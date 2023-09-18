You are here

  Third Saudi relief plane departs for Libya carrying 50 tons of aid

Third Saudi relief plane departs for Libya carrying 50 tons of aid

Third Saudi relief plane departs for Libya carrying 50 tons of aid
A specialized team from the center will supervise the aid delivery process in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.  (SPA)
The third Saudi relief plane departed on Monday headed to Benghazi, carrying 50 tons of food and shelter aid to be distributed to those affected by the floods in Libya.

A specialized team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will supervise the aid delivery process in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent. 

Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya last weekend.

The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.

Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs holds meeting on economic issues

Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs holds meeting on economic issues
RIYADH: The Council of Economic and Development Affairs in Saudi Arabia held a virtual conference to discuss a slew of economic issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the meeting, they discussed reports, presentations and topics on its agenda, including the periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning on local and global economic developments.

The presentation included an analysis of key indicators of the national economy and the growth rate witnessed recently. It commended the continuous growth of non-oil activities.

It also praised the high growth rates of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in the non-oil private sector for the third year in a row, which reached the highest performance level among the G20 countries.

It also included predictions of national economic growth, a comprehensive overview of developments of the global economy in the recent past, and an analysis of international key economic indicators.

The council discussed efforts made to develop and diversify the national production of goods and services that have a competitive advantage for the Kingdom, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

The presentation addressed priority economic activities that have attractive advantages for the development of the industrial sector, such as metal works, the automobile industry, computer and electronic products, and activities in service sectors such as tourism, transportation and logistics, communications and information technology.

The council also discussed the updates to programs aimed to achieve Saudi Vision 2030, latest developments regarding the performance of public sector entities as well as highlights from the reports of supervisory committees for privatization projects during the first half of this year.

Saudi Arabia-Japan sign pact for archaeological study in Tabuk

Saudi Arabia-Japan sign pact for archaeological study in Tabuk
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia-Japan sign pact for archaeological study in Tabuk

Saudi Arabia-Japan sign pact for archaeological study in Tabuk
  • Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai was present at the signing ceremony
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed an agreement to conduct further archeological excavations at Al-Hawra in Tabuk’s Umluj governorate.

The pact was inked Sunday by Dr. Jasser Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission in the Kingdom, and Dr. So Hasegawa, professor at Japan’s Waseda University.

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai was present at the signing ceremony.

The team has already uncovered items of historical and cultural significance at the site, which is believed to have played an important role in trade from the coast.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan 

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, participated in the GCC foreign ministers coordination meeting held in New York, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York city, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination and the latest Gulf, regional and international developments.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi attended the meeting, together with the foreign ministers of Qatar (Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani), UAE (Abdullah bin Zayed), Kuwait (Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah), Bahrain (Abdullatif Al-Zayani), and Oman (Badr Albusaidi).

The meeting also tackled the importance of strengthening cooperation with international organizations in order to enhance international peace and security.

The GCC, established in 1981, is composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The GCC foreign ministers also hold a ministerial meeting every three months, focusing on the output of ministerial committees that are established after an annual summit.

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, met on Sunday with the UN special envoy for Syria to discuss the latest developments on the political solution to the Syrian crisis, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The meeting with Geir Pedersen, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York city, also discussed the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations in this regard, including the outcomes of the Arab Summit held in Jeddah.

Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to exert all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis to preserve its unity, security, stability and Arab League affiliation, and achieve progress and prosperity for its people.

Separately, the Saudi foreign minister met with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and consolidating bilateral and multilateral work, in addition to the latest developments.

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa mosque
  • It held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these continued violations
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by a group of extremists under Israeli forces’ protection, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

Through a foreign ministry statement, the Kingdom stressed that these practices are a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

It also held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these continued violations.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the Israeli escalation, provide the necessary protection for civilians and exert all efforts to end the conflict.

