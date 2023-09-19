You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,070.77 with a total trading turnover recorded at SR5.86 billion ($1.56 billion) as 117 of the stocks advanced, while 94 declined. File
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,070.77 with a total trading turnover recorded at SR5.86 billion ($1.56 billion) as 117 of the stocks advanced, while 94 declined.
RIYADH: Rebounding after two days of decline, Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the benchmark index climbing 34.73 points or 0.31 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,070.77 with a total trading turnover recorded at SR5.86 billion ($1.56 billion) as 117 of the stocks advanced, while 94 declined.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, edged up by 119.67 points to 22,409.39 and the MSCI Tadawul Index also went up by 0.52 percent to close at 1,426.45.

Thimar Development Holding Co. emerged as the best-performing stock on the main market, as its share price soared by 9.92 percent to SR28.25.

The share price of Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. hit a 52-week high of SR54.40. The company closed the day’s trading at SR54, up 7.09 percent compared to the opening value.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. performed poorly with its share price retreating by 6.25 percent to SR0.15.

The best-performing stock on Nomu was Molan Steel Co with its share price soaring by 8.72 percent to SR5.11.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority on Monday said that it has approved the request from Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to increase its capital from SR638.52 million to SR798.15 million by issuing 15.96 million ordinary shares.

According to a statement issued by the regulator, the capital hike is aimed at merging Alinma Tokio Marine Co. with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co.

The deal will also see the transfer of all the assets of Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and liabilities to Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. through a share swap.

Meanwhile, Professional Medical Expertise Co., listed on the Kingdom’s parallel market said that it has renewed and raised its existing credit facility with Banque Saudi Fransi.

According to a Tadawul statement, both parties agreed to renew the SR40 million credit facilities of 2022 and signed a deal to increase the contract by SR10 million, thus bringing the overall credit facility to SR50 million.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Updated 7 sec ago
REUTERS 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Updated 7 sec ago
REUTERS 

NAIROBI: Kenya has extended an oil supply deal with three Gulf-based companies, which is designed to manage demand for dollars, the energy regulator said on Tuesday. 

The East African nation entered the deal with Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Emirates National Oil Co. in March, switching from an open tender system in which local companies bid to import oil every month. 

“There was an extension up to December 2024 so this is basically arising out of negotiations that have been happening to drive down the freight and the premium (costs),” said Daniel Kiptoo, the head of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority. 

The deal had helped lower the cost of transporting oil to Kenya and the premium it pays to suppliers, he said, defending the deal. 

It also comes with 180-day credit terms, allowing the country to build up dollars for the purchase over time, rather than requiring about $500 million every month to pay for imports. 

Currency traders have, however, been skeptical of its effectiveness, saying it amounts to postponing demand. 

“It is still not lost on us that it is a stop-gap measure, whichever way you look at it,” said a senior foreign exchange trader at a commercial bank. 

The Kenyan shilling has remained under sustained pressure from the dollar, although the rate of depreciation has slowed in recent months, defying an April prediction by President William Ruto that it would strengthen significantly. 

The oil import agreement, in which the government acts as the guarantor, has also been partly blamed by government critics for contributing to a surge in retail prices of petrol. 

A liter of petrol is selling for 211 shillings ($1.43), up from 160 shillings when Ruto took over a year ago. The government doubled the tax on fuel in July. 

Government officials and ruling party legislators have defended the president from the criticism, saying the country was at the mercy of international oil prices, which have gone up in recent months. 

The opposition has rejected the argument. 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Kenya

Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD

Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD

Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s strong growth prospects in the near term, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development revealed that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to rise by 3.9 percent in 2024. 

The OECD revealed that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate is expected to average 2.1 in 2024, a sign that the Kingdom is successfully combating price pressures. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund echoed similar views and noted that Saudi Arabia has succeeded in maintaining its average consumer price index despite inflationary pressures faced by several countries across the globe. 

The report noted that Saudi Arabia will be among the few countries with economic growth above 3 percent in 2024. 

The OECD projected that the US and the UK could grow by 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent in 2024. 

On the other hand, the Australian economy could witness an economic growth of 1.3 percent and Brazil 1.7 percent. 

The OECD projected Japan’s economic growth at 1.8 percent in 2023 and 1 percent in 2024. 

China and India are some of the countries that are expected to surpass Saudi economic growth, expanding by 4.6 percent and 6 percent, respectively. 

The report added that the Saudi economy will grow by 1.9 percent in 2023 while the inflation rate will remain stable at 2.5 percent. 

In its report, the OECD revealed that the world economy is expected to grow by 3 percent and 2.7 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while the inflation rate is expected to moderate. 

“Inflation is projected to moderate gradually over 2023 and 2024 but to remain above central bank objectives in most economies,” the OECD said in its report. 

“Headline inflation is declining, but core inflation remains persistent in many economies, held up by cost pressures and high margins in some sectors,” the report added. 

The European Central Bank had raised a key interest rate to a record high last week but hinted this might be its last hike. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is expected to pause its tightening campaign on Wednesday. 

Topics: OECD #SAUDI ARABIA #economy IMF

Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Saudi Arabia participates in Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aiming to consolidate its position as an international supporter of small and medium enterprises, Saudi Arabia began its participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Congress on Tuesday.

The Kingdom is taking part in the four-day event, being held in Melbourne, under the umbrella of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi delegation to the congress is headed by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, represented by the Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship Saud Al-Sabhan.  

The panel comprises several government agencies, including the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

The primary objectives of the Saudi delegation include highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises, engaging in discussions about the most significant opportunities and facilitators for SMEs, and fostering collaborative efforts to advance entrepreneurship.

As part of their visit, the Saudi delegation will tour the Melbourne Entrepreneurial Center and the Hatch Quarter business incubator, which actively supports SMEs and startups to facilitate their global expansion. 

Topics: General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) Global Entrepreneurship Congress

China's capital outflow plunges to a record $49bn in August

China’s capital outflow plunges to a record $49bn in August
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

China’s capital outflow plunges to a record $49bn in August

China’s capital outflow plunges to a record $49bn in August
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s economy took a massive hit in August after registering a capital outflow of $49 billion, straining the yuan and its growth prospects. 

Despite an uptick in inflows, the country saw the largest outflow in its capital account since December 2015, mainly caused by $29 billion in securities investments in August, according to Bloomberg, citing data from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange. 

Moreover, the country saw a deficit of $16.8 billion in direct investments during the month, the steepest decline since 2016. 

China has been facing economic issues since mid-2022 as the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and a slowdown in the private sectors have created a notable barrier for investors. 

Topics: #china #economy yuan

Islamic Development Bank signs trilateral deal with UN bodies to enhance food security cooperation 

Islamic Development Bank signs trilateral deal with UN bodies to enhance food security cooperation 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank signs trilateral deal with UN bodies to enhance food security cooperation 

Islamic Development Bank signs trilateral deal with UN bodies to enhance food security cooperation 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: In a significant step toward strengthening cooperation in the field of food security and nutrition, the Islamic Development Bank has inked a trilateral agreement with two UN bodies.   

The deal, signed with the Food and Agricultural Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, focuses on strengthening small-scale farmers and providing them with affordable technologies to ensure food security among them and rural communities.   

Mansur Muhtar, vice president of operations at the bank, underscored the importance of this cooperation in tackling the pressing challenges of food security and malnutrition faced by many IsDB member countries.  

“Our collaboration with FAO and IFAD will have a crucial role in identifying appropriate technologies for inclusion in IsDB’s Food Security Response Program and other agricultural projects,” Muhtar noted.  

Topics: Islamic Development Bank 

