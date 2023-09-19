You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony

Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony

Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony
Saudi governor of Hafr al-Batin, Prince Mansour bin Muhammad bin Saad. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tffs

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony

Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi governor of Hafr al-Batin, Prince Mansour bin Muhammad bin Saad, sponsored a ceremony of the Alfa Association for Family Development on its 4th anniversary of its founding, state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony included a visual presentation about the association, its projects, goals, programs, and several different paragraphs.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Olfa Association, Mishal Al-Sharia, said during his speech the importance of the association’s role in providing services and family work and raising awareness for the community, as the number of beneficiaries over the four years reached more than 30,000 beneficiaries.

Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties

Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties

Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties
  • Students must gain skills needed by Kingdom, says industry minister
  • Bandar AlKhorayef in China to ink deals with top Chinese firms
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s students studying on scholarship in Beijing are helping to strengthen cultural ties with China, while gaining the skills needed to help grow the Kingdom’s economy.

These were the comments made by Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar AlKhorayef during a meeting with the country’s students in Beijing, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

The meeting was part of AlKhorayef's visit to strengthen economic ties between the Kingdom and China in the industrial and mining sectors. 

Speaking to the students, AlKhorayef said the Kingdom’s scholarship program was an important cultural bridge between the two nations. 

He said the Kingdom was relying on the students to gain the skills needed to help ensure Saudi Arabia becomes a global economic powerhouse. 

AlKhorayef said this was the purpose of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program and the Human Capability Development Program.

AlKhorayef added that the ministry and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority wanted to assist the students in finding jobs in the industrial and mining sectors. 

Those present at the meeting included Khalid Al-Salem, the president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Khaled Al-Mudaifer, the deputy minister for mining affairs, and several other industry leaders. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and Cultural Attache Ahmed Al-Zahrani, were also present at the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Saudi ZATCA authority signs MoU with Korean customs

Saudi ZATCA authority signs MoU with Korean customs
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi ZATCA authority signs MoU with Korean customs

Saudi ZATCA authority signs MoU with Korean customs
  • Saudi authority explained that the memorandum aims to enhance the security of the supply chain and facilitate trade
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Customs Service regarding mutual recognition of an economic operator program approved by the two countries.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, the authority’s governor, and Ko Kwang-hyo, Korea Customs Service commissioner.

In a post on social media platform X, the Saudi authority explained that the memorandum aims to enhance the security of the supply chain and facilitate trade by exchanging privileges provided to economic operators accredited by customs authorities in both countries.

This contributes to accelerating the clearance of goods at customs ports, enhancing trade exchange and supporting the economies of the two countries, it added.

The memorandum was signed in one of a series of meetings between the Korean customs delegation and the Saudi authority, during which common customs issues and ways to enhance cooperation were discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rose for first time in 4 months to $109.2bn
Business & Economy
Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rose for first time in 4 months to $109.2bn

Fourth Saudi relief plane departs for flood-affected Libya 

Fourth Saudi relief plane departs for flood-affected Libya 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Fourth Saudi relief plane departs for flood-affected Libya 

Fourth Saudi relief plane departs for flood-affected Libya 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The fourth Saudi relief plane carrying 90 tons of food and shelter to be distributed to those affected by the floods in Libya departed from Riyadh on Tuesday 
A specialized team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will supervise the aid delivery process in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent. 
The massive flood that is believed to have killed as many as 4,000 to 11,000 people – possibly more – with thousands unaccounted for came as the war-scarred North African country was lashed by the hurricane-strength Storm Daniel on Sept. 10. 
Traumatized residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless, badly need clean water, food and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, diarrhea, dehydration and malnutrition, UN agencies warn.

Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia

Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia

Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested two people in separate operations for selling narcotics, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) arrested a Saudi national in Qassim for selling hashish and amphetamines. 

Another was arrested in Riyadh for selling hashish and pills subject to regulation of medical use.  

Both people have been referred to the Public Prosecution. 

Elsewhere border guards in the Al-Dayer sector of the Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 68kg of qat. 

The seized individuals were handed over to authorities.

Saudi transport minister inaugurates first ACI office for Asia-Pacific, Middle East

Saudi transport minister inaugurates first ACI office for Asia-Pacific, Middle East
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi transport minister inaugurates first ACI office for Asia-Pacific, Middle East

Saudi transport minister inaugurates first ACI office for Asia-Pacific, Middle East
  • ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East office boasts 131 members representing 49 countries and oversees 617 airports
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first office of the Airports Council International (ACI) for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East was inaugurated in Riyadh on Monday, with Saudi Arabia’s transport minister and General Authority of Civil Aviation chairman Saleh Al-Jasser and dignitaries plus top officials from 49 countries attending the event.

ACI is an organization of airport authorities aimed at uniting industry practices for airport standards through working with governments, regional members, experts and international groups.

During the inauguration ceremony, Al-Jasser said the opening of the office would contribute to expanding opportunities in the aviation market and enhancing the interests of member airports in the global council.

And he said it also represented the Kingdom’s prominent standing in international organizations and its significant role in the aviation and air transport industry.

The ACI for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East was established in 1991 to meet the needs of Asian airports. In 2006, the Asia office was merged with the Pacific office, and it was renamed as the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East office.

It currently boasts 131 members representing 49 countries and oversees 617 airports in Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East.

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia Airports Council International

Related

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021
Business & Economy
Dubai airport remains world’s busiest in 2021
Middle East airports to lose $11bn in revenues by end of 2021: ACI Asia-Pacific
Business & Economy
Middle East airports to lose $11bn in revenues by end of 2021: ACI Asia-Pacific

Latest updates

Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony
Saudi governor sponsors Olfa Association for Family Development ceremony
Director Amr Salama joins International Emmy Awards jury 
Director Amr Salama joins International Emmy Awards jury 
Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation
Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation
Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties
Saudi Arabia scholarship program in China ‘strengthens’ ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.