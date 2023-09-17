You are here

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s knowledge exchange with China, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed cooperation agreements with several institutions in Shenzhen to enhance research, development and innovation.

The memorandums of understanding came during a visit to the university by a high-level delegation headed by Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong and 50 representatives from various institutions in the city.

These MoUs could strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, technology transfer, research, talent exchange, training programs and entrepreneurship.

Representatives of Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen signed the MoUs with KAUST.

Shenzen’s Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen InnoX Academy and Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data also signed agreements with the Saudi institution.

“Our collaboration with esteemed Shenzhen institutions embodies one of KAUST’s primary objectives to enhance the commercialization of our research and promote global research partnerships and talent cultivation. These synergies will amplify our influence and bring tangible benefits to the Kingdom,” said KAUST President Tony Chan in a statement.

Furthermore, the MoUs emphasize joint innovation, entrepreneurship, talent exchange and training efforts.

Shenzhen, one of China’s foremost technological hubs and the country’s third-most economically and technically advanced city, is a crucial ally in strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The city’s standing as a prominent international research and technology hub further cements its position by engaging with top corporations, researchers and innovation experts in Shenzhen.

This collaboration is a crucial pillar of KAUST’s recent strategic unveiling, announced last month. It is poised to expedite Saudi Arabia’s progress toward sustainability, thus contributing to the Kingdom’s renewable energy goals.

The university encourages partnerships with global universities and innovation hubs as part of this initiative.

On Aug. 21, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the new strategy for KAUST. Under the new plan, the Kingdom allocated a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies.

The strategy also aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development and innovation.

RIYADH: Aiming to create more job opportunities and enhance competitiveness in the telecom sector under Kuwait Vision 2035, the country is planning to expand its fiber optic services, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Communications. 

The ministry said that it is coordinating with the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, known as KAPP, on selecting a strategic partner through KAPP’s open competition for competent and qualified international and regional companies. 

It noted that the partnership will take the form of a specialized company licensed by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, managed by the selected operator and the government representative, adding that this will be through a public offering in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership Law. 

The ministry added that the fixed communications network will be established, developed, and operated, with the infrastructure ownership preserved by the ministry. 

Moreover, the ministry stressed that the company will provide interconnection services for communications and information technology operators, licensed in the country, which will provide its services directly to users. 

Furthermore, it stressed that this collaboration will build an advanced communications infrastructure and make a qualitative leap in the national digital economy. It added that the project comes to finalize the country’s communications project, which is part of Kuwait’s new vision. 

The communications authority added that a committee had been formed to study the project and follow up on its implementation process. 

Topics: Kuwait IT Telecom jobs

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has outperformed other air terminals in the Kingdom in service levels and the overall travel experience, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

This Riyadh-based airport, categorized as an airbase with a capacity to handle more than 15 million passengers annually, has secured the first position by achieving a commitment rate of 82 percent in August. This rate marks a considerable increase from the 64 percent recorded in April.

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation King Khalid International Airport

RIYADH: Kuwaiti telecom major Zain Group announced on Thursday that it increased its share in the UAE-based TASC Towers from 83.47 percent to 92.87 percent, according to a press release.

In a disclosure letter sent to Boursa Kuwait, Zain Group Vice-Chairman and CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi announced that the company will continue to operate independently with a board of non-Zain majority members.

Given the nature of Zain’s shareholding and the independent operating model, TASC Towers will remain an associate company of Zain Group. 

In the material information disclosure, Al-Kharafi emphasized that the declaration would not impact his company’s financial position.

TASC Towers is the largest independent tower company in the Middle East and North Africa region, a testament to its strong position in the market. With a focus on continuous expansion, the firm is committed to organically growing its footprint through strategic partnerships across global markets.

Topics: Zain Group TASC Towers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia actively participated in the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development’s annual meeting held in New York on Sunday, with an aim to enhance the contributions of the communications, space, and technology sectors.    

Represented by Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, the governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the Kingdom’s participation aimed to propose policies and recommendations to bridge the digital divide and foster the growth of the digital economy.   

The high-profile meeting, attended by dignitaries from various government and industrial sectors worldwide, delved into crucial topics such as the significance of investment and funding to narrow the global digital gap.    

Discussions also revolved around connecting the 2.6 billion individuals globally who lack internet access and addressing challenges and barriers within the digital landscape.  

Held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in the US, the Broadband Commission meeting emphasized the importance of universal connectivity through partnerships to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. 

In September 2020, Al-Tamimi took part in a virtual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s role in technology and its efforts to bridge the digital divide and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During the meeting, Al-Tamimi also outlined the proactive measures taken by Saudi Arabia during its G20 presidency in 2020. These measures were aimed at promoting the global use of digital technology, bridging the digital divide, and addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic through the application of modern technology. 

A report published in September of the previous year by the independent analytics company OpenSignal revealed that the Kingdom achieved a notable 5G availability rate of 28.2 percent. This figure placed Saudi Arabia just slightly behind Bahrain and Kuwait, where 5G availability stood at 34.9 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.  

Saudi Arabia’s achievement is significant given its larger geographical area compared to other countries in the region. The assessment, titled “Benchmarking the GCC 5G Experience,” described the 5G network availability in Saudi Arabia as “outstanding.” 

Topics: Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 50.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,104.15. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also slipped 16.60 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 22,791.81. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 24 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,429.22. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange has made a significant stride in advancing the Kingdom’s capital market by introducing the new Tadawul Size Indices and the Initial Public Offering Index, effective Sunday. 

These indices, comprising the Tadawul Large Cap, Tadawul Medium Cap, Tadawul Small Cap, and Tadawul IPO Index, reflect a milestone in the market’s evolution. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price surged 7.19 percent to SR21.18. 

Other top performers include Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.28 percent, to stand at SR0.16 and SR51.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Riyadh Cables Group Co as its share price dropped by 5.77 percent to SR66.90.  

Other poor performers were Alujain Corp. as well as Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 5.61 percent and 3.49 percent to stand at SR45.45 and SR21.00, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology has made an announcement regarding the board of directors’ intention to recommend the purchase of its own shares to the extraordinary general assembly. 

As per a Tadawul statement, the proposed maximum number of shares for repurchase is 293,770, with the intention of keeping them as treasury shares. This decision is driven by the board of directors’ observation that the market share price is currently below its fair value. 

The filing on the stock exchange also revealed that the acquisition of these shares will be financed through the company’s internal resources or bank facilities. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

