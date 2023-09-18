Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,036.04 points, marking a decline of 68.11 points or 0.61 percent.

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,289.71 points, reflecting a drop of 502.09 points or 2.2 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged down 10.16 points to settle at 1,419.06 points, a 0.71 percent dip.

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.6 billion ($1.5 billion), with 41 stocks gaining and 176 losing steam.

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR25.1 million.

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.14 percent to SR36.80.

The share price of Savola Group rose 3.65 percent to SR36.90, while Southern Province Cement Co. saw its stock climb 3.46 percent to SR46.35.

Alujain Corp. and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note.

In contrast, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 9.98 percent to SR17.14.

Share prices of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Saudi Research and Media Group fell 6.68 percent and 6.61 percent to SR123 and SR161, respectively.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arab Sea Information System Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers.

In Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 9.21 percent to close at SR226.80.

Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR44 and SR440.80, down 8.71 percent and 7.20 percent, respectively.

However, Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 7.61 percent to SR12.16.

Maya Holding Co. also finished in the green, rising 6.75 percent to SR120.20.

Al Rashid Industrial Co. and Raoom Trading Co. joined the gainers league, closing at SR40.10 and SR109, up 4.43 percent and 4.01 percent, respectively.

Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also rose 3.1 percent to close at SR70.90.