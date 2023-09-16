Saudi crown prince departs Oman after special visit

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed Oman on Saturday after a special visit during which he met Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarek, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their private audience, the crown prince conveyed the greetings of King Salman to Sultan Haitham, who also conveyed his greetings to the Saudi leader. The two also reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.
Saudi Arabia sends first aid plane to assist in Libya flood crisis
Aid plane is carrying 90 tons of food and relief materials to be distributed to flood-hit communities
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Shipments of international aid started to arrive in Libya on Saturday, providing a lifeline to thousands of people despite the diminishing hope of finding more survivors in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods.
The first Saudi aid plane also departed on Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Benina International Airport in Benghazi.
It is carrying 90 tons of food and relief materials to be distributed to the people affected by the floods in Libya, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The floods on Sunday engulfed the port city of Derna, sweeping away thousands of people and homes into the sea following the rupture of two upstream dams due to intense rainfall caused by a storm of hurricane strength.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently directed the Saudi aid agency KSrelief to provide food and shelter assistance to victims of the flooding.
A specialized team from KSrelief will oversee the delivery of aid in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that the efforts are part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian role in supporting countries during times of crisis and hardship.
The UN has launched an appeal for more than $71 million to assist hundreds of thousands in need.
According to Tawfik Shoukri, spokesperson for the Libyan Red Crescent, teams are still actively searching for survivors and working to remove bodies from the debris in severely affected areas of Derna.
Shoukri said that other teams were making efforts to deliver essential aid to families residing in the eastern part of the city, which had been relatively less affected by the flooding but was isolated due to road closures.
According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 38,640 people have been displaced in eastern Libya, with 30,000 in Derna alone.
Saudi authorities arrest 15,812 residency violators in one week
A total of 9,801 people were arrested for violations of residency laws
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,812 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
A total of 9,801 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,804 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,207 for labor-related issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The report showed that among the 827 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 61 percent were Yemeni, 18 percent Ethiopian, and 21 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 45 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
So far, the authorities transferred 37,221 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,017 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,576 were deported.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
The perpetrators were arrested and legal action was taken against them
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh police have arrested three citizens for promoting 35.5 kilograms of cannabis and 2,090 tablets of amphetamine.
The perpetrators were arrested and legal action was taken against them.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $20,000 and $52,000 based on research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users pay in the range of $10-$25 each amphetamine pill.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Those notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030
Riyadh is ‘fully prepared’ to host the international exhibition, panel hears
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a reception for UNESCO World Heritage Committee members and briefed them on the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Abdulaziz Alghannam, the technical director of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid, said: “Riyadh Expo 2030 is part of the Kingdom’s endeavor to enable all countries to make an impact on the international scale, with the aim of creating a bright future for the planet under the theme ‘Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.’”
Alghannam said that the “three sub-themes of Riyadh Expo 2030 represent the Kingdom’s vision to present the most impactful World Expo ever, collaborating for a better future, where ‘Prosperity for All’ seeks to achieve a prosperous and a peaceful planet in which science and innovation are accessible to all.”
He said that the sub-theme of ‘Climate Action’ promoted creative solutions to climate change by uniting international efforts, while ‘A Different Tomorrow’ sought to harness science, innovations and technologies to develop new tools for individuals and societies.
Inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, Alghannam said: “Riyadh Expo 2030 pays great attention to the Kingdom’s civilization, rich heritage, ancient traditions, and cultural treasures, which we would be proud to showcase to visitors through immersive experiences.”
Alghannam said that the capital was “fully prepared to host the international exhibition and present the most impactful and unprecedented edition in the history of World Expo.”
The members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee were briefed about the Kingdom’s ambitious goals for Riyadh Expo 2030 and the major development projects that will be ready by 2030.
They were also briefed on Riyadh Expo 2030’s sustainability plans, including clean energy, high standards of resource efficiencies, and detailed strategies to enhance and conserve biodiversity, eliminate food wastage, and green waste management and recycling.
The RCRC reception was held on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s hosting of the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25, in its capacity as the current chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field
The aim of the award is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia concluded on Friday with the launch of a global prize that will recognize and reward excellence in the field.
The aim of “AlUla World Archaeology Summit Award” is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, the state-run Saudi Press Association reported.
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit, officials said, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and took place at the Maraya Concert Hall in the governorate.
The program for the event included 11 extensive panel discussions that tackled a variety of topics, including technologies for the preservation of archaeological sites, and support for new archaeological discoveries and young archaeologists.
Organizers hope the summit will become a leading global platform in the cultural heritage and archaeology sectors, reflecting the rich history of AlUla and recognizing its status as the cradle of ancient civilizations dating back more than 2,000 years.
The ancient city served as a key destination for travelers and explorers of the era, and is now considered one of the most important sites for historical exploration due to its archaeological wonders.
