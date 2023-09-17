You are here

Majaz's musical journey thrills Riyadh audience

The Ware house venue in Riyadh boomed as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha. (AN photos by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
The Ware house venue in Riyadh boomed as the first show of Majaz's regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha. (AN photos by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
Nada Alturki

Majaz's musical journey thrills Riyadh audience

The Ware house venue in Riyadh boomed as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha.
  • Behind scenes with Bahraini fusion band contemporizing Khaleeji music
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Crowds attending a recent concert in Riyadh’s JAX District were taken on journey of sound from Africa to Arabia by Bahrain-based fusion band Majaz.

The Warehouse venue boomed to the chanting of the vocalists and the audience as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha.

With popular tracks including “Shuruppak,” “Rihla,” and “Mashujaa wa Jangwa,” Majaz recently released its latest single, “Heila Hei,” which, according to the group’s publicity, addressed “modern society’s obsession with achieving happiness and fulfilment, amidst the bombarding and overwhelming pressure of the age of information, with playful banter.”

It noted that the words of the song title were “nonsensical” and “used colloquially by older Bahraini generations as a way to boost morale or motivation.”




The band has previously performed in the Kingdom, including at Balad Beast in Jeddah. (Instagram/ majaz_music)

Hameed Al-Saeed, the band’s guitarist, told Arab News: “The whole idea of infusing Khaleeji music with different types of music, or modernizing it in different ways, is still relatively new, especially in the region. There’s a lot of room for experimentation.”

Saudi musician Abdulla Faisal, the band’s percussionist, said: “Us as Khaleejis, we’re not enjoying our music to the maximum that we should.”

When I grew up and tried to learn more about world, jazz, and fusion music, I realized that Khaleeji music is rich, if not richer, than all the genres.

Abdulla Faisal, Saudi percussionist, Majaz

The four-piece band is made up of Al-Saeed, Faisal, Salah Alawi on bass, Jehad Al-Halal on cello, with collaboration on vocals. Over 10 years of playing together, the band has aimed to inject energy and participation into its live performances.




The Ware house venue in Riyadh boomed as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha. (AN photos by Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)

As well as Jeddah, the current tour will visit other cities in countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco.

The band integrates progressive rock, metal, jazz fusion, and Khaleeji folk music.

“The older we get as a band, the more connected we get to our roots and the music from this region, the Khaleej, as much as we can. To me, that’s the most important thing,” Faisal added.




The band has previously performed in the Kingdom, including at Balad Beast in Jeddah. (Instagram/ majaz_music)

Al-Saeed said: “Gradually, we became more focused and narrowed down our creative input into something more valuable culturally, and to us as musicians and individuals and a band, in relation to who we are and where we come from.”

This amounted to their own take on Afro-Khaleeji, incorporating sounds from African cultures and their own heritage, including traditional Bahraini fjiri, jirba, and laiwa vocal repertoires.

“We are very grateful for our experience in Morocco a few years back because we got exposed to how gnawa music, Moroccan traditional music, got contemporized or modernized.




Abdulla Faisal, Saudi percussionist, Majaz

“For us, that was fascinating. This is exactly what we need to do with our music,” Faisal said.

The group’s music is a celebration of the connections between Africa and Arabia, whether it be through the melodies of Khaleeji tribal sounds, or the rhythmic beats of Afro music. The two cultures interweave historically, inspiring the band members to create a fusion of both worlds encapsulated in the genre.

The band said it had been inspired by northern Mali group Tinariwen, who it played alongside at a festival.

“We’re trying not to limit ourselves creatively by taking sounds from a very specific country or culture, whether it’s in Africa or Khaleej. There are a lot of beats, rhythms, or even melodies that are shared across the entire continent of Africa, and similarly in Khaleej,” Al-Saeed added.

Majaz shows around the world have included Dubai’s Wasla Arab Alternative Music Festival, the Dhaka International FolkFest in Bangladesh, and more recently Les Journees Musicales de Carthage in Tunisia, and MDLBeast’s SoundStorm Festival.

With a population of more than 7 million, Riyadh was the prime location to both play and kick start the band’s tour.

Faisal said: “Worldwide, Riyadh is a very important place musically, let alone in the MENA region. We can’t have a conversation about music without talking about what’s happening in Riyadh.”

Majaz hopes to reach Saudi Arabia’s younger generations with its traditional regional music.

“I think a lot of millennials developed this distant relationship with Khaleeji music. When I grew up and tried to learn more about world, jazz, and fusion music, I realized that Khaleeji music is rich, if not richer, than all the genres,” Faisal added.

The band is currently working on new sounds, material, releases, and shows.

 

 

Topics: Majaz Khaleej music Bahraini fusiom Saudi Arabia

Al-Urma mountain range: A lofty landmark at the King Khalid Royal Reserve

Sedimentary rocks make up Al-urma mountain range. (Supplied)
Sedimentary rocks make up Al-urma mountain range. (Supplied)
Al-Urma mountain range: A lofty landmark at the King Khalid Royal Reserve

Sedimentary rocks make up Al-urma mountain range. (Supplied)
  • Al-Urma’s valleys are surrounded by lowlands and floodplains, including Al-Batin in the western part
RIYADH: The King Khalid Royal Reserve covers 1,162 sq. km and is situated northeast of the capital city of Riyadh. It is managed by the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority and has natural attractions, structures, and geological formations that make it a distinctive and alluring tourist destination.

The Khashm Al-Thumama, which rises 810 meters above sea level and is regarded as the most significant khashm in the reserve, is the tallest peak in the Al-Urma mountain range, which spans around 700 km in the east-central region of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sedimentary rocks, some of which are dazzling white in color, make up the mountain range. These rocks break down into white sand that covers several valleys and reefs, including Al-Thumama Valley, as a result of factors related to erosion which creates white valleys with acacia trees and other vegetation. These rocks distinguish themselves from the light brown sedimentary rocks of other groups.

Al-Thumama is attractive for ecotourism activities. It boasts several species of wild trees and shrubs, along with rock formations and cavities filled with white sand, reflecting the beauty of the natural environment.

Additionally, it features paved mountain climbing trails constructed in accordance with international standards and specifications that cover environmental sustainability and visitor safety.

Al-Urma’s valleys are surrounded by lowlands and floodplains, including Al-Batin in the western part. However, most of them are situated in the eastern portion, in places like the Khuraim and Umm Al-Qata floodplains in the royal reserve.

Before arriving at its destination and irrigating the ground, water travels through the valleys for many kilometers. The ground is covered later in the year with seasonal and pastoral plants.

The authority launched Urma Winter Season last year and has adopted Urma as a trademark, registering it with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

It carries great geological significance, with its rocks telling historic tales while featuring stone inscriptions thousands of years old.

 

Topics: Khashm Al-Thumama Al-Urma mountain Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2023 Doha

Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2023 Doha
Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2023 Doha

Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2023 Doha
  • The theme of the horticultural expo is “Green Desert, Better Environment”
  • The expo will run from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 at Al-Bidda Park in the heart of Doha
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced that it will participate in Expo 2023 Doha to display its efforts to face environmental challenges.

The theme of the horticultural expo is “Green Desert, Better Environment,” and it aims to inspire and inform people about creative methods to mitigate and minimize desertification.

The expo will run from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 at Al-Bidda Park in the heart of Doha.

The head director of Saudi participation Saleh Bindakhil explained that the Kingdom’s participation in the expo comes from its efforts and contributions to achieving environmental sustainability through Vision 2030 initiatives, Saudi Press Agency reported.

He added that Saudi Arabia will work to lead the next green era by launching many programs such as the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives.

These concepts have a role in achieving a green future for all, food security, and improving quality of life, and Saudi Arabia seeks to shift to a circular economy model in different aspects for a sustainable environment, Bindakhil added.

The Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023 will contain many sections that reflect the diversity and richness of the Kingdom.

Vision 2030 projects advocating sustainability and programs enhancing food security and the transformation of agriculture through modern technology will be highlighted at the Kingdom’s pavilion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture

Saudi deputy FM receives South Korea envoy

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Park Joon-yong, the ambassador of South Korea to the Kingdom.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Park Joon-yong, the ambassador of South Korea to the Kingdom.
Saudi deputy FM receives South Korea envoy

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Park Joon-yong, the ambassador of South Korea to the Kingdom.
  • In separate meeting, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received British ambassador to Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji on Sunday received Park Joon-yong, the ambassador of South Korea to the Kingdom, in Riyadh.

In a separate meeting, Sara Al-Sayed, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Neil Crompton, the British ambassador to the Kingdom.

The parties discussed bilateral relations and other topics of common interest during their meetings.

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

Saudi arts workshop explores desert landscapes

Saudi arts workshop explores desert landscapes
Saudi arts workshop explores desert landscapes

Saudi arts workshop explores desert landscapes
  • The Diriyah Biennale Foundation seminar was staged as part of the year-long Biennale Encounters series of events
RIYADH: A Saudi arts organization recently organized a workshop in Riyadh for artists, travel enthusiasts, and learners interested in exploring desert landscapes.

The Diriyah Biennale Foundation seminar was staged as part of the year-long Biennale Encounters series of events.

Aseel Alyaqoub, a researcher and interdisciplinary artist from Kuwait, presented the workshop titled “Desert as Method.”

She said: “My work focuses on identity, culture, and nation. I am interested in history, and I am interested in finding out the identity of a nation, as well as the culture of a nation based on identity. Is identity fixed or does it keep changing?

“In the micro sense, the identity of an individual is different than the identity of a community, that is different than the identity of a believer,” she added.

The workshop redefined desert landscapes from a cognitively intertwined perspective and helped create new connections between the desert environment, space, and society.

It began with a presentation of visions of the desert drawn from historical records, cultural narratives, and architectural environments. Participants were then divided into groups to re-examine the concept of the desert either through written texts, drawn sites, or collected images.

Delegates delved into a collective experience of exploration, analysis, dialogue, and contemplation in redefining new and marginalized concepts, establishing an archive of texts, sites, and images, allowing them to transfer and share their own perception of the desert.

The workshop was Alyaqoub’s first in the Kingdom.

She said: “I loved it. I have done workshops in Kuwait, and in other countries. It is very interesting to see how we are neighbors, and we think alike, yet our cultures are very different, with completely different histories.

“It was also interesting to see how the workshop was a mixed experience, the age range, the diverse culture and identity of the attended group, and their reactions to the workshop.”

Alyaboub is part of Safat Studios in Kuwait, an initiative that aims to provide local artists with a creative space and experimental programs.

She was also involved in the Kuwait National Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Biennale Foundation Riyadh

Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment

Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment
Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment

Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment
  • The event brought together business leaders from the city to discuss supporting women in leadership
  • It aimed to address the need for equal opportunities, with input from diplomats, academics, and business officials
JEDDAH: The American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia recently held a women in business committee reception in Jeddah.

The event brought together business leaders from the city to discuss supporting women in leadership. It aimed to address the need for equal opportunities, with input from diplomats, academics, and business officials.

Jamila El-Dajani, chairwoman of the committee at AmCham Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of the meeting as a platform for women to exchange ideas, gain inspiration, and build networks.

Fatimah Martin, a reporting officer at the US Consulate General of Jeddah, noted the significance of collaboration and support for initiatives such as the forum in strengthening diplomatic relationships.

Martin described the current era in the Kingdom as historic, with women playing a prominent role in the country’s social and economic transformation. She pointed out that women had become a market force and source of innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

Nora Al-Jindi, director of Dar Al-Hekma University’s marketing program, led a discussion on instilling confidence in women early in their careers and creating more female leaders.

And she engaged with the audience on ways to boost women’s confidence and develop leadership skills.

Zeina Alnouri, AmCham Saudi Arabia Jeddah chapter coordinator, highlighted the importance of the event in promoting dialogue and generating innovative ideas to enhance leadership opportunities for women in the Saudi workforce.

Mohammad Tafesh, vice president of the Jeddah chapter, noted the importance of mentorship programs that connected experienced female professionals with aspiring talent, promoting inclusivity, equal opportunities, and continuous learning.

Topics: Jeddah American Chamber of Commerce

Photo/Supplied

