Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  

Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  
Hammam (R) starred alongside German model Karolina Spakowski (L) in the campaign images. (Instagram)
Updated 25 sec ago
DUBAI: It is no secret that Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is one of Max Mara’s favorite runway stars, having walked for the label on a number of occasions. The brand has once again tapped the part-Arab catwalk star, but this time for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.  

The collection features skirts with sporty pockets, cocktail dresses with trains, fur capes, double-breasted long coats, printed suits and padded jackets in fall colors like brown, beige, grey, forest green and black.  

In the images that Hammam shared on Instagram this week, she was seen wearing a form-fitting brown dress accessorized with a large leather waist belt, matching gloves and boots.  

In another picture, she posed wearing a long grey coat dress with a black cross-body duffle bag. 

Her third outfit featured wide leg printed trousers and a button-down top that was snatched at the waist with the same leather belt, but in brown. Her last set was a short brown jumpsuit with a matching coat that she rested on one shoulder. For this look, she wore a brown double bag and brown boots to complete the look.  

Hammam starred alongside German model Karolina Spakowski in the campaign images. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Max Mara (@maxmara)

This is not the first time Hammam has worked with the Italian label. 

In February, she walked for the brand’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a green structured dress with a halter neck and a cape. 

The brand constantly taps other part-Arab models, such as Nora Attal and Loli Bahia.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Max Mara (@maxmara)

Both models walked the runway to showcase the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.  

Bahia, who is of French Algerian decent, wore Hammam’s third outfit, the wide leg printed trousers with the button down top and the brown leather belt.  

Attal, who is British Moroccan, wore a sleeveless printed dress with a long brown coat and a large velvet belt that cinched in her waist.  

Hammam was also part of the September 2022 show in Milan. She walked the runway wearing a black turtleneck crop top and a beige floor-length skirt.  

