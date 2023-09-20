You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom
Saudi authorities have seized several kilograms of narcotics and a number of firearms during a series of drug busts across the Kingdom. (www.moi.gov.sa)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44yxg

Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom

Saudi agents thwart drug smuggling operations across Kingdom
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities have seized several kilograms of narcotics and a number of firearms during a series of drug busts across the Kingdom.

In one operation, officers from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two Indian nationals for attempting to smuggle 126kg of qat.

In Madinah, the GDNC’s agents arrested a Saudi citizen selling cannabis and seized cash found in his possession.

In Al-Baha region, three Saudi citizens were arrested for selling cannabis and amphetamines, with several firearms and ammunition seized.

And in Jazan, border patrol forces foiled an attempt to smuggle 77kg of qat.

Citizens and residents with information on drug smuggling or trafficking should call 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the country.

They can also contact the GDNC at 995 or email: [email protected]. All reports are treated confidentially.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 50kg of khat over Jazan border
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 50kg of khat over Jazan border

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
  • Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and Jorge Moreira da Silva discussed ways to boost cooperation and coordination in order to lend support to countries and people in need
  • Azerbaijani ambassador Shahin Abdullayev praised Saudi Arabia’s role in the humanitarian field and commended KSrelief’s efforts to assist people around the world
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The supervisor-general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, recently met the executive director of the UN Office for Project Services and UN undersecretary-general, Jorge Moreira da Silva, in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation and coordination in order to lend support to countries and people in need.

Moreira da Silva praised KSrelief’s humanitarian work around the world.

Meanwhile, KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed Al-Baiz met the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies regional director for Middle East and North Africa, Hossam Elsharkawi, with whom he discussed relief and humanitarian issues.

During their meeting in Riyadh, Elsharkawi praised the role played by Saudi Arabia in the humanitarian field and lauded KSrelief’s efforts to assist people worldwide.

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Aqeel Al-Ghamdi met Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev.

During their meeting in Riyadh, they discussed relief and humanitarian issues.

Al-Ghamdi gave an overview of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief, which had so far amounted to 2,501 in 94 countries, at a value of more than $6 billion, and briefed the ambassador on the volunteer programs implemented by KSrelief in the medical, education and training fields.

These programs, he said, amounted to 424 in 35 countries, and had benefited more than 1 million individuals.

Abdullayev also praised Saudi Arabia’s role in the humanitarian field and commended KSrelief’s efforts to assist people around the world.

Topics: KSRelief United Nations (UN) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Jorge Moreira da Silva Shahin Abdullayev

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief helps 7,000 Sri Lankans through blindness prevention program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief helps 7,000 Sri Lankans through blindness prevention program
KSrelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan’s flood-affected Bahawalnagar district
Pakistan
KSrelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan’s flood-affected Bahawalnagar district

GCC ministers of social development affairs meet in Muscat

GCC ministers of social development affairs meet in Muscat
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

GCC ministers of social development affairs meet in Muscat

GCC ministers of social development affairs meet in Muscat
  • The meeting highlighted need to develop unified policy that would strengthen cohesion and stability of Gulf societies
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: GCC ministers of social development affairs attended the ninth ministerial meeting to discuss a unified development strategy to safeguard the authentic values, family cohesion and unity of GCC societies.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi attended the meeting, reported SPA in Oman.

The meeting highlighted the need to develop a unified policy that would strengthen the cohesion and stability of Gulf societies while working on enhancing concepts of citizenship and Arab and Islamic identity.

During the meeting ministers discussed unified guiding laws to empower people with disabilities in GCC countries, and laws to guide a “joint charitable work” in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

 A strategy was outlined to unify efforts to empower women in GCC.

Topics: muscat Saudi Arabia Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development

Related

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
Middle-East
GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
Saudi ambassador to UK meets British minister to discuss GCC free trade talks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK meets British minister to discuss GCC free trade talks

Dutch artist’s chocolate sculpture celebrates Saudi hospitality at food trade show in Riyadh

Dutch artist’s chocolate sculpture celebrates Saudi hospitality at food trade show in Riyadh
Updated 20 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Dutch artist’s chocolate sculpture celebrates Saudi hospitality at food trade show in Riyadh

Dutch artist’s chocolate sculpture celebrates Saudi hospitality at food trade show in Riyadh
  • Sculptor Anat Ratzabi had Saudi National Day in mind during creative process
  • Elements include dates, coffee cups, Dallah, and Kingdom’s emblem featuring two swords and a palm tree
Updated 20 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Renowned Dutch artist Anat Ratzabi says her compelling chocolate sculpture on display at the 10th Foodex Saudi Expo in Riyadh celebrates the renowned hospitality of the Kingdom’s people.

Ratzabi incorporated elements in the bronzed creation including dates, coffee cups, a coffee pot or Dallah, and the emblem of Saudi Arabia featuring two swords and a palm tree.

Ratzabi was invited to participate in the Chocolate Art Salon at the exhibition, which concluded on Wednesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

During her inaugural visit to Saudi Arabia, Ratzabi sought to express her gratitude by crafting a piece that also celebrates Saudi National Day.

“I was asked by the organization of Foodex to make a piece that is related to the Saudi National Day that takes place within a few days. I welcomed this wonderful challenge and made the logo of the Saudi flag as inspiration.”

As winner of the Belgian Chocolate Award 2023 for “Best Concept, Bronze,” Ratzabi hopes to “bring art to the world of chocolate.”

“I’m a sculptor and I know how to work with chocolate, but I’m not a chocolatier. So, the level of the work that I am doing is museum level and gallery level. I do not comprise on the shapes that I am making and I don’t bow to the material, the material bows to me.”

She said that her inspiration to sculpt with chocolate comes from “the magic, the narrative and the origins of cacao as a ‘food of the gods’ as seen by the Mayans and Aztecs. I believe that transforming materials from bronze to chocolate provides a mesmerizing experience.”

During the food expo, Ratzabi hosted a masterclass titled “When Art Meets Chocolate,” which attracted 30 chefs and culinary students, who cast their creations from molds, and used bronze patina to decorate them.

Overwhelmed by the positive feedback, Ratzabi hopes to visit the Kingdom again to showcase her work, and possibly open a chocolate museum.

“I would love to establish the first chocolate museum in Saudi Arabia and I hope to find enthusiastic partners who share a passion for chocolate sculpture.”

The event, which started on Sept. 17, showcased the latest innovations in the sector and featured 300 brands from 18 countries. Its objective was to attract more brands to the Saudi market by targeting investors from various food sectors and trades.

Topics: chocolate FOODEX Saudi

Related

Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion
Saudi Arabia
Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion
Foodex Saudi: Top chefs compete to be the toque of the town
Saudi Arabia
Foodex Saudi: Top chefs compete to be the toque of the town

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve has officially been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, it was announced on Wednesday.  

This marks the Kingdom’s first UNESCO Natural Heritage Site on the list. 

The decision was taken during the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The decision – announced by Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Saudi minister of culture – was taken during the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh between Sept. 10-25. 

“The inscription of the Reserve on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the first Natural Heritage Site in the Kingdom contributes to highlighting the importance of natural heritage on a global scale and reflects the outstanding value of the Reserve,” the minister of culture said in a released statement.  

It occupies an area of over 12,750 km2. (SPA)

The Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve is situated along the western edge of Ar-Rub al-Khali, The Empty Quarter. It is making a name for itself with its unique vistas, diverse wildlife and eco-tourism offerings.  

It occupies an area of over 12,750 km2 and is the only major sand desert in tropical Asia and the largest continuous sand sea on Earth.  

It is a showcase of the environmental and biological evolution of flora and fauna in Saudi Arabia and provides vital natural habitats for the survival of more than 120 indigenous plant species, as well as endangered animals living in harsh environments, including gazelles and the only free-ranging herd of Arabian Oryx in the world.  

The inscription of the Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve adds to the six other Saudi UNESCO sites, which are Al-Ahsa Oasis, Al-Hijr Archaeological Site, At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah, Ḥimā Cultural Area, Historic Jeddah, and Rock Art in the Hail Region.

Topics: Uruq Bani Ma’arid Saudi Arabia UNESCO World Heritage List

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day

Exhibition on Saudi Arabia’s history launches ahead of National Day
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Press Agency will launch a new exhibition on the history of the Kingdom on Wednesday, to mark the country’s 93rd National Day on Sept. 23.

Titled “Saudi Arabia’s History Exhibition,” it will be launched by Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari at the SPA’s headquarters.

Through the exhibition, visitors will be able to view the Kingdom's history in an informative format that is supported by interactive footage. (SPA)

The exhibition will reflect “the national media role played by the (SPA), (in) promoting SPA’s educational and informational messages,” the agency said in a statement.

The show will provide significant details of the Kingdom’s development including the role of the founder King Abdulaziz, which will be useful for students, foreign media and members of the diplomatic community, the SPA stated.

The exhibition will be launched at the Saudi Press Agency's headquarters. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Emirates increases flights to Riyadh for National Day
Corporate News
Emirates increases flights to Riyadh for National Day
Arab countries congratulate Saudi leaders over Founding Day
Saudi Arabia
Arab countries congratulate Saudi leaders over Founding Day

Latest updates

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes
South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes
PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan
Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan
PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.