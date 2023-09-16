You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi representative joins Women’s World Car of the Year

Saudi representative joins Women’s World Car of the Year

Aseel Al-Hamad is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and motorcycle Federation. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Aseel Al-Hamad is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and motorcycle Federation. (Supplied)
Saudi representative joins Women’s World Car of the Year
2 / 2
Aseel Al-Hamad is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and motorcycle Federation. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrk3v

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi representative joins Women’s World Car of the Year

Aseel Al-Hamad is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and motorcycle Federation. (Supplied)
  • As a prominent figure in the industry, she regularly addresses and guides the Saudi workforce, and frequently appears in the media to advocate for women’s empowerment, serving as an inspiring symbol of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for leadership
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Women’s World Car of the Year has welcomed Aseel Al-Hamad, who serves as Saudi Arabia’s representative at the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission and is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, to its global panel of judges.

The award distinguishes itself as the sole global car awards program that highlights the role of women in the car world and chooses the best cars of the year. It was founded by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre in 2019 and is exclusively comprised of female motoring journalists. With Al-Hamad’s recent inclusion, the panel now boasts 74 judges from 50 nations.

On her appointment, Al-Hamad said: “I am incredibly proud of my new role supporting Women’s World Car of the Year, as we are aligned in our mission to enhance female empowerment in the automotive and motorsport industry. This has traditionally been perceived as a male dominant world, and through our work, we are dedicated to correct the balance.”

I am incredibly proud of my new role supporting Women’s World Car of the Year, as we are aligned in our mission to enhance female empowerment in the automotive and motorsport industry.

Aseel Al-Hamad, Saudi motosports pioneer

As a prominent figure in the industry, she regularly addresses and guides the Saudi workforce, and frequently appears in the media to advocate for women’s empowerment, serving as an inspiring symbol of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for leadership and constructive transformation.

Al-Hamad is a strong supporter of motorsports. She acquired the skill of driving in Dubai long before women were permitted to drive in Saudi Arabia. Her journey in racing began as early as 2000 when she tested her abilities in amateur competitions, establishing herself as a notable female figure in the automotive world.

Al-Hamad’s most recent endeavor involves co-founding STEER, a Saudi travel company with a license that focuses on organizing supercar automotive tours to showcase the stunning landscapes of Saudi Arabia. Their primary objective is to boost domestic tourism within the Kingdom by offering immersive automotive experiences.

In a significant milestone for the region’s history, in June 2018, Al-Hamad participated in an event at Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, as a guest of Renault. This event celebrated the historic moment when the ban on female driving in Saudi Arabia was lifted.

FASTFACT

The Women’s World Car of the Year is the sole global car awards program that highlights the role of women in the car world.

Al-Hamad made history as the first Saudi Arabian woman to import and possess a Ferrari since 2012, a significant milestone that preceded the granting of driving rights to women in Saudi Arabia. Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication led her to actively participate in numerous amateur tournaments, ultimately earning her a coveted membership within the International Automobile Federation.

Her appointment to the jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year underscores the evolving roles that women are assuming in Saudi Arabia, particularly within the realms of sports and entertainment. This shift has been facilitated by the Vision 2030 initiative, which has created numerous business and investment opportunities within the country.

Saudi Arabia has made substantial investments in attracting prestigious sporting and automotive events in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. The nation has successfully hosted major global events for the first time in its history, including the Dakar Rally, Formula E and Formula One races, among others. Additionally, a state-of-the-art racing track was constructed to accommodate F1 racing, beginning in 2021.

The Kingdom has also signed agreements to host the MotoGP, and the World Rally Championship round. There are plans for developing the racing industry and the country introduced Formula 4 academies for young drivers, and is constructing a permanent circuit where the Grand Prix will take place in 2026.

Women’s World Car of the Year seeks to acknowledge the finest cars of the year while amplifying the voices of women in the automotive industry. The criteria for voting are based on the same principles that guide anyone in selecting a car, without gender bias. Factors such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental impact, among others, are all taken into account when casting votes.

 

 

Topics: Women’s World Car of the Year Aseel Al-Hamad Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi woman to become 1st female referee at Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship
Saudi Sport
Saudi woman to become 1st female referee at Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women taught traditional skills for making leather goods

Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day

Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day

Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's armed forces will participate in various activities to mark Kingdom’s 93rd National Day, including aerial and marine shows in several regions across the nation, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.

Different types of Royal Saudi Air Force jets, including Typhoons, F-15s, and Tornados will perform in 13 cities, including the capital Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Damman, Al-Jawf, Jubail, Al-Ahsa, Taif, Al-Baha, Tabuk, Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Alkhobar.

The Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team will also execute formations and aerial displays in the skies of several cities in the Kingdom in celebration of National Day, which falls on Sept. 23.

The Royal Saudi Navy is also participating in the national day events with naval parades and shows in the Eastern and Western Fleets.

The waterfront in Jeddah will witness a parade of naval vessels and special marine security boats, helicopter air shows, a military parade with vehicles and others for infantry and cavalry, alongside a weapons and equipment exhibition.

At Al-Fanateer Beach in Jubail, naval commandos will conduct a mock amphibious raid to neutralize enemy targets inside a building.

The city, which is located in the Eastern Province, will also host an air show with helicopters, a free jump with the Saudi flag, a military parade, and an exhibition featuring weapons, military machinery and equipment, and special activities for children.

 

 

Topics: 93rd Saudi National Day Royal Saudi Air Force Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team

GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh launches Riyadh Season 2023 edition

GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh launches Riyadh Season 2023 edition
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh launches Riyadh Season 2023 edition

GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh launches Riyadh Season 2023 edition
  • Now in its fourth edition, the popular Riyadh Season could see as many as 12 million visitors: Turki Alalshikh
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh on Saturday launched the Riyadh Season 2023 edition in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account. 

In the video, the event’s new branding was revealed and he highlighted the range of sport, music, gaming and film entertainment experiences visitors can expect.

Now in its fourth edition, the popular Riyadh Season could see as many as 12 million visitors, Alalshikh said earlier this month.

“We expect 10 million to 12 million visitors this year, and we target more than a million tourists from outside the Kingdom,” he said.

“The Riyadh Season, in its fourth edition, has achieved 40% of its targeted revenue through sponsorship and some large deals even before it’s started,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Riyadh season Riyadh Season 2023

Related

Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief
Saudi Arabia
Next edition of Riyadh Season could attract up to 12m visitors, says Saudi entertainment chief
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout video
Sport
Tyson Fury lays down gauntlet to Francis Ngannou ahead of Riyadh ‘Battle of the Baddest’ bout

Saudi sisters unlock mindful movement

Saudi sisters unlock mindful movement
Updated 16 September 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi sisters unlock mindful movement

Saudi sisters unlock mindful movement
  • Yusr and Yara Al-Otaibi’s wellness brand hopes to create joy, comfort through sustainable practices, ‘global perspective’
Updated 16 September 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As the global fitness industry slowly gets back on its feet following the pandemic, brands are finding leverage through community engagement and mindfulness.

Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products while platforming sustainable practices through a “global perspective,” Yusr Al-Otaibi, co-founder of the brand, told Arab News.

Her sister, co-founder Yara Al-Otaibi, said: “In Saudi Arabia it’s really important to set a standard because we no longer settle for the minimum or the normal. We really want the best in terms of our brand, or products, or initiatives.”

Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives. (Supplied)

Saudis are no strangers to sedentary lifestyles. Days are outlined by long car rides through scorching sun-stroked streets. Only in the colder months can joggers and cyclists be found roaming Riyadh’s Wadi Hanifa or Jeddah’s Corniche. While there are no recent statistics on the topic, according to the 2021 Household Sports Practice Survey by the General Authority for Statistics, 29.7 percent of people are involved in moderate physical activity.

Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products.

• Rolly Experiences are curated wellness and fitness events that include mindfulness activities.

Yusr said: “We started with a question: Why weren’t there sustainable products that look fun and are also high performance? We took the challenge.”

After suffering a knee injury, cutting into her active lifestyle and gym routine, Yara found conventional yoga mats caused more pain than support. An idea resulted from the two sisters’ need for products and spaces that are comfortable, safe, and help all types of movement.

Yusr said: “We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.”

Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives. (Supplied)

After three years of testing alongside physiotherapists, the sisters’ first product saw the light of day. Their plastic-free and anti-humidity yoga mat is constructed using rubber and a top layer of vegan leather. The wide structure was designed by Yara to ensure that it is suitable for most body types and fitness exercises.

They have also developed a mat carrier, made of local fabrics, to promote the idea that safe spaces to practice can also be portable.

Yusr explained: “I think through the product design, perhaps Rolly opened the door for a new category of products in the Kingdom in terms of fitness that are approached by both male and female, or whether you’re a yogi, or a physiotherapist or pilates trainer, or a high school girl who loves movement.”

We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.

Yusr Al-Otaibi, Rolly co-founder

Their company is built under the three core values of sustainability, performance, and creativity.

Yara said: “As entrepreneurs we do really believe that businesses that don’t have a social, environmental, or an economic responsibility in Saudi Arabia will not flourish.

“We focus on these three aspects that are (components of) international sustainability … It’s not only the fact that we have products that are sustainable; socially, we are encouraging people to move, which has a sustainability aspect as well.”

Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives. (Supplied)

By working with Friends of Rolly — who are local instructors — fitness talent, investors, local businesses and studios get to boost their exposure.

The Jeddah-based brand this year began Rolly Experiences, which the sisters explained is at the “core of what Rolly does.” Their curated events captivate the senses of their clients, whether it is the weight of the mat they stand on, the music, or the environment they are placed in.

Mindfulness techniques are incorporated to engage mind as well as body.

Rolly has been able to promote mindfulness and fitness through experimental events, using lights to help encourage curiosity from onlookers.

Yusr said: “People are excited now to know what’s next because our experiences move from one location to another.

“The trainers are people who also fuse different types of sports together and these things are very exciting. It’s very heartwarming to see and know there is a demand for it.”

The sisters’ most recent event, called “Shells by the Beach,” which was run in collaboration with local studios and instructors, focused on locating and tuning into inner fluidity.

Yusr said: “We wanted it to be by the beach so the participants could feel and visualize the waves and recreate that feeling inside them. Human bodies are made up of 70 percent water so it made sense to be there.”

While they are currently based in Jeddah, they plan to expand into other parts of the region in the near future.

Yusr added: “The ultimate goal is to redefine the idea of fitness experiences in the country.

“People are interested in Pilates and yoga, and so on, but they also want a fresh perspective on making it something new: a very high-performance, high-quality experience.”

 

Topics: Yara Al-Otaibi Yusr Al-Otaibi Saudi wellness saudi health Saudi Arabia Rolly

Related

Saudi fitness coach reveals secret to her success
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fitness coach reveals secret to her success
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Wellness Festival to return for third edition in October  

Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit

Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit

Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on Saturday on the sidelines of the G77+China summit in the Cuban capital, Havana, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry announced.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields and discussed boosting bilateral and multilateral coordination to serve the interests of the two countries.

They also explored potential avenues for economic collaboration in line with Saudi Vision 2030, recognizing the significance of fostering mutual interests to aid sustainable development.

 

 

The meeting was held in the presence of Cuban Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas.

Faisal Al-Harbi, the Saudi ambassador to Cuba, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, the director general of the foreign minister’s office, were also present at the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G77 cuba Prince Faisal bin Farhan G77+China summit

Related

Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit
Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba

Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit

Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit

Saudi Arabia calls for joint working approach to achieve development, stability at G77+China summit
  • Prince Faisal stressed the importance of investing in clean energy technology
  • He said the Kingdom views sustainability as a driving force for growth and progress
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday stressed the Kingdom’s belief in working with a joint, integrative approach to achieve development, prosperity and stability.

Delivering the Kingdom’s speech on behalf of King Salman at the G77+China Summit in the Cuban capital, Havana, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from the Saudi leadership and their wishes for the success of the annual meeting.

He said that his country paid great attention to development issues, and through the Saudi Fund for Development, had contributed to financing more than 700 development projects in more than 85 countries, with a total exceeding $18 billion and targeting sectors such as social infrastructure, transportation and agriculture.

 

 

The humanitarian aid provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center since its establishment in 2015 had exceeded $6 billion and helped 91 countries, Bin Farhan said.

The Saudi minister stressed the importance of investing in clean energy technology, which would facilitate a fair and comprehensive transition to clean energy, as the Kingdom operated within the framework of a circular carbon economy that contributed to reducing carbon emissions.

Prince Faisal said that strengthening international cooperation was an essential factor for achieving global climate goals, especially in innovation, research and development to promote clean energy technologies and achieve net-zero emissions ambitions.

He said that the Kingdom viewed sustainability as a driving force for growth and progress, and strove to integrate economic, social and environmental aspects into development initiatives.

“The Kingdom shares with the world the challenges (that countries) face in achieving sustainable development goals, including environmental challenges,” he told delegates.

 


“The Kingdom works in this direction through several initiatives, including the Middle East Green Initiative and the Saudi Green Initiative, which contribute to achieving global goals to combat climate change,” he said.

Prince Faisal said that this included the Kingdom’s recent announcement of the “establishment of a global water organization that aims to develop and integrate the efforts of countries and organizations to ensure the sustainability of water resources to enhance opportunities for everyone to access them in order to address water challenges in a comprehensive manner.

“The Kingdom is also exerting all efforts within the framework of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and working within the Vision 2030 to protect lands and natural resources and avoid the causes of land degradation and desertification,” he said.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to hosting member states of the UNCCD in the capital, Riyadh, next year.

 

 

The Kingdom was also keen to consolidate its role in the Digital Cooperation Organization, which aimed to bridge the digital gap between countries, and paid great attention to digital and information technology as these have become essential tools in societies, and building an advanced digital sector was a key focus of Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s delegation participating in the summit included the permanent representative to the UN in New York Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the ambassador to Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director-general of the foreign minister’s office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

The Group of 77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the UN, which provides the means for the countries of the South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the UN system, and promote South-South cooperation for development.

Although the members of the bloc, which was established in 1964, have increased to 134 countries, the original name has been retained due to its historic significance.

Cuba took over the rotating presidency in January and this year’s agenda tackled the fight against climate change, the global economic system and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G77+China summit G77 Prince Faisal bin Farhan cuba climate change

Related

Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit video
Saudi Arabia
Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit
Update Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM arrives in Cuba for G77 + China summit

Latest updates

Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Mali, Niger, Burkina sign mutual defense pact
Mali, Niger, Burkina sign mutual defense pact
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
Rivalry set aside as Libyans cope with flood disaster
Rivalry set aside as Libyans cope with flood disaster
Tunisia arrests migrants, seizes boats in major people-smuggling crackdown
Tunisia arrests migrants, seizes boats in major people-smuggling crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.