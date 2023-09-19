Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  

DUBAI: Saudi artists Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Sarah Brahim and Alaa Tarabzouni have been shortlisted for the Richard Mille Art Prize and will have their work showcased at the upcoming Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” exhibition.

The creatives are joined by four other artists from the region: Hashel Al-Lamki from the UAE, Farah Behbehani from Kuwait, Syrian siblings Sawsan and Bahar Al-Bahar and Indian artist Nabla Yahya.

The artists will have their work showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” 2023 exhibition which runs from Nov. 24 to Feb. 18.

One of the seven artists will be selected as the winner of the third Richard Mille Art Prize and will receive $60,000.

The theme for this edition is “Transparencies,” and artists responded to the theme by proposing original sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency – its material and perceptual significance.