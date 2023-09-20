You are here

  Exhibition on Saudi Arabia's history launches ahead of National Day

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day
The exhibition will showcase the different historical stages of founding the Saudi state over three centuries ago. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Press Agency will launch a new exhibition on the history of the Kingdom on Wednesday, to mark the country’s 93rd National Day on Sept. 23.

Titled “Saudi Arabia’s History Exhibition,” it will be launched by Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari at the SPA’s headquarters.




Through the exhibition, visitors will be able to view the Kingdom's history in an informative format that is supported by interactive footage. (SPA)

The exhibition will reflect “the national media role played by the (SPA), (in) promoting SPA’s educational and informational messages,” the agency said in a statement.

The show will provide significant details of the Kingdom’s development including the role of the founder King Abdulaziz, which will be useful for students, foreign media and members of the diplomatic community, the SPA stated.




The exhibition will be launched at the Saudi Press Agency's headquarters. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities have seized several kilograms of narcotics and a number of firearms during a series of drug busts across the Kingdom.

In one operation, officers from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two Indian nationals for attempting to smuggle 126kg of qat.

In Madinah, the GDNC’s agents arrested a Saudi citizen selling cannabis and seized cash found in his possession.

In Al-Baha region, three Saudi citizens were arrested for selling cannabis and amphetamines, with several firearms and ammunition seized.

And in Jazan, border patrol forces foiled an attempt to smuggle 77kg of qat.

Citizens and residents with information on drug smuggling or trafficking should call 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the country.

They can also contact the GDNC at 995 or email: [email protected]. All reports are treated confidentially.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Fourth planeload of Saudi aid arrives in Libya

Fourth planeload of Saudi aid arrives in Libya
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Fourth planeload of Saudi aid arrives in Libya

Fourth planeload of Saudi aid arrives in Libya
  • The plane was carrying 90 tons of food and relief materials for people affected by the floods
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fourth planeload of aid to Libya arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Tuesday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

It was carrying 90 tons of food and relief materials for people affected by the recent floods, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A team from the Saudi aid agency KSrelief will oversee the distribution of aid with the Libyan Red Crescent.

On Sept. 10, two dams collapsed during the Mediterranean’s Storm Daniel, sending a wall of water gushing through Derna. Government officials and aid agencies have estimated that between 4,000 and 11,000 people may have died.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed KSrelief to provide the food and shelter for the flood victims.

Saudi Arabia’s three other planes had arrived in Benina on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, carrying 90, 40 and 50 tons of food and relief supplies respectively.

On Monday, the UN warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.”

Traumatized residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless, badly need clean water, food and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, diarrhea, dehydration and malnutrition, UN agencies warn.

The UN has also launched an appeal for more than $71 million to assist hundreds of thousands in need.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Libya

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed early Wednesday the positive results of discussions with a delegation from Sanaa regarding reaching a road map to support the peace process in Yemen, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The discussion was held from Sept. 14-18 in Riyadh between the Saudi communication and coordination team headed by Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber and a delegation from Sanaa headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam Felitah, with participation of an Omani delegation.

These discussions come as a continuation of the meetings that the Saudi team held with the head and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and in Sanaa in April, during which many ideas and options were reached to develop a road map agreed upon by all Yemeni parties, the statement added.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

The meeting welcomed the Kingdom’s hosting of a delegation from Sanaa with the aim of promoting dialogue among all Yemeni parties to reach a road map to end the Yemeni conflict through a Yemeni-led political process, and under the auspices of the United Nations.

It also discussed aspects of joint coordination on many regional and international issues, and the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of international peace and security.

The foreign ministry also commended the outcomes of the Sanaa delegation’s meeting with Saudi defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa
  • Prince Khalid reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense, met with a delegation from Sanaa who are in Riyadh to discuss Yemeni peace prospects.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the Kingdom’s support for Yemen and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision.

“We look forward to the success of these critical discussions, hoping that Yemeni parties will unite to achieve sustainable development, political stability, and lasting security, enabling Yemen to integrate into the progress and development witnessed within the GCC,” the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with a number of senior officials in New York, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting with Blinken and Al Nahyan welcomed the Kingdom hosting a delegation from Sanaa in an attempt to seek out a roadmap for a lasting peace in Yemen.

Prince Faisal also met separately on Tuesday with Dutch, Finnish, and Pakistani foreign ministers; Hanke Gerdina Johannette, Elina Valtonen, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, respectively, and Saint Lucia PM Philip Pierre.

The meetings, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, discussed enhancing bilateral relations in various fields and consolidating bilateral and multilateral work, in addition to the latest international developments.

Prince Faisal also met with Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Topics: UNGA 78 Saudi Arabia Netherlands Finland Pakistan Saint Lucia UN

