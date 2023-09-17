KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s knowledge exchange with China, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed cooperation agreements with several institutions in Shenzhen to enhance research, development and innovation.

The memorandums of understanding came during a visit to the university by a high-level delegation headed by Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong and 50 representatives from various institutions in the city.

These MoUs could strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, technology transfer, research, talent exchange, training programs and entrepreneurship.

Representatives of Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen signed the MoUs with KAUST.

Shenzen’s Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen InnoX Academy and Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data also signed agreements with the Saudi institution.

“Our collaboration with esteemed Shenzhen institutions embodies one of KAUST’s primary objectives to enhance the commercialization of our research and promote global research partnerships and talent cultivation. These synergies will amplify our influence and bring tangible benefits to the Kingdom,” said KAUST President Tony Chan in a statement.

Furthermore, the MoUs emphasize joint innovation, entrepreneurship, talent exchange and training efforts.

Shenzhen, one of China’s foremost technological hubs and the country’s third-most economically and technically advanced city, is a crucial ally in strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The city’s standing as a prominent international research and technology hub further cements its position by engaging with top corporations, researchers and innovation experts in Shenzhen.

This collaboration is a crucial pillar of KAUST’s recent strategic unveiling, announced last month. It is poised to expedite Saudi Arabia’s progress toward sustainability, thus contributing to the Kingdom’s renewable energy goals.

The university encourages partnerships with global universities and innovation hubs as part of this initiative.

On Aug. 21, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the new strategy for KAUST. Under the new plan, the Kingdom allocated a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies.

The strategy also aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development and innovation.