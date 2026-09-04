RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars in data centers as it seeks to position itself as the Middle East’s leading cloud and AI infrastructure hub, betting that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence will make computing capacity one of the world’s most valuable economic assets.

Backed by Vision 2030 and sovereign investment, the Kingdom is rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure while attracting commitments from global technology companies. As demand for AI computing accelerates worldwide, Saudi Arabia is seeking to establish itself as a regional destination for cloud services and next-generation digital infrastructure.

The expansion has gathered pace in recent years. Investments in Saudi Arabia’s data center sector have exceeded SR16 billion ($4.26 billion) since the launch of Vision 2030, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The Kingdom now hosts more than 60 operational data centers, while installed capacity has grown from 68 megawatts in 2021 to around 440 MW in 2025.

Saudi Arabia has also gained international recognition for its ambitions.

Bloomberg ranked the Kingdom second globally after the US among the world’s most attractive data center markets, while market forecasts from Statista project the sector will generate $2.83 billion in revenue by 2030 as demand for cloud computing and AI applications continues to grow.

Building scale

For Mark Minevich, president of Going Global Ventures and a senior fellow at the US Council on Competitiveness, Saudi Arabia's greatest advantage lies in its ability to develop digital infrastructure at scale.

“Sovereign capital at a scale is not what any private developer can match. Power at a fraction of Virginia's hub cost. Land without neighbors. And a single centralized decision chain that can align energy policy, land allocation and permits in one stage,” he told Arab News.

Mark Minevich, president of Going Global Ventures and a senior fellow at the US Council on Competitiveness. Supplied

Minevich said those advantages have helped Saudi Arabia move aggressively on major AI infrastructure projects. He pointed to Humain’s plans for 211 land plots with access to around 14 GW of power, as well as infrastructure tenders for a 6 GW AI campus east of Riyadh.

He said AI is also changing what investors are looking for.

“Capital is moving to purpose-built AI campuses in 100 MW blocks and up, liquid or immersion cooled with dedicated generation because grid-quality power is not sufficient for training loads,” Minevich said.

Saudi Arabia's own plans reflect that shift. As Humain aims to develop 1.9 GW of computing capacity by 2030 and 6.6 GW by 2034, backed by an investment envelope of approximately $77 billion and a target of deploying 600,000 GPUs.

Regional role

A recent report from PwC forecast that the Middle East is set to record the world’s fastest growth in data center investment through 2050, with the region potentially attracting $1.1 trillion in cumulative data center capital expenditure.

Globally, data center investment is projected to reach $31.6 trillion through 2050 under PwC’s central scenario, with spending potentially approaching $50 trillion if AI adoption accelerates faster than expected.

While Saudi Arabia's ambitions are significant, global management consulting firm Kearney believes the Kingdom's rise should be viewed within the broader growth of the Gulf rather than as a “winner-takes-all market.”

Elias Aad, partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa and the firm's digital and analytics practice lead, told Arab News: “AI workloads have different latency, data-protection and connectivity requirements, allowing regional markets to develop complementary capabilities while serving different demand pools.”

Aad said Saudi Arabia's strengths lie in its ability to combine power and land availability, large-scale capital, coordinated national ambition and growing domestic demand.

He added that the Kingdom's location linking Europe, Africa and West Asia, together with partnerships providing access to advanced GPUs and the wider AI ecosystem, strengthens its potential to become a regional AI hub.

Elias Aad, partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa. Supplied

Looking ahead, Aad said Kearney estimates international AI compute represents a $100 billion opportunity across Europe, Africa and West Asia, with Saudi Arabia's more than 5 GW AI infrastructure ambition positioning it to capture a significant share of that demand.

“The economic opportunity extends beyond constructing data centers,” he said. “It would allow the Kingdom to export AI compute by converting its power, capital, geographic position and technology partnerships into recurring infrastructure services for international customers.”

Beyond capacity

Expanding infrastructure alone, however, will not determine success.

Fadi Mantash, account manager for Saudi Arabia at hybrid data and AI platform company Cloudera, said the Kingdom's investments are being driven by Vision 2030, accelerating cloud adoption and the digital transformation of major industries, while NVIDIA's announced initiatives highlight the shift toward AI factories built for high-performance computing.

He said organizations must also be prepared to make effective use of that infrastructure.

“Our research found that 79 percent of organizations are hindered because they cannot access all the data they need across their environments,” Mantash told Arab News.

He added that trusted data governance, integration and security will be essential alongside computing capacity, while Saudi Arabia's National Strategy for Data and AI aims to develop more than 20,000 data and AI specialists by 2030.

Fadi Mantash, account manager for Saudi Arabia at hybrid data and AI platform company Cloudera. Supplied

Bigger picture

For Abir Harcha, senior technology analyst at Infomineo, Saudi Arabia's investment in data centers represents a broader transformation in the Kingdom's economy.

“For most of the last century, Saudi Arabia's strategic wealth sat underground,” she told Arab News. “Today the Kingdom is building a different kind of asset, one measured not in barrels but in megawatts of compute.”

Harcha noted that the Kingdom's digital economy already contributes around 15 percent of GDP, or roughly SR495 billion, with Vision 2030 targeting 20 percent by the end of the decade.

She said the impact of large-scale data center investment extends well beyond the technology sector, creating opportunities across construction, engineering, cooling systems, telecommunications, project finance and facility management.

“Data centers are becoming the infrastructure that decides who competes in the AI economy,” Harcha said.