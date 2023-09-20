You are here

India revs up for maiden MotoGP at circuit where F1 stalled

Updated 20 September 2023
Motorists ride past billboard of India's maiden MotoGP displayed along busy road on the outskirts of New Delhi. India hosts its maiden MotoGP. (AFP)
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

India revs up for maiden MotoGP at circuit where F1 stalled

India revs up for maiden MotoGP at circuit where F1 stalled
  • India is a critical market for the growth of MotoGP, Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta said
  • India hosted F1 for three years in 2011-2013 but lost the rights with two years still left on the contract over financial and bureaucratic setbacks
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

GREATER NOIDA, India: India hosts its maiden MotoGP on Sunday as the premier motorcycling championship looks to tap a potentially lucrative new fan base and succeed on a track where Formula One stalled.

Two-wheelers are India’s most popular means of petrol-powered transport with more than half of all households owning at least one motorbike or scooter, compared to just eight percent with cars.

Sales figures show an increasing appetite for high-end, high-octane motorbikes, and organizers are banking on the trend to fuel interest in the sport in the world’s most populous country.

“We have more than a million bikes in the 250cc-plus category selling every year in India, which means more than a million people are buying bikes for more than just transportation,” Vaibhav Sinha, chief executive of Indian MotoGP promoters Fairstreet Sports, told AFP.

“They are using it for thrills, adventure, sports and leisure riding,” he added.

“We intend to tap this potential to make biking a very big sport in our country.”

But the lead-up to the race has seen concerns raised about the safety of the Buddh International Circuit, with particular fears about walls that are too close to the asphalt.

“In India all the riders together are going to walk the track before we get on the bike to understand the situation,” Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro was reported as saying.

Some MotoGP personnel and riders also had problems getting visas for India, but organizers on Tuesday blamed a technical glitch and said it was on the way to being resolved.

Fairstreet Sports signed a seven-year deal with MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna Sports to hold a race in India, which has the world’s fifth-biggest economy.

India is a critical market for the growth of MotoGP, Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta said.

“For us breaking into India, which is a whole continent in itself, is very important,” he told Sportstar magazine.

“It’s the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and very important for us, our stakeholders and the manufacturers.”

The Buddh circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi was previously home to the Indian leg of Formula One.

India hosted F1 for three years in 2011-2013 but lost the rights with two years still left on the contract over financial and bureaucratic setbacks.

Back then the government refused to recognize Formula One as a sport, meaning the organizers needed to pay tax and duties on everything connected with the race.

Declining attendances also hurt the event.

MotoGP’s local backers are hopeful that they will be able to steer clear of the pitfalls that doomed India’s last international motorsport fixture.

“F1 was a great learning experience for us as well,” said Sinha.

“We spent a couple of years doing compliance studies and ensuring we don’t run into similar problems because to uphold the law of the land is of utmost importance.”

Organizers expect tens of thousands of people to flock to the circuit for the sound of roaring engines and burning rubber.

The action starts on Friday with practice, followed by practice, qualifying and a sprint race on Saturday, with the race on Sunday.

India is the 13th stop of 20 on this year’s MotoGP calendar.

In the previous race, in San Marino, Spaniard Jorge Martin cruised to victory for Ducati satellite team Pramac to close the gap on reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia of Italy.

Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, leads the championship from Martin by 36 points. There are 25 points for a victory.

ALJ Motors and SAMF introduce the Gazoo Racing Saudi Team

ALJ Motors and SAMF introduce the Gazoo Racing Saudi Team
Updated 19 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

ALJ Motors and SAMF introduce the Gazoo Racing Saudi Team

Updated 19 September 2023
  • In addition to announcing the team, the team vehicles — Yaris GR, GR 86, and Supra —were unveiled with the new GR team branding
Updated 19 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation introduced on Monday the new Gazoo Racing Saudi Team, which is set to participate in the current season of the Saudi Toyota Championship.

The announcement was made at Hussein Jameel Hall in Jeddah with the attendance of ALJM members and senior management, representatives from SAMF and the Ministry of Sports, and prominent Saudi racers Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Dania Akeel.

In addition to announcing the team, the team vehicles — Yaris GR, GR 86, and Supra —were unveiled with the new GR team branding.

Sponsored by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the team comprises four male drivers — Hamza Bakhashab, Abdullah Kabbani, Mahmoud Abed and Yousef Bahuwirth — and one female driver, Reem Al-Abood, who topped the list of female participants at the recently launched GR Saudi Driving School.

The team will potentially compete in the Autocross, Drift, and Time Attack disciplines at the upcoming event taking place in Al-Ahsa between Sept. 28-30.

“The path to excellence begins with investing in our youth. In line with Vision 2030, initiatives like the GR Saudi Driving School and subsequent launch of the GR Saudi Team (strengthen) the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for motorsports,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of SAMF.

He added: “We are honored to be part of this transformative journey, providing aspiring drivers with unparalleled opportunities. Through our efforts, we are not only nurturing the next generation of motorsports champions but also fostering a culture of determination and success. We look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of Saudi talent on both local and global stages.”

The winners were selected following a rigorous training and assessment program that took place at the GR Saudi Driving School at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. As part of the program, the five drivers were coached by Abdullah Bakhashab, Paul Spooner, and Hatim Natto, whose collective wealth of knowledge helped unlock these winners’ potential by becoming the first members of the GR Saudi Team.

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers at ALJM, said: “In collaboration with SAMF, we are thrilled to announce the GR Saudi Team. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to Saudi Arabian motorsports and the next generation of Saudi drivers. By mobilizing the power of strategic partnerships to identify and nurture exceptional talent, the collaboration is proactively contributing to Vision 2030’s ‘Quality of Life’ program. We are proud to have laid the foundations for success, as these athletes go from talented drivers to motorsports champions.”

Carlos Sainz marches in with perfect Singapore drive to end Red Bull streak

Carlos Sainz marches in with perfect Singapore drive to end Red Bull streak
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

Carlos Sainz marches in with perfect Singapore drive to end Red Bull streak

Updated 17 September 2023
  • Lando Norris was second after a brilliant defensive drive to hold off the Mercedes pair as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: Carlos Sainz said Ferrari “didn’t put a foot wrong” as the Spanish driver drove a perfect race to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and end Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023.
But an emotional George Russell was close to tears after crashing his Mercedes on the final lap after attempting a late victory charge on fresher tires.
Lando Norris was second after a brilliant defensive drive to hold off the Mercedes pair as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third after teammate Russell’s lapse.
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who had won the last 10 races, was only fifth as Red Bull failed to take the chequered flag for the first time this season after a weekend where they were consistently off the pace.
His teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line eighth.
Sainz controlled the night race around the city-center street circuit brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix last year.
“An incredible feeling. We didn’t put a foot wrong all weekend,” said Sainz.
“We nailed the race. We had one opportunity to win a race this year and we did it perfect,” added the Spaniard.
Sainz seemed set for a comfortable win until a virtual safety car 20 laps from the end gave the two Mercedes the chance to change to fresh medium-compound tires.
Russell and Hamilton came out flying and soon reeled in and passed the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth.
But when they got on the heels of the top two they could not get past as Sainz cleverly backed up to keep his former teammate Norris within DRS (drag reduction system) range so the Englishman could defend second place.
“It was just quite tight at the end. We gave Lando a bit of a cheeky DRS boost to help him and in the end it worked,” said Sainz.
“The safety car forced us to pit earlier than we wanted and I knew it was going to be a long stint on the hards.”
Russell was all over the back of Norris until his challenge ended in the barriers, handing Hamilton the final podium place.
“It’s heartbreaking after such a great weekend,” said Russell. “I feel like I let myself and the team down. It’s tough but we will come back.”
Norris was grateful for the help he received from Sainz, his former teammate.
“Carlos was very generous trying to help me get DRS. It helped my race and it also helped his,” said Norris.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was sixth, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri seventh.
Rookie Liam Lawson picked up his first championship points in ninth for AlphaTauri on only his third Formula One start and Haas’s Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10 points scorers.
Sainz began the race smoothly to take the lead with Leclerc slotting into second and there was little action until Logan Sargeant prompted a safety car when he lost the front wing of his Williams on lap 20.
A flurry of pit-lane activity followed as all the leaders headed in for fresh hard tires to take them to the end of the 62-lap race.
Leclerc was held up double-stacking behind Sainz and Russell and Norris emerged in front of the Monegasque.
The order was unchanged until Esteban Ocon’s engine gave out causing a virtual safety car with 18 laps left.
It prompted the Mercedes pair to dive in for fresh medium tires as the leaders stayed out.
It put the pair behind Leclerc but they were lapping two seconds quicker and soon swept past the Monegasque and closed on Norris until Russell’s error cost him a podium place.
Verstappen is still a runaway favorite to claim a third world title but the all-conquering Dutchman has still never taken the chequered flag in Singapore.
He now cannot clinch the title until the Qatar GP in three weeks’ time, but said the team would bounce back at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, where the track will suit them better.
“I had fun in the second stint. We were quite quick on the medium compound,” said Verstappen, who increased his lead over Perez to 151 points with seven races to go.
“I think we will be quick in Suzuka.”

Team Abu Dhabi’s Emirati superstar Al-Qemzi secures 4th F2 powerboat world title

Team Abu Dhabi’s Emirati superstar Al-Qemzi secures 4th F2 powerboat world title
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi's Emirati superstar Al-Qemzi secures 4th F2 powerboat world title

Updated 17 September 2023
  • Al-Qemzi’s teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori joined him on the podium with a superb drive to third place after starting fifth
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title on Sunday with a perfect tactical drive, as Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko recorded victory at the Grand Prix of Portugal.

A second-placed finish for the Emirati driver in the penultimate round of the 2023 championship, following his grand prix victories in Lithuania and Italy, was enough to add to his previous F2 triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Adding to the celebrations for Team Abu Dhabi at Peso da Regua in northern Portugal, Al-Qemzi’s teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori joined him on the podium with a superb drive to third place after starting fifth.

After seeing pole position snatched away from him by Riabko 24 hours earlier, Al-Qemzi was narrowly held off by the Lithuanian as they battled from the start to gain the advantage at the first turn on the Douro River circuit.

From that point onwards, Al-Qemzi settled into his rhythm, content to hold second place with his two closest rivals, Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi and Estonian Stefan Arand, well in arrears.

Playing an important role on the day, Al-Mansoori climbed two places over the first four laps to take control of third place, offering his teammate protection in the event of any threat from behind.

It failed to materialize, however, with Sacchi making a premature exit through mechanical problems, while Arand was forced to settle for fifth place.

Celebrating at the finish with Al-Mansoori and the rest of the Team Abu Dhabi lineup, Al-Qemzi will now target a third victory of the season in the season’s final grand prix, on the Tagus River in Vila Velha de Rodao next Sunday.

It was there two years ago that he recorded a second grand prix victory in the space of eight days to wrap up his third F2 world title.

Al-Qemzi had arrived in Portugal full of confidence, holding a 16-point championship lead over Sacchi. His only worrying moment came in Saturday’s free practice session when he flipped and damaged his boat.

It was repaired in rapid time by the Team Abu Dhabi technicians, allowing Al-Qemzi to qualify in a comfortable second place, on his way to joining Sweden’s Erik Stark in the record books as a four-time F2 world champion.

It also means that Guido Cappellini has delivered 17 world championship titles to the UAE capital since he took charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager eight years ago.

Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Verstappen's winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

Updated 16 September 2023
  • Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes
  • “It’s the best opportunity since the beginning of the season, for sure” for other teams to stop a Red Bull sweep of winning every race in 2023, Leclerc said
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen’s historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc as Verstappen’s Red Bull team had its worst qualifying results of the season.
“It’s the best opportunity since the beginning of the season, for sure” for other teams to stop a Red Bull sweep of winning every race in 2023, Leclerc said.
Verstappen, the runaway championship leader after his record-breaking 10th straight win at the Italian Grand Prix, was eliminated by .007 seconds in the second session by rookie Liam Lawson of sister team AlphaTauri.
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was 13th after a spin. The two drivers have won every race this season between them.
Verstappen told his team over the radio that it was an “absolutely shocking experience.”
He later added: “It is of course very hard to pass in Singapore on the street circuit so I’m not expecting a lot tomorrow. We’ve had so many successful weekends this year, we can be proud of what we have achieved so far. It’s more important that we understand where we are going wrong this weekend.”
Verstappen has won races this season from sixth on the grid in Belgium and ninth in Miami, but the Red Bull car performed better on those tracks than it has so far in Singapore. He and Perez — who called qualifying a “complete disaster” — have repeatedly said the car feels unbalanced in the many slow corners in Singapore.
Verstappen avoided a grid penalty despite being under investigation in three cases of allegedly impeding other drivers. He received a reprimand — the first he has had this season — for stopping near the pit exit and another reprimand and 5,000-euro ($5,340) fine for slowing down Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri. Verstappen was found not at fault in a case of impeding Williams driver Logan Sargeant. He said he had been trying to avoid a crash in heavy traffic.
Sainz took pole — for the second straight race — by .072 seconds from Russell. Sainz, who finished third in Italy behind Verstappen and Perez, said it might be easier to win in Singapore than in Italy despite concerns over Ferrari’s race pace.
“I’m more confident mainly because of the track layout. I think it’s a bit easier to hold onto a track position,” Sainz said. He added that Ferrari might have less pace in the race than other teams including Mercedes. “It could be that tomorrow we have to run, yet again, a bit of a defensive race but I don’t discount that even around this track we could hold on to our P1.”
Russell said the hot, humid conditions in Singapore were “like you’re sat in a sauna,” and praised Mercedes for finding the right setup for the city streets.
“This is a great opportunity this weekend to get a victory,” said Russell, who added Mercedes had conserved tires over the weekend to give it more strategy options in the race than rival teams.
Lando Norris starts fourth for McLaren, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth for Mercedes. Kevin Magnussen is sixth for Haas, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso seventh, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon eighth, the second Haas of Nico Hulkenberg ninth and Lawson 10th.
The first qualifying session was red-flagged when Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin and speared into the wall on the final corner. The Canadian was able to walk away and said he was unhurt.
The crash caused a lengthy delay as crews worked to clear away the debris and repair the barrier.
One of those to lose out was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who only narrowly missed the wreckage of Stroll’s car and couldn’t complete his lap before the red flag came out leaving him 18th. Stroll was 20th and last.
With Alonso qualifying seventh, the incident was a reminder of Stroll’s underwhelming record this season at the team headed by his father, Lawrence Stroll. Alonso has racked up 170 points to Stroll’s 47 and the Canadian has not reached the podium this season.

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Taif revs up for Saudi Toyota 2023 Championship finale

Updated 07 September 2023
  • Challenging 4.2 km track to test more than 140 leading drivers, including 8 female contestants
  • Moving into the final two days of competition, Jean Lahoud leads the overall standings with 43 points, followed by Fadi Hamadeh with 40 points
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi city of Taif will host the finale of the Saudi Toyota 2023 Hill Climb Championship on Sept. 8-9.

More than 140 elite drivers, including eight female contestants, will compete in the final round of competition, which marks the governorate’s racing debut at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Shifa.

A challenging 4.2 km track with 30 hairpin turns will test drivers to their limit.

Results of the final round will decide the champion in each racing category as well as the overall winner. The finale will also feature an extended track and higher speeds than the previous two rounds.

Moving into the final two days of competition, Jean Lahoud leads the overall standings with 43 points, followed by Fadi Hamadeh with 40 points and Rabih Muayad Al-Aour with 28 points.

In the category standings, Abdulaziz Majid Al-Fadhli leads the G1 division, trailed by Sultan Saeed Abu Nabe and Walid Zaki Mahmoud. In the G2 class, Ali Mohammed Al-Khudeir leads, with Hisham Badei Al-Badei and Sultan Jalal Al-Din Hamdi in pursuit.

The front-runner in the G3 category is Mubarak Ali Al-Zubaidi, followed by Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih and Nawaf Bandar Baouzir. In the G4 class, Rabih Muayad Al-Aour claims top spot, closely followed by Sultan Thamer Kaylou and Mohammad Al-Shouraian.

Jean Lahoud maintains his lead in the G5 category, ahead of Ahmed Jamal Abdulhadi and Faisal Sufian Al-Qubani. Meanwhile, Fadi Youssef Hamadeh spearheads the G6 group, followed by Zakaria Sulwan and Saeed Zaki Al-Mouri.

This year’s medalists will receive substantial prizes, including a GR 86 MT car for the first-place winner and a SR50,000 ($13,000) in cash prizes distributed among the top performers in each category.

The championship, one of the leading events on the Saudi motorsports calendar, is organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Taif governorate.

Abdul Latif Jameel Company as the event’s official partner and the Saudi Investment Bank is its strategic partner.

