Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief helps 7,000 Sri Lankans through blindness prevention program

A volunteer with Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief examines a patient in Kattankudy, Sri Lanka. KSrelief ran the Saudi Noor Volunteer Program in Sri Lanka from Sept. 6 to 16, 2023. (Saudi Embassy in Colombo)
  • 7,000 Sri Lankans examined, treated under KSrelief’s Saudi Noor initiative
  • Health scheme reached many people in remote parts of island country
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Thousands of people in Sri Lanka have benefited from a blindness prevention program launched by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, as the project seeks to tackle vision loss in the island nation.

The Saudi Noor Volunteer Program, run between Sept. 6 and 16, was organized by KSrelief in the towns of Walasmulla and Kattankudy — both located hundreds of kilometers away from the capital Colombo — according to the Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The program was aimed at “alleviating the suffering of many people with blindness,” the Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

“The project includes diagnosing thousands of cases, providing medical services to them, and sorting cases that need surgical intervention,” the envoy said.

Some patients had their cataracts removed while others were given treatment and medication. Around 2,000 were also given spectacles and lenses to address their visual impairment issues.

As the treatments were free for those who needed the help, many benefited from the program. In less than two weeks, the medical work reached 7,000 people, around 1,000 of them requiring surgery.

“Those affected by partial blindness are from remote villages, and they cannot afford to pay the exorbitant hospital charges,” M. S. M. Thassim, director general of KSrelief’s local partner the Association of Muslim Youths of Seylan, told Arab News on Monday.

“With this assistance, they are able to do their normal work as usual,” Thassim said.

“The program is good because Saudi Arabia gives sight to those who are badly in need of it.”

RIYADH: The 10th Foodex Saudi, a prominent international food and beverage trade exhibition, is underway at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center until Sept. 20.

The event, which started Sept. 17, showcases the latest innovations in the sector, featuring 300 brands from 18 countries. Its objective is to attract more brands to the Saudi market by targeting investors from various food sectors and trades.

One of the largest pavilions at the exhibition is from the EU, with a variety of food and beverages that represent Europe’s diverse agricultural heritage. In addition to offering delicious cuisine from the continent, the EU pavilion also emphasizes the bloc’s dedication to supporting farmers and producers.

EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud inaugurated the EU pavilion. With the theme “More than Food,” it captivates attendees with a diverse range of culinary delights from all 27 member states.

Farnaud said: “Every food product, representing the diversity of EU member states’ traditions, has a story, and we are here to tell you these stories.

“European food products are anything but new to this trade show. Many European member states and EU co-financed promotion programs for EU food have been showcasing their products at Foodex and across Saudi Arabia.”

With the EU being one of the major suppliers of agri-food products to the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Farnaud said that the GCC has a “dynamic and growing market.”

He said: “The GCC is our fifth most important trading partner for agri-food products and trade flows are dynamic — since 2009 the value of EU agri-food exports has more than doubled.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council region is one of the EU’s top partners in agricultural trade and a major destination for high-value products, such as halal meats, cheese, olive oil, chocolate, fruit and vegetables, cereals and food preparations.”

Farnaud mentioned that the EU introduced the Geographical Indication system, which guarantees that each product is accompanied by a label indicating its place of origin.

He said: “A Geographical Indication is a certified sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

“In order to function as a Geographical Indication, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place. Geographical Indication covers all food and drink sectors and you will find many of them at the various European food stands in this trade show.”

During the next two days, participants and visitors at Foodex will have the opportunity to discover European delicacies at designated booths representing Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

Farnaud said: “I am convinced this trade show will enrich the understanding of the merits of EU food products and intensify cooperation between Saudi and EU food companies.”

The EU pavilion will include interactive experiences, product tastings, workshops and live cooking demonstrations led by renowned European and Saudi chefs Pierluigi Saffioti and Ammar Al-Barakati.

The pair will cook both classic European recipes and innovative fusion dishes, combining EU ingredients with Saudi flavors.

Industry experts will guide visitors through informative sessions dedicated to olive oil, cereals, dairy and other European goods.

The pavilion will allow Saudi businesspeople to gain valuable insights into effectively marketing EU products to consumers in the Kingdom through networking opportunities with European delegates and industry leaders.

Jeddah: Saudi investment group Dallah Albaraka recently announced the names of students who qualified for its second Future Geniuses educational program during a ceremony at the Saleh Kamel Business Center in Jeddah.

The program recognized 13 students from eight different universities selected from a pool of 286 applicants.

The program, launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, aims to prepare and empower exceptionally talented individuals in various fields, harnessing their potential and supporting their academic journey toward completing postgraduate studies, ultimately leading to the attainment of a master’s degree from renowned international institutions.

Prospective students had to successfully navigate three rigorous stages evaluating their academic prowess and talents.

Dallah Albaraka, with the help of its dedicated management team, provides financial and logistical support to meet all the necessary needs for education, travel, and accommodation. Moreover, they carefully track the academic progress of students and offer guidance to help them achieve the utmost success.

During the ceremony, Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of the board of directors at Dallah Albaraka, said: “Our astute leadership has taught us that genuine investment lies in nurturing our nation’s human capital. Thus, through the Future Geniuses program, we have endeavored to align with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development initiative, one of the programs aimed at realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Our aim is to inspire our nation in their pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.”

Milad Sebaaly, CEO of Global Learning, the international partner of the Future Geniuses program, told Arab News. “The program identifies and selects outstanding Saudi graduates who express interest in specific specializations. These specializations have been carefully determined through an extensive market needs analysis, pinpointing seven to eight strategic areas that will be crucial for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 over the next decade.”

Eligible students will have the opportunity to further their education at renowned international universities in countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Switzerland and elsewhere.

One of the students, Hazim Bakhashwain, has a degree in computer science with a minor in artificial intelligence from King Abdulaziz University. He has expressed his ambition to pursue a master’s degree in AI, a field he is deeply passionate about.

Bakhashwain aims to utilize his knowledge and expertise in AI to make valuable contributions to the development of Saudi Arabia.

“AI is of high significance in today’s world, it is not only a valuable and pivotal tool but also the future of various industries, not limited to computer science,” he said. “However, a responsible study and control of AI is also crucial, given its immense power and potential.”

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef on Sunday received Iran’s envoy to the Kingdom, Alireza Enayati.
The parties discussed bilateral relations and other topics of common interest during their meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi foreign affairs ministry posted on social media platform X.
Iran appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia in May.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi last week his credentials to Tehran’s minister of foreign affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, after a China-brokered deal in April ended years of political rift between the two countries. 
Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Arabian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran’s judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

The third Saudi relief plane departed on Monday headed to Benghazi, carrying 50 tons of food and shelter aid to be distributed to those affected by the floods in Libya.

A specialized team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will supervise the aid delivery process in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent. 

Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya last weekend.

The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.

Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed an agreement to conduct further archeological excavations at Al-Hawra in Tabuk’s Umluj governorate.

The pact was inked Sunday by Dr. Jasser Al-Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission in the Kingdom, and Dr. So Hasegawa, professor at Japan’s Waseda University.

Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai was present at the signing ceremony.

The team has already uncovered items of historical and cultural significance at the site, which is believed to have played an important role in trade from the coast.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan 

