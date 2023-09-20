Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day

RIYADH: The Saudi Press Agency will launch a new exhibition on the history of the Kingdom on Wednesday, to mark the country’s 93rd National Day on Sept. 23.

Titled "Saudi Arabia's History Exhibition," it will be launched by Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari at the SPA's headquarters.







Through the exhibition, visitors will be able to view the Kingdom's history in an informative format that is supported by interactive footage. (SPA)



The exhibition will reflect “the national media role played by the (SPA), (in) promoting SPA’s educational and informational messages,” the agency said in a statement.

The show will provide significant details of the Kingdom’s development including the role of the founder King Abdulaziz, which will be useful for students, foreign media and members of the diplomatic community, the SPA stated.