Music with a message: Saudi indie band puts social issues in the Hejazi vernacular

The band's name translates as 'me and us,' which reinforces the idea that when songs are about social issues they have a meaning for everyone.
The band's name translates as 'me and us,' which reinforces the idea that when songs are about social issues they have a meaning for everyone.
Music with a message: Saudi indie band puts social issues in the Hejazi vernacular
The band's name translates as 'me and us,' which reinforces the idea that when songs are about social issues they have a meaning for everyone.
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Music with a message: Saudi indie band puts social issues in the Hejazi vernacular

Music with a message: Saudi indie band puts social issues in the Hejazi vernacular
  • Jeddah-based Ana Nahn serve up a blend of Arabic music with a rock twist
  • ‘Local musicians … can produce impactful independent music,’ singer says
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Arabic music with a rock mentality? Songs with a message sung in the Hejazi dialect? Those might not be the traditional ingredients for a hit in Saudi Arabia, but for one indie band they are proving to be a recipe for success.

Ana Nahn released their debut single “What Did I Do?” in 2019. It tells the story of a man who wakes up one day to find himself trending on Twitter and wondering how it happened.

The role of social media in modern-day society is an idea the band has returned to many times since and remains at the core of their being.




The band's name translates as 'me and us,' which reinforces the idea that when songs are about social issues they have a meaning for everyone.

“We wanted to address current social concerns on social media or topics that are important for people who were raised in Saudi Arabia,” lead singer and synth player Abdulmalik Zubailah told Arab News.

“And we wanted to do so without seeming preachy because we are a part of that society.”

Based in Jeddah, the band also features Maan Balila on drums, Saleh bin Saif on tabla and keyboards, and Saif Mufti and Shaher Karkashan, both on bass.

“We like to think of ourselves as an alternative Hijazi music group, and we sing in Arabic,” Zubailah said.

“Local musicians with a strong sense of culture can produce impactful independent music, employing their culture and societal themes.”




The band's name translates as 'me and us,' which reinforces the idea that when songs are about social issues they have a meaning for everyone.

The band’s name translates as “me and us,” which reinforces the idea that when songs are about cultural or social issues they have a meaning for everyone.

Their latest release, “Harfiyan,” meaning “literally” in Arabic, is a portrait of how people on social media, in the quest to impress others, can sometimes lose their identity.

But not every track has such a weighty message. The song “Ginger, Honey and Lemon,” for instance, is a warm tribute to the titular tonic that many Saudis regard as a panacea for all ills.

“The message of the song isn’t that we are attempting to eliminate the use of ginger, honey and lemon. Rather, it’s a humorous song that discusses some of the remedies that we grew up knowing and some that are promoted now on WhatsApp,” Zubailah said.

The band perform mostly in their home city, at venues like the Jeddah Hub, Virgin Megastore, The Music Space, Makan Music Center and The Basement, to name a few. But they have also been seen at Bohemia in Alkhobar, the Syrup Lounge in Riyadh and Sama Abha in Abha.

“The local scene is expanding,” Zubailah said.

While he is encouraged by the support provided by industry bodies within the Kingdom, the indie music scene still had a long way to go, he added.

“I think it’s a wonderful step that the Saudi Music Commission is promoting emerging talent because there is so much (of it).

“We are not accustomed to promoting local talent, and I think we are still a long way from developing a truly authentic music scene.”

Indie music is very much an emerging scene in Saudi Arabia but relaxed entertainment regulations have aided its growth.

The Anghami music platform even has a dedicated “Saudi Indie” category to reflect its growing popularity among young people.

Ana Nahn’s music can also be found on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

 

Aflamna celebrates Saudi film renaissance at Jeddah's Hayy Cinema

Aflamna celebrates Saudi film renaissance at Jeddah's Hayy Cinema
Updated 15 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

Aflamna celebrates Saudi film renaissance at Jeddah's Hayy Cinema

Aflamna celebrates Saudi film renaissance at Jeddah's Hayy Cinema
  • The one-day program treated attendees to screenings of two short Saudi films, followed by conversations with the directors
  • The event not only showcased the talent within the Kingdom but also celebrated Hayy Cinema’s place as the first independent movie theater in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

Jeddah: In a major milestone for Saudi Arabia’s emerging movie industry, Jeddah’s Hayy Cinema recently hosted a special event — Aflamna (meaning “our films”) — in collaboration with Cineways, powered by NEOM.
The one-day program treated attendees to screenings of two short Saudi films, followed by conversations with the directors. The event not only showcased the talent within the Kingdom but also celebrated Hayy Cinema’s place as the first independent movie theater in Saudi Arabia.
One of the featured films, “Lucky You’re Mine,” directed by Nora Abu Shusha, tells the story of Ahmad and Salma, a newlywed couple whose marriage is tested when Salma experiences a bipolar manic episode following a tragic event. Despite the challenges the couple face, Ahmad is determined to support his wife. However, their struggle to effectively communicate leads them to a crossroads where the future of their marriage hangs in the balance.
Abu Shusha is a filmmaker who explores interpersonal relationships through a blend of drama and comedy. Her work often touches on themes such as gender, class, love and purpose. She has worked as a writer and producer on documentaries and TV shows for more than a decade. Abu Shusha’s debut short film script for “Lucky You’re Mine” won a production fund award in the Daw Film Competition held by the Saudi Film Commission.
With a passion for storytelling, Abu Shusha continues to create compelling narratives through her own production house in Jeddah.
On showcasing her work at Hayy Cinema, Abu Shusha said: “I have a deep affection for this place, and I take pride in the vibrant activities and talented individuals it houses. In terms of quality, I can confidently compare it to some of the best existing centers.”
Another film showcased at Aflamna was “Sukoon: Addiction of Silence,” produced and co-directed by Ahsan Minhas and Marwan Bakri. Both directors have previous successful films, with Minhas’ “My Dear Fiction” selected at the 1st Red Sea International Film Festival and winning at the Global Film Awards in Los Angeles.
Minhas highlighted the value of showing “Sukoon” in Saudi Arabia: “It has been a wonderful experience to bring a very special and personal film for me to the screens and have audiences experience the cinematic nature of what it’s trying to tell, which is a very personal and universal story at the same time.”
On future work, Minhas said: “We’re working on a proof of concept that is on a very different spectrum in society, pushing Saudi into a different direction with more international but local stories fused together. We already have submitted one for a couple of festivals, and a lot of things are coming up, with three films back to back. Everything is original, mostly written by me, and we’re hoping for a bright future.”
Zohra Ait El-Jamar, senior manager of Hayy Cinema, told Arab News: “Aflamna is an initiative that we’re happy to collaborate on with Cineways. Aflamna, in short, aims at showcasing stories that audiences can identify and relate to.” El-Jamar underlined the importance of the program in supporting the development of the Saudi Arabian film industry by providing a platform for emerging filmmakers to show their work and gain exposure.
El-Jamar highlighted the role of Aflamna in fostering a supportive and collaborative environment, encouraging the exchange of ideas and experiences among filmmakers.
“By promoting local talent and encouraging creativity, Hayy Cinema contributes to the growth and recognition of the Saudi Arabian film industry on a national and international level,” she said. “Given the success of this rendezvous, we are very much looking forward to hosting more Aflamna screenings at Hayy Cinema in collaboration with Cineways.”
Hayy Cinema is launching its autumn program with a focus on local productions while also providing access to international indie films. El-Jamar highlighted how this approach contributes to the development of the Saudi film industry and provides audiences with a wide range of cinematic experiences and genres.
Cineways provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to succeed on an international level by offering comprehensive courses and workshops.
Working closely with NEOM and the Saudi Film Commission, Cineways aims to develop Saudi talent to meet and exceed global standards. Its efforts bridge the gap between local talent and international benchmarks, empowering aspiring filmmakers and elevating the Saudi film industry as a whole.

Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit

Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit

Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit
  • The G77 is a group of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Central and South America first formed in 1964
  • Prince Faisal will hold number of bilateral meetings with representatives of the participating countries
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Cuba on Friday ahead of the G77 + China summit, which is being held in Havana from September 15 to 16, Saudi Press Agency reported.

On arrival, the prince was received by Cuban Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Vito, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and the Saudi ambassador to Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi.

The prince also met with First Secretary of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on his arrival in Havana.

The G77 is a group of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Central and South America first formed in 1964 and which has since grown to more than 130 members.

The summit will discuss developments on the international scene and the challenges that the world is facing, SPA said.

Representatives of the 77 countries and China participating in the summit will discuss sustainable solutions to the challenges, it added. 

Prince Faisal will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of the participating countries.

 

New 'Net Zero' exhibition opens at Ithra aiming to build awareness around sustainability

New 'Net Zero' exhibition opens at Ithra aiming to build awareness around sustainability
Updated 15 September 2023
Jasmine Bager

New 'Net Zero' exhibition opens at Ithra aiming to build awareness around sustainability

New 'Net Zero' exhibition opens at Ithra aiming to build awareness around sustainability
  • Two Saudis among 18 participating artists
  • Event set to end in summer 2024
Updated 15 September 2023
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture launched a contemporary art exhibition, called “Net Zero,” in Dhahran on Wednesday.
In what Ithra describes as a “future-forward, sustainable approach to museums and exhibitions,” the futuristic, 3D-printed white walls in Gallery 1 came to life in the latest thought-provoking group show, made up of colorful and organic immersive dioramas from 18 different contemporary artists.
The eclectic mixture of independent but cohesively curated artworks showcases how different artists use their art as a way to communicate the need to try to achieve “net zero,” which is a term used to refer to “the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.”
Farah Abushullaih, the head of the museum at Ithra, explained why the activation of the space was timely.
She said: “The ‘Net Zero’ exhibition aims to raise awareness and educate our audiences on sustainability from an artistic perspective.
“Part of Ithra’s mission is to educate the community on artistic practices, how artists reflect the world and engage with important and topical areas of interest through creativity.”
The exhibition space adopted sustainable operations throughout the construction process, and promises to keep that ethos following the end of the event in June 2024.
The plan is to disassemble the exhibition as a whole once it ends and to repurpose the low-carbon walls and reuse most materials within the Ithra facility.
Ithra demonstrated its commitment to the cause by partnering with ACCIONA Cultural for the first time for “Net Zero.”
ACCIONA Cultura is a global company that specializes in the creation of museums and immersive experiences with an innovative and sustainable approach to develop carbon tracking and offsetting solutions, including in the design, production, installation, and operational phases of events.
There are two Saudi artists and 16 other artists participating in “Net Zero.” The 18 artists have brought their personal observations of environmental challenges to their work.
The artworks, nine of which have been commissioned specifically for the exhibition, convey the contributing artists’ perspectives on a range of environmental issues.
Mohammad Al-Faraj, one of the Saudi artists, is also a farmer. Hailing from neighboring Al-Ahsa, Al-Faraj takes great pride in documenting the lives of rice farmers.
He started filming the men with feet submerged in water in 2015, tirelessly harvesting the famous hassawi red rice. Some of the footage was taken on his smartphone, some with his professional camera. The result was the first of his three pieces in his “Net Zero” contribution.
On a TV hanging on the wall, a split-screen shows footage of men harvesting the rice, their chanting in unison reverberating in the sun. The five-minute visual collage consists of snippets stitched together, each showcasing a different glimpse in the life of a rice farmer throughout the process — and the years.
Al-Faraj told Arab News: “I call this first work ‘The Ghost of the Farmer.’ I’m not a nostalgic person and don’t necessarily long for the ways of the past, but I do have a fear of the future.
“I am afraid that things, and processes, that I will need later, are disappearing. I can already feel them leaving, like a ghost.
“When I refer to farmers, I don’t just limit it to those in the farming industry. We are all farmers, each of us, in our lives, we have a garden within.
“How you cultivate the space, how you care for it, how you nurture it and water it — it’s a garden. There is the saying that goes something like, ‘Each of us has a life that is a canvas,’ but I think, in actuality, a garden is more fitting because it lives and dies, just like us.”
For his second piece, “Fossils of Knowledge,” he shaped organic objects from a tree to resemble a giant fossil. He questions where the knowledge that one acquires goes when we are dead and buried.
In his third piece he stitched together a collection of black and white photos that show the lifecycle of the palm tree, from a freshly chopped stump that resembles a full moon to burning the soil deliberately to reignite the land. Images of palm trees twisting with nature and then of its renewed growth, all connected. Printed on cotton paper, he sees it all as one photo.
Al-Faraj says that it means a great deal to him to have his work displayed so close to his beloved Al-Ahsa. Dhahran has become a hub and he said he is honored to be part of the very important conversations that Ithra promotes.
Aaron Cezar, director of Delfina Foundation in London, traveled to the first night of the “Net Zero” show in support of Al-Faraj, who had been offered a Delfina residency back in 2016.
The foundation had identified Al-Faraj as an exceptional artist, with what Cezar described as having an “incredible eye for moving images and for storytelling.”
Cezar kept in touch with Al-Faraj and has followed his work since then.
He told Arab News: “I think Mohammad Al-Faraj is one of the artists who will be at the forefront of this next generation of creative practitioners and I’m here to support him.
“He is from Al-Ahsa, too, which is important — he is not from Riyadh or Jeddah. He pretty much lives there (in Al-Ahsa). He is bringing in the stories, the way of life from this other province of Saudi into the national scene, and then occasionally on the international scene as well.”
The other Saudi artist participating is Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, who has long established herself as a local pioneer in utilizing nature as the main focus of her art.
As a frequent participant in art exhibitions nationally and internationally, she has become one of the most recognized contemporary Saudi artists of our time. Her work with organic materials, while drawing inspiration from the land by using objects found within that land, has become the blueprint for artists.
For “Net Zero,” Al-Ghamdi’s site-specific piece “City of Thorns” is made entirely of thorns and brown-tinted leaves stuck together in a circular shape.
The work is meant to be seen “as a symbol of the resilience of nature. It highlights the impact of climate change, underscoring the responsibility we bear to protect the natural environment for future generations.”
The exhibition promises to take an interactive approach to educate the public beyond the enjoyment of the space. The aim is to build awareness around sustainability by collaborating with the community and inviting the public to join concurrent comprehensive public programming that includes interactive workshops and sessions on recycling.
The other 16 artists are: Moffat Takadiwa, Ava Roth with Mylee Nordin, Bright, Ugochukwu Eke, SUPERFLEX, Dina Haddadin, Ane Graff, Willy Verginer, Ian Kiaer, Tom Hegen, Emil Lukas, Ron Griffin, Nick Brandt, Gregory Mohoney, Hamish Fulton, Philippe Parreno and Jan Dibbets.
 

Azimuth festival prepares to shake up AlUla's canyons with music and art

Azimuth festival prepares to shake up AlUla's canyons with music and art
Updated 15 September 2023
Nada Al-Turki

Azimuth festival prepares to shake up AlUla's canyons with music and art

Azimuth festival prepares to shake up AlUla's canyons with music and art
  • On the weekend of the 93rd Saudi National Day, the highly anticipated festival will kickstart AlUla Moments’ new 2023/24 calendar
Updated 15 September 2023
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: The third edition of Azimuth will be back next week, from Sept. 21-22,
to send the melodies of its stellar regional and international lineup echoing through AlUla’s canyons.

On the weekend of the 93rd Saudi National Day, the highly anticipated festival will kickstart AlUla Moments’ new 2023/24 calendar with big names, including English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith and legendary UK rock band The Kooks.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said in a statement: “Azimuth is right around the corner and we cannot wait for guests to experience everything we have in store for them this year.

“AlUla Moments is all about people enjoying incredible experiences. We are committed to doing everything we can to help with pre-festival arrangements, and this is why we’re thrilled to share full details on everything related to Azimuth, from travel and accommodation to tickets and everything else.”

Festival officials guarantee nothing short of epic energy, mesmerizing live music, and incredible art installations. International superstars Smith and The Kooks will be joined by an extensive lineup of artists, including South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, Australian indie sensations Dope Lemon, Chet Faker, and producer RY X, northern Mali’s Tinariwen, US-based Saint Levant, Syrian-German duo Shkoon, American electronic duo Thievery Corporation, and Ame & Dixon.

The event will merge global voices with regional ones, including Egyptian rock band Cairokee, Arabs Got Talent star Daneel Sayegh, singer-songwriter Cosmicat, and DJs Dorar, Nomad, Amro, Nooriyah, JEME, BluePaper, Sokkary, Vinyl Mode, Husa & Zeyada, Dish Dash, Majid, Kayan, Zone+, Baloo, Anmarz, and Narkbeat.

With the anticipated event just around the corner, AlUla Moments Collaborated with the world’s top streaming platform Spotify for festival-goers to check out the lineup and listen to the artists’ work through the “Azimuth AlUla Official Playlist.”

The festival vibes will be enhanced with “Azilook” stations for decorative makeup, hair, nails, and henna tattoos. The festival is also an opportunity to shop for full festival attire from Creative Collection, accessories from Qurmoz, or perfumes from SURGE.

The area will be supplied with food vendors and trucks, like Gun Bun, SALT, Out of Line, Just Chill, Creamery, Baroque and Maui.

For more information on the upcoming Azimuth festival, visit https://www.experiencealula.com/en/alula-moments/azimuth

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded
Updated 15 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded
  • New Saudi Arabia laws approved on Aug. 22, come into force Jan. 6
  • Right to healthcare, privacy, education, jobs, recreation highlighted
Updated 15 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: New legislation passed by Saudi Arabia’s government recently will provide greater protection and improved services for people with disabilities, it was highlighted at a forum held in the capital this week.

The gathering hosted by the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday saw the participation of Nasser bin Ali Al-Mousa, a member of the Shoura Council, Abdullah Alshamrani, a board member of the APD, and Hashem AlGhalib, the APD’s director-general of research and development.

“The new laws guarantee the rights of people with disabilities in all aspects of life, the new laws replace the existing care system for people with disabilities and are fitted to the current time and needs of people with disabilities,” said Khaled Khabarani, the authority’s spokesperson.

He added: “The new laws will achieve justice and empowerment for people with disabilities in society, labor market, education, health, entertainment, culture, and other aspects of life.”

“The new system also addresses the penalties for those who assault, discriminate against people with disabilities, or violate their privacy in any form,” said Khabarani.

Several speakers said the new laws seek to ensure the needs of people with disabilities are considered in government’s policies, programs and activities; and that there was a need to raise awareness of the legislation in society.

The new laws were approved by the Council of Ministers on Aug. 22 and will come into force on Jan. 6.

AlGhalib said that all government and non-government bodies are expected to comply so that an inclusive environment can be created in the country.

