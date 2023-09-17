Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC

RIYADH: The wealth management landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is set for growth as financial technology hub Bahrain FinTech Bay partnered with Manama-based The Family Office to build a digital ecosystem for investors.

According to a statement, BFB will collaborate closely with the investment firm to enhance its digital products.

Additionally, BFB will develop digital investment solutions using TFO’s fintech lab as a collaborative hub.

“Bahrain FinTech Bay’s partnership with The Family Office marks a significant milestone toward elevating Bahrain’s position as a hub for fintech innovation in the region,” said BFB CEO Bader Sater in a statement.

“Our combined strengths will lead to the creation of cutting-edge digital investment offerings that cater to the market’s evolving needs,” Sater added.

TFO Founder and CEO Abdulmohsin Al-Omran said: “We are delighted to partner with Bahrain FinTech Bay. Through this collaboration, we will leverage BFB’s extensive resources and network to innovate and refine our digital products, ensuring secure and robust solutions for our clients.”

BFB is known for incubating impactful fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities and educational opportunities.

Meanwhile, TFO’s digital investment platform provides investors access to exclusive international private market opportunities, tailored asset allocation proposals, and the ability to simulate portfolio performance over a 10-year horizon.

In August, TFO expanded its investment solutions to include thematic private equity funds, with accessibility for professional investors starting from $50,000.

As part of its strategy to digitize and democratize investments, multiple funds will be launched, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios and optimize their return, a statement released at the time revealed.

These newly launched funds are expected to provide convenient private investment solutions with lower minimum investment amounts, constructed alongside prominent international asset managers and rigorously vetted to minimize risk and optimize returns.