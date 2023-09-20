Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi authorities have seized several kilograms of narcotics and a number of firearms during a series of drug busts across the Kingdom.

In one operation, officers from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two Indian nationals for attempting to smuggle 126kg of qat.

In Madinah, the GDNC’s agents arrested a Saudi citizen selling cannabis and seized cash found in his possession.

In Al-Baha region, three Saudi citizens were arrested for selling cannabis and amphetamines, with several firearms and ammunition seized.

And in Jazan, border patrol forces foiled an attempt to smuggle 77kg of qat.

Citizens and residents with information on drug smuggling or trafficking should call 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the country.

They can also contact the GDNC at 995 or email: [email protected]. All reports are treated confidentially.