pointing to the South Asian nation’s $40 billion investment potential in the housing sector.
Shafiq Akbar, chief executive officer of the Imarat Group, was one of the attendees at the Cityscape Global public-private partnership forum in Riyadh this week, where he presented different investment opportunities in Pakistan’s real estate sector to woo potential investors. Since 2016, Akbar’s group has launched 15 megaprojects in most sought-after areas of Pakistan and has a portfolio of around $800 million. So far it has developed projects worth around $230 million.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million, is facing a housing shortage of approximately ten million units, with half of them in the urban areas, according to the World Bank. The housing gap only in Punjab, the country’s largest province in terms of population, is expected to rise to 11.3 million units by 2047. Hence, the housing construction and real estate sectors are seen as vital to the overall health of the South Asian economy.
“There is a lot of inspiration and learning which we can take from Saudi Arabia [for the real estate development],” Akbar told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia has mapped the potential within their land. All the potentials. Be it the potential of tourism, for the cultural heritage. Anything where they can package them as a mega real estate project and brand it in such a way that, you know, they go global.”

Pakistan's prominent estate developer Shafiq Akbar gestures during an interview with Arab News in Islamabad on September 14, 2023. (AN Photo)

Under Saudi Arabia’s national tourism strategy, the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million tourists by 2030 annually and the investment required for that is $1 trillion, according to Akbar. Saudi real estate projects in Neom, Qiddiya, Diriyah and Alula have been creating a hype globally.
“Why can’t we do it,” he asked. “Saudi Arabia… is 35 million people. Here we are talking about 250 million people. We got the highest per capita demand for housing in Pakistan.”
The Imarat Group CEO suggested the Pakistani authorities to introduce “economic engines” like industrial cities, tourist destinations, and health, educational and tech cities.
“We want to introduce these economic engines to different areas of Pakistan to make our human resources productive and eventually provide them with housing,” he said.
Akbar said the Imarat Group was packaging these projects under a vision and giving a plan for that: “Do proper master planning of Pakistan and then execute this plan for the next 20 to 25 years and Pakistan, I believe, can become the fastest growing economy in the world.”
He, however, lamented that foreign investment in Pakistan’s real estate sector was shrinking as only around $25 billion came to it in 2021, and half of that investment was trapped in “illegal” or “infeasible” projects. The country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis had also gone down with the shrinking investment in the real estate sector, he added.
“Twenty-five percent of all the remittances used to be invested in real estate in Pakistan annually. Most of that investment is not coming in the real estate sector now,” Akbar said.
“We need only one and half percent area of Pakistan to provide 20 million [housing] units in next 20 to 25 years,” he said, adding it required $40 billion investment.
 

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE Saudi construction #NEOM Imarat Group

