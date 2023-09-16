What We Are Reading Today: ‘Wonderstruk’

Author: HELEN DE CRUZ
Wonder and awe lie at the heart of life’s most profound questions. “Wonderstruck” shows how these emotions respond to our fundamental need to make sense of ourselves and everything around us, and how they enable us to engage with the world as if we are experiencing it for the first time.
Drawing on the latest psychological insights on the emotions, Helen De Cruz argues that wonder and awe are emotional drives that motivate us to inquire
and discover new things, and that humanity has deliberately nurtured these emotions in cultural domains such as religion, science, and magic.