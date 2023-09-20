You are here

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
The partnership will focus on analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of new applications across various industries, according to a press release. Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 20 September 2023
Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
RIYADH: In a significant step toward its digital transformation efforts, Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned business group in Saudi Arabia, has selected Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider to support its diversified interests. 

The partnership will focus on analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of new applications across various industries, according to a press release. 

The Jeddah-based company will also leverage AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and AWS Lake Formation to streamline its financial data management.    

By efficiently cataloging, securing, and making financial data accessible across its diverse business units, the company intends to optimize processes and elevate customer experiences. 

In a complementary move, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel Global Energy and Environment Holding Co. Ltd., also known as Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide clean energy capacity to support Amazon’s operations. 

This agreement aligns with both companies’ sustainability objectives, further enhancing their strategic partnership.  

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures is set to supply renewable energy to Amazon’s operations through five solar projects in Spain. 

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate has been considered one of the safest bets for investors globally and thanks to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia is now able to offer a sizable portfolio to the world.

The opportunities are amplified by real demand in a swiftly expanding market that is providing some of the best returns on investments in the region and beyond.

Figures released by the General Authority for Statistics in August showed the Kingdom’s Real Estate Price Index edged up by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier.

The report showed that residential property prices rose by 1.1 percent and commercial by 0.2 percent compared to last year.

Alongside the rise in house values is an increase in rent deals. Data released in March by the Real Estate General Authority, or Ejar, showed residential and commercial deals in this sector almost doubled in value in 2022 compared to the year before, reaching SR76 billion ($20.2 billion).

The report added that the total value of commercial rent transactions amounted to SR40.9 billion in 2022, while those of residential properties reached SR35.1 billion.

The Kingdom is witnessing remarkable economic growth alongside an increase in real estate and infrastructure projects, partly spurred on by its goal to raise the proportion of homeownership for its citizens to 70 percent by 2030.

Public-private partnership

To further support the construction industry and facilitate the real estate sector, the Saudi wealth fund earlier this year invested $1.3 billion in four leading local firms: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., ElSeif Engineering Contracting Co., AlBawani Holding Co., and Almabani General Contractors Co.

Additionally, other companies in PIF’s portfolio granted contracts worth SR184 billion to the Saudi private sector in 2022, which will contribute to increasing the contribution to local content from the fund and its firms to 60 percent by the end of 2025.

Moreover, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., a subsidiary of PIF with assets amounting to about SR6.1 billion, agreed in 2020 with the Public Pension Agency to help provide mortgages amounting to over SR3 billion to enable more Saudi residents to buy homes.

So far, over 270,000 families have benefitted from the investment.

Another key driver in the increase of construction and home ownership in the Kingdom is real estate developer ROSHN.

The PIF-owned project is strongly committed to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of offering more than 2 million homes across the Kingdom, specifically in Riyadh, Makkah, and Jeddah, as well as Asir and the Eastern Province. These projects are set to cover an area of more than 200 million sq. meters.

In order to achieve its targets, ROSHN has established several strategic partnerships with local and international companies worth more than SR10 billion.

Quality of life

Saudi Arabia is making real changes to put itself on the frontline of modernity, and these changes necessitate having contemporary communities, but with the country’s history and culture observed.

The ambitious infrastructure developments taking place across the Kingdom factor in recreational, educational, and health initiatives, with a focus on new urban areas and smart cities.

One of these is King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which will contribute to realizing Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a global logistics hub.

Under plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November 2022, the facility will be developed to have six parallel runways and is expected to contribute SR27 billion annually to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.

It will help drive annual passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia from the current 29 million to 120 million travelers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050, with aircraft traffic increasing from 211,000 to more than 1 million flights per year.

The development is part of a plan to transform the Saudi capital to be among the world’s top 10 city economies by 2030, therefore making real estate investment even more attractive.

Moreover, Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, the largest of its kind regionally, stands out as a prime example of a destination that combines housing, work, and entertainment.

KAFD was designed to feature over 5,000 residential units, 1 million sq. meters of class A office space, 220,000 sq. meters of retail, food, and beverage space, and 110,000 sq. meters of entertainment space once the master plan has been completed.

The under-construction New Murabba project, the world’s largest modern downtown, which will be located in Riyadh, will adopt sustainability standards that aim to raise residents’ quality of life.

The project will also include an innovative museum, a university specializing in technology and design, an integrated multi-use theater, and more than 80 areas for entertainment and cultural live performances.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitions are broader than just real estate developments and boosting its capital.

Saudi Downtown Co. is establishing urban centers with sustainable economic and social impact in 12 cities across the country, while pioneering construction is taking place in NEOM, The Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah, as the government looks to complete a range of giga-projects to support its economic diversification plan.

Integrated ecosystems

PIF is focusing on developing integrated ecosystems across these developments that rely heavily on technology and localizing knowledge, in fields including future sciences, tourism, sports, as well as real estate.

With these projects aiming to achieve medium and long-term returns, PIF is also working on improving living standards and competitiveness in cities and regions across the nation by boosting new forms of urban communities, business centers, infrastructure projects, and destinations that maximize Saudi Arabia’s natural, cultural, and historical resources.

The companies carrying out these developments are keen to maintain the Kingdom’s cultural identity and vibrant heritage.

Boutique Group, for instance, is transforming a series of historical and cultural palaces in the country into luxury boutique hotels, while Diriyah Project is showcasing Saudi Arabia’s history that spans over 300 years.

Likewise, the historic city of AlUla and Downtown Jeddah are becoming world-class tourist destinations, with their developing companies preserving the destinations’ historical values.

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ADES Holding Co., partially owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has reportedly set the final price for its initial public offering on the Kingdom’s main exchange at SR13.50 ($3.60) per share.

According to a Reuters report, this pricing implies a valuation of $4.06 billion for the oil and gas driller.  

ADES Group has not officially confirmed the Reuters claim. Instead, the company informed Arab News that the final IPO price would be disclosed once approved by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority. 

The report noted that the company is expected to raise about $1.22 billion from the sale of more than 338.7 million existing and new claims, or about 30 percent of its issued share capital post the increase. 

In addition, ADES will allocate 33.87 million new shares to its employees and subsidiaries as part of the IPO. These units will be held as treasury shares until they are transferred to the workers in accordance with the provisions of the long-term incentive scheme. 

In June, Saudi Arabia’s CMA granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO. 

According to the ADES website, retail subscription of the IPO will run from Sept. 26 to 28, while the announcement of final allocations of the offer shares will be on Oct. 4. 

In 2021, the PIF joined hands with ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment to take the company private. That deal valued ADES at $516 million at the time. 

After announcing its intention to float shares in August, ADES CEO Mohamed Farouk said the development would further accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. 

“Our IPO offers international and retail investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading global drilling operator with a growing international footprint,” said Farouk at that time. 

Amid uncertainties, the Saudi market has witnessed a rise in IPO activities. 

Ernst & Young recently issued a report highlighting the Kingdom’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa region in IPOs. 

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia witnessed four listings on Tadawul’s primary market, collectively raising an impressive $800 million. 

Additionally, seven listings on the parallel market Nomu garnered proceeds of $100 million, reinforcing The Kingdom’s prominence in the IPO arena. 

Flydubai see record number of passengers

Flydubai see record number of passengers
Updated 20 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Flydubai see record number of passengers

Flydubai see record number of passengers
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE-based flydubai airline has made a historic increase in its seasonal operations by carrying over four million passengers between June and mid-September 2023, up 30 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to a statement by the company, the carrier operated over 32,000 flights across 120 destinations in 52 countries, with Corfu in Greece and Olbia in Sardinia as the latest two additions to flydubai’s ummer routes.  

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said they continue to create free trade and tourism flows by offering the right product at the right time, making travel accessible to new and previously underserved markets.   

“By doing so, we have enabled more than four million passengers to travel this summer via Dubai’s aviation hub,” Al-Ghaith added. 

He further said that they are very pleased to see year-on-year growth in demand on their seasonal destinations, adding that they have recorded a 70 percent increase in passenger numbers to Trabzon and more than 40 percent to Bodrum this summer.  

“We believe these figures could have potentially been even higher if the aircraft we ordered had been delivered on schedule. This would have enabled us to add more capacity on some of these popular routes,” Al-Ghaith explained. 

Rolling Plus to invest $1.07bn in tire factory in Egypt 

Rolling Plus to invest $1.07bn in tire factory in Egypt 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Rolling Plus to invest $1.07bn in tire factory in Egypt 

Rolling Plus to invest $1.07bn in tire factory in Egypt 
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s automotive industry is set to experience significant growth with Rolling Plus Chemical Industries Co. announcing plans to establish a tire manufacturing plant with an investment of 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion).  

The company has signed a contract with the Egyptian government to establish the plant, which will be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as reported by Al-Arabiya. 

The tire manufacturing facility will be spread over an area of 400,000 sq. meters and will have an annual production capacity of 7 million tires.  

The project will be implemented in three phases, and it will produce tires for passenger cars, as well as light and heavy commercial vehicles. 

The first phase will involve the construction of the factory and production lines for passenger car tires, with a capacity of 2.5 million tires annually.  The investment for this phase will range from 400 million euros to 450 million euros and serve 50 percent of the local market.  

The second phase will focus on the production of light commercial vehicles, with an annual capacity of 3.5 million tires, addressing 40 percent of the domestic market. 

The third phase will see the production capacity increase to 7 million tires, with the addition of heavy commercial vehicle tire manufacturing. 

Suez Canal Economic Zone Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din highlighted the importance of the project in the localization of the tire industry, a crucial step in reducing imports and meeting local market demands.  

He noted that the project would create around 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities within the Main Development Co., the investment arm of the economic authority. 

“The significance of this project lies in the localization of the tire industry, especially with the presence of a technical partner, the Finnish company “Black Donuts,” which will provide all technical consultations for the project’s designs from its inception to tire manufacturing and its stages,” added El-Din.  

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly attended the contract signing ceremony.  

Main Development Co. Managing Director Abdul Nasser Rafai and RPCI CEO John Barkat signed the contract. 

Russia remains China's top oil supplier in August, sales up 26% 

Russia remains China's top oil supplier in August, sales up 26% 
Updated 20 September 2023
REUTERS 

Russia remains China's top oil supplier in August, sales up 26% 

Russia remains China's top oil supplier in August, sales up 26% 
Updated 20 September 2023
REUTERS 

BEIJING: Russia maintained its spot as China’s top crude oil supplier in August, Chinese government data showed on Wednesday, even as discounts on Russian crude continued to narrow and Moscow cut exports. 

China’s imports from Russia — including supplies via pipelines and seaborne shipments — jumped 26 percent from August last year to 10.54 million metric tons, or 2.48 million barrels per day, the second-highest on the record, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.  

Russian arrivals over the first eight months of the year were up a quarter from a year earlier to 71.21 million tons. 

Shipments from Saudi Arabia totaled 8.01 million tons, or 1.89 million bpd, down 5.5 percent from a year earlier, but rising from 5.65 million tons in July. 

Saudi exports to Asian refiners continue to be depressed by higher official selling prices, with the price for Asian refiners of the Kingdom’s signature Arab Light grade having risen by 20 cents to $3.20 a barrel over Oman/Dubai in August.  

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing unilateral cuts saw output reduced by 1 million bpd through August, and Riyadh has announced it will extend the cuts until the end of the year.  

Meanwhile, Moscow pledged that it would reduce crude exports by 500,000 bpd in August, and later announced it would extend cuts of 300,000 bpd until the end of the year.  

Tightening supply and strong demand from Indian and Chinese independent refiners has seen the discount on sanctioned Russian crude narrow sharply.  

August-delivery ESPO shipments were priced at around a $4 per barrel discount to the ICE Brent benchmark, versus $6 for July delivery cargoes and $8.50 for shipments delivered in March, according to trading sources.  

Chinese refiners use intermediary traders to handle shipping and insurance of Russian crude to avoid violating Western sanctions. 

Imports from Malaysia, used as a trans-shipment point for cargoes from Iran and Venezuela, soared 70 percent from a year earlier to 5.73 million tons, or 1.35 million bpd in August, the third largest supplier after Russia and Saudi Arabia.  

China’s imports of US crude reached nearly 400,000 tons, up from zero a year earlier and taking the year-to-date volume to 9.85 million tons, more than doubling the year-ago amount. 

