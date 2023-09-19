Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony

Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s students studying on scholarship in Beijing are helping to strengthen cultural ties with China, while gaining the skills needed to help grow the Kingdom’s economy.

These were the comments made by Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar AlKhorayef during a meeting with the country’s students in Beijing, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of AlKhorayef's visit to strengthen economic ties between the Kingdom and China in the industrial and mining sectors.

Speaking to the students, AlKhorayef said the Kingdom’s scholarship program was an important cultural bridge between the two nations.

He said the Kingdom was relying on the students to gain the skills needed to help ensure Saudi Arabia becomes a global economic powerhouse.

AlKhorayef said this was the purpose of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program and the Human Capability Development Program.

AlKhorayef added that the ministry and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority wanted to assist the students in finding jobs in the industrial and mining sectors.

Those present at the meeting included Khalid Al-Salem, the president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Khaled Al-Mudaifer, the deputy minister for mining affairs, and several other industry leaders.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and Cultural Attache Ahmed Al-Zahrani, were also present at the meeting.