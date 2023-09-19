You are here

Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  

Zahrah Al-Ghamdi is a Saudi artist. (Supplied)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi artists Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Sarah Brahim and Alaa Tarabzouni have been shortlisted for the Richard Mille Art Prize and will have their work showcased at the upcoming Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” exhibition.  

The creatives are joined by four other artists from the region: Hashel Al-Lamki from the UAE, Farah Behbehani from Kuwait, Syrian siblings Sawsan and Bahar Al-Bahar and Indian artist Nabla Yahya. 

The artists will have their work showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” 2023 exhibition which runs from Nov. 24 to Feb. 18.   

One of the seven artists will be selected as the winner of the third Richard Mille Art Prize and will receive $60,000. 

The theme for this edition is “Transparencies,”  and artists responded to the theme by proposing original sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency – its material and perceptual significance. 

Director Amr Salama joins International Emmy Awards jury 

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian director Amr Salama has been announced as a jury member for the 75th International Emmy Awards.  

The award-winning filmmaker, who is also a screenwriter, announced the news on Instagram.  

“I am excited to announce that I participated as a Juror for this year’s International Emmy Awards Competition. It’s an honor to contribute to selecting the best in television programming from around the world,” he wrote to his 425,000 followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His celebrity friends including actresses Tara Emad, Rana Raeis, Mariam El-Khost and stylist Mai Galal quickly took to Instagram to congratulate the filmmaker.  

Salama is known for his 2017 film “Sheikh Jackson,” which was selected as Egypt’s official submission to the 2018 Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and his 2011 documentary “Tahrir 2011: The Good, the Bad and the Politician,” which won the UNESCO award at the Venice Film Festival.  

Among his notable work Is Netflix’s series “Paranormal,” which was an adaption of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s novel “Ma Wara’ Al Tabee’a.” 

Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  

Arab News

Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  

Arab News

DUBAI: It is no secret that Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is one of Max Mara’s favorite runway stars, having walked for the label on a number of occasions. The brand has once again tapped the part-Arab catwalk star, but this time for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.  

The collection features skirts with sporty pockets, cocktail dresses with trains, fur capes, double-breasted long coats, printed suits and padded jackets in fall colors like brown, beige, grey, forest green and black.  

In the images that Hammam shared on Instagram this week, she was seen wearing a form-fitting brown dress accessorized with a large leather waist belt, matching gloves and boots.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another picture, she posed wearing a long grey coat dress with a black cross-body duffle bag. 

Her third outfit featured wide leg printed trousers and a button-down top that was snatched at the waist with the same leather belt, but in brown. Her last set was a short brown jumpsuit with a matching coat that she rested on one shoulder. For this look, she wore a brown double bag and brown boots to complete the look.  

Hammam starred alongside German model Karolina Spakowski in the campaign images. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is not the first time Hammam has worked with the Italian label. 

In February, she walked for the brand’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a green structured dress with a halter neck and a cape. 

The brand constantly taps other part-Arab models, such as Nora Attal and Loli Bahia.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Both models walked the runway to showcase the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.  

Bahia, who is of French Algerian decent, wore Hammam’s third outfit, the wide leg printed trousers with the button down top and the brown leather belt.  

Attal, who is British Moroccan, wore a sleeveless printed dress with a long brown coat and a large velvet belt that cinched in her waist.  

Hammam was also part of the September 2022 show in Milan. She walked the runway wearing a black turtleneck crop top and a beige floor-length skirt.  

Egyptian actress Huda El-Mufti named Bulgari brand ambassador

Arab News

Egyptian actress Huda El-Mufti named Bulgari brand ambassador

Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Huda El-Mufti has been named a brand ambassador for Italian luxury label Bulgari.

The “Mystery Box” star is the latest Middle Eastern ambassador for the brand and took to social media this week to share the news alongside a stylish video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I am very ecstatic to announce that I joined the Bulgari family as their latest brand ambassador for the Middle East,” she posted on Instagram.

The brand recently appointed Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat as their inaugural male brand ambassador in the Middle East.

Arab films ‘Voy Voy Voy,’ ‘The Burdened,’ ‘Four Daughters’ join Oscars race 

Arab News

Arab films ‘Voy Voy Voy,’ ‘The Burdened,’ ‘Four Daughters’ join Oscars race 

  • Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania and Yemen’s Amr Gamal are the directors of the movies
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has selected Mohamed Farag-starring “Voy Voy Voy!” as its entry for the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film award, while Yemen has selected director Amr Gamal’s “The Burdened” and Tunisia is competing with Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters.”

Morocco has selected Asmae El Moudir’s documentary “The Mother of All Lies.” 

This means that all four films are considered for the shortlist. If the Arab movies get shortlisted, they could then get nominated for an Academy Award.

“Voy Voy Voy!,” the dramedy, tells the story of Hassan, an impoverished but ambitious young man living in Egypt, whose dream of moving to Europe begins to happen when he stumbles upon the obscure sport of blind football.

This is Gamal’s second film to be submitted to the Oscars. His romantic comedy “10 Days Before the Wedding” was Yemen’s candidate in 2018.

Gamal’s 2023 movie had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin Film Festival where it won several awards including the Amnesty International Award and Panorama Audience Award.

Gamal’s film is based on a true story that took place in Aden in 2019. It revolves around a couple, Isra’a and Ahmed, who struggle to live a normal life and educate their three young children. When Isra’a becomes pregnant, they have to make difficult decisions about the family’s future.

“Four Daughters” was supported by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation. (Supplied)

Tunisian director Ben Hania’s semi-documentary “Four Daughters” captures the story of Olfa Hamrouni, whose two daughters left to fight for Daesh.

The film was Ben Hania’s first entry — and the only Arab one — for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize this year.

The movie follows Hamrouni, who drew international attention in 2016 after accusing Tunisian authorities of failing to stop one of her daughters from traveling to Libya to fight for the militant group. Hamrouni’s other daughter had already joined the group.

The film was supported by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation.

“The Mother of All Lies” is a documentary that explores the events surrounding the deadly bread riots that shook El-Moudir’s impoverished Casablanca neighborhood in 1981.

El-Moudir won the Directing Prize for the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

30 Saudi brands to be showcased during first Riyadh Fashion Week

Arab News

30 Saudi brands to be showcased during first Riyadh Fashion Week

  • Celebrities, buyers and other key industry stakeholders will celebration of the Kingdom’s rapidly emerging scene during the event, which runs from Oct. 20 to 23
  • It will include a showroom to give local and international buyers deeper insight into the depth and breadth of up-and-coming Saudi designers and established brands
Arab News

RIYADH: Thirty Saudi brands will take to the runway at the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week next month.

The event, which runs from Oct. 20 to 23 and is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, will gather figures from the global fashion community, including celebrities, buyers and other key industry stakeholders, for a celebration of the Kingdom’s rapidly developing scene.

It will include a showroom featuring local designs, to give local and international buyers deeper insight into the depth and breadth of up-and-coming Saudi designers and established brands that offer a wide range of items and styles, organizers said.

The Saudi brands that will showcase their work during the event include Dazluq, Kaf by Kaf, Not Boring and Uscita.

Design by Pavone. (Supplied)

“For the first time ever, we are welcoming the global fashion community to the epicenter of Saudi fashion, here in Riyadh,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.

“The event will showcase the best of our creative talent, allowing yet another opportunity for our brands to connect with the world. Whether you join us in person or via the livestream, we can’t wait to highlight what Saudi fashion has to offer.”

Design by Uscita. (Supplied)

Plans for the event were initially unveiled by the Saudi Fashion Commission when it participated at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Couture Week in June, during which designers from the Kingdom presented a diverse range of collections from the Saudi 100 Brands program, an inaugural mentorship initiative led by the Fashion Commission.

The full list of Saudi brands taking part in Riyadh Fashion Week is: 1886, Abadia, Adnan Akbar, Arwa Albanawi, Atelier, Hekayat, Dar Alhanouf, Dazluq, Eman Joharji, Fatima AbdulQader, Hajruss, Hala Algharbawi, Honayda, JUBB, Kaf by Kaf, Lomar, Mazroud, MD29, Moja Majka, Mona Alshebil, Nabela Nazar, Noble and Fresh, Not Boring, Nour Dhahri, Noura Suliman, Pavone, Tima Abid, Uscita, Yasmina Q, and Yousef Akbar.

