You are here

  • Home
  • HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
While the majority of global early and growth stage climate tech investment has focused on the US and Europe, HSBC plans to allocate the $1 billion financing to companies anywhere in the world. Photo/Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/5n63p

Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

RIYADH: In a move aimed at bolstering global sustainability efforts, HSBC has committed to providing $1 billion in financing to support early-stage climate tech companies.  

This initiative will support startups working on a range of solutions, spanning electric vehicle charging infrastructure, advanced battery storage, sustainable agriculture and food production, and innovative carbon removal technologies, the company said in a press release. 

Barry O’Byrne, the CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC, said: “Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions. We are already working with some of the most exciting companies at the forefront of climate tech, from seed to global scale-up.”    

He added: “With HSBC’s global reach, in-house climate tech expertise, and newly launched Innovation Banking proposition, we can offer these pioneer companies unrivalled support.”   

HSBC’s commitment to this climate tech fund follows the establishment of HSBC Innovation Banking, a dedicated platform focusing on facilitating investments in technology and life sciences.  

Additionally, HSBC Asset Management introduced a Climate Tech Venture Capital strategy, which targets early-stage companies dedicated to advancing the transition to a net-zero economy. 

The press release added that half of the emissions reductions required to reach net zero in 2050 will come from technologies that are currently in the demonstration or prototype phase.   

“The Middle East has a key role to play in the transition to a net-zero global economy and with COP28 happening in the UAE this year, the focus on finance for climate-related projects from our clients around our MENAT region is a clear signal of the transformative investment opportunities that exist,” said Patricia Gomes, HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye region.  

This financing announcement comes at a critical time, as venture capital funding for climate-focused startups experienced a notable 40 percent drop in the first half of 2023. 

While the majority of global early and growth stage climate tech investment has focused on the US and Europe, HSBC plans to allocate the $1 billion financing to companies anywhere in the world. 

Topics: HSBC climate change invesment startup

Related

HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential
Corporate News
HSBC, SAB reaffirm Saudi and China economic potential

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF receives membership to join FIRST organization

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF receives membership to join FIRST organization
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF receives membership to join FIRST organization

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF receives membership to join FIRST organization
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has increased its stakes in cybersecurity protection, with the Human Resources Development Fund receiving approval to join the US-based Forum of Incident Response and Security Team – an institution known for its global best practices. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the membership enables access to global cybersecurity incident response practices and facilitates the sharing of technical information among participants. 

The objective is focused on improving the efficiency of organizations in safeguarding their systems and data. 

Following meeting cyber and regulatory standards, members are selected to join. The exchange of knowledge in a security incident response involves 656 businesses and government organizations spanning 101 countries. 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Forum of Incident Response and Security Team Cybersecurity

Related

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, the program aims to build human capacity and promote community engagement in the business sector.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s HRDF launches career counselor training program in partnership with KSU

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant step toward its digital transformation efforts, Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned business group in Saudi Arabia, has selected Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider to support its diversified interests. 

The partnership will focus on analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of new applications across various industries, according to a press release. 

The Jeddah-based company will also leverage AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and AWS Lake Formation to streamline its financial data management.    

By efficiently cataloging, securing, and making financial data accessible across its diverse business units, the company intends to optimize processes and elevate customer experiences. 

In a complementary move, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel Global Energy and Environment Holding Co. Ltd., also known as Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide clean energy capacity to support Amazon’s operations. 

This agreement aligns with both companies’ sustainability objectives, further enhancing their strategic partnership.  

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures is set to supply renewable energy to Amazon’s operations through five solar projects in Spain. 

Topics: AWS Amazon Digital

Related

stc spotlights digital fintech solutions at Seamless KSA
Corporate News
stc spotlights digital fintech solutions at Seamless KSA

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate has been considered one of the safest bets for investors globally and thanks to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia is now able to offer a sizable portfolio to the world.

The opportunities are amplified by real demand in a swiftly expanding market that is providing some of the best returns on investments in the region and beyond.

Figures released by the General Authority for Statistics in August showed the Kingdom’s Real Estate Price Index edged up by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier.

The report showed that residential property prices rose by 1.1 percent and commercial by 0.2 percent compared to last year.

Alongside the rise in house values is an increase in rent deals. Data released in March by the Real Estate General Authority, or Ejar, showed residential and commercial deals in this sector almost doubled in value in 2022 compared to the year before, reaching SR76 billion ($20.2 billion).

The report added that the total value of commercial rent transactions amounted to SR40.9 billion in 2022, while those of residential properties reached SR35.1 billion.

The Kingdom is witnessing remarkable economic growth alongside an increase in real estate and infrastructure projects, partly spurred on by its goal to raise the proportion of homeownership for its citizens to 70 percent by 2030.

Public-private partnership

To further support the construction industry and facilitate the real estate sector, the Saudi wealth fund earlier this year invested $1.3 billion in four leading local firms: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., ElSeif Engineering Contracting Co., AlBawani Holding Co., and Almabani General Contractors Co.

Additionally, other companies in PIF’s portfolio granted contracts worth SR184 billion to the Saudi private sector in 2022, which will contribute to increasing the contribution to local content from the fund and its firms to 60 percent by the end of 2025.

Moreover, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., a subsidiary of PIF with assets amounting to about SR6.1 billion, agreed in 2020 with the Public Pension Agency to help provide mortgages amounting to over SR3 billion to enable more Saudi residents to buy homes.

So far, over 270,000 families have benefitted from the investment.

Another key driver in the increase of construction and home ownership in the Kingdom is real estate developer ROSHN.

The PIF-owned project is strongly committed to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of offering more than 2 million homes across the Kingdom, specifically in Riyadh, Makkah, and Jeddah, as well as Asir and the Eastern Province. These projects are set to cover an area of more than 200 million sq. meters.

In order to achieve its targets, ROSHN has established several strategic partnerships with local and international companies worth more than SR10 billion.

Quality of life

Saudi Arabia is making real changes to put itself on the frontline of modernity, and these changes necessitate having contemporary communities, but with the country’s history and culture observed.

The ambitious infrastructure developments taking place across the Kingdom factor in recreational, educational, and health initiatives, with a focus on new urban areas and smart cities.

One of these is King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which will contribute to realizing Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a global logistics hub.

Under plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November 2022, the facility will be developed to have six parallel runways and is expected to contribute SR27 billion annually to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.

It will help drive annual passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia from the current 29 million to 120 million travelers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050, with aircraft traffic increasing from 211,000 to more than 1 million flights per year.

The development is part of a plan to transform the Saudi capital to be among the world’s top 10 city economies by 2030, therefore making real estate investment even more attractive.

Moreover, Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, the largest of its kind regionally, stands out as a prime example of a destination that combines housing, work, and entertainment.

KAFD was designed to feature over 5,000 residential units, 1 million sq. meters of class A office space, 220,000 sq. meters of retail, food, and beverage space, and 110,000 sq. meters of entertainment space once the master plan has been completed.

The under-construction New Murabba project, the world’s largest modern downtown, which will be located in Riyadh, will adopt sustainability standards that aim to raise residents’ quality of life.

The project will also include an innovative museum, a university specializing in technology and design, an integrated multi-use theater, and more than 80 areas for entertainment and cultural live performances.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitions are broader than just real estate developments and boosting its capital.

Saudi Downtown Co. is establishing urban centers with sustainable economic and social impact in 12 cities across the country, while pioneering construction is taking place in NEOM, The Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah, as the government looks to complete a range of giga-projects to support its economic diversification plan.

Integrated ecosystems

PIF is focusing on developing integrated ecosystems across these developments that rely heavily on technology and localizing knowledge, in fields including future sciences, tourism, sports, as well as real estate.

With these projects aiming to achieve medium and long-term returns, PIF is also working on improving living standards and competitiveness in cities and regions across the nation by boosting new forms of urban communities, business centers, infrastructure projects, and destinations that maximize Saudi Arabia’s natural, cultural, and historical resources.

The companies carrying out these developments are keen to maintain the Kingdom’s cultural identity and vibrant heritage.

Boutique Group, for instance, is transforming a series of historical and cultural palaces in the country into luxury boutique hotels, while Diriyah Project is showcasing Saudi Arabia’s history that spans over 300 years.

Likewise, the historic city of AlUla and Downtown Jeddah are becoming world-class tourist destinations, with their developing companies preserving the destinations’ historical values.

Topics: PIF real estate property giga-projects ROSHN Downtown Jeddah New Murabba

Related

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ADES Holding Co., partially owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has reportedly set the final price for its initial public offering on the Kingdom’s main exchange at SR13.50 ($3.60) per share.

According to a Reuters report, this pricing implies a valuation of $4.06 billion for the oil and gas driller.  

ADES Group has not officially confirmed the Reuters claim. Instead, the company informed Arab News that the final IPO price would be disclosed once approved by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority. 

The report noted that the company is expected to raise about $1.22 billion from the sale of more than 338.7 million existing and new claims, or about 30 percent of its issued share capital post the increase. 

In addition, ADES will allocate 33.87 million new shares to its employees and subsidiaries as part of the IPO. These units will be held as treasury shares until they are transferred to the workers in accordance with the provisions of the long-term incentive scheme. 

In June, Saudi Arabia’s CMA granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO. 

According to the ADES website, retail subscription of the IPO will run from Sept. 26 to 28, while the announcement of final allocations of the offer shares will be on Oct. 4. 

In 2021, the PIF joined hands with ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment to take the company private. That deal valued ADES at $516 million at the time. 

After announcing its intention to float shares in August, ADES CEO Mohamed Farouk said the development would further accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. 

“Our IPO offers international and retail investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading global drilling operator with a growing international footprint,” said Farouk at that time. 

Amid uncertainties, the Saudi market has witnessed a rise in IPO activities. 

Ernst & Young recently issued a report highlighting the Kingdom’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa region in IPOs. 

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia witnessed four listings on Tadawul’s primary market, collectively raising an impressive $800 million. 

Additionally, seven listings on the parallel market Nomu garnered proceeds of $100 million, reinforcing The Kingdom’s prominence in the IPO arena. 

Topics: ADES IPO Saudi exchange

Related

ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share
Business & Economy
ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share

flydubai sees record number of passengers over the summer

flydubai sees record number of passengers over the summer
Updated 22 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

flydubai sees record number of passengers over the summer

flydubai sees record number of passengers over the summer
Updated 22 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE-based flydubai airline has made a historic increase in its seasonal operations by carrying over four million passengers between June and mid-September 2023, up 30 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to a statement by the company, the carrier operated over 32,000 flights across 120 destinations in 52 countries, with Corfu in Greece and Olbia in Sardinia as the latest two additions to flydubai’s summer routes.  

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said they continue to create free trade and tourism flows by offering the right product at the right time, making travel accessible to new and previously underserved markets.   

“By doing so, we have enabled more than four million passengers to travel this summer via Dubai’s aviation hub,” Al-Ghaith added. 

He further said that they are very pleased to see year-on-year growth in demand on their seasonal destinations, adding that they have recorded a 70 percent increase in passenger numbers to Trabzon and more than 40 percent to Bodrum this summer.  

“We believe these figures could have potentially been even higher if the aircraft we ordered had been delivered on schedule. This would have enabled us to add more capacity on some of these popular routes,” Al-Ghaith explained. 

Topics: Flydubai

Related

Update Flydubai aircraft lands safely in Dubai after bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu video
Middle-East
Flydubai aircraft lands safely in Dubai after bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu

Latest updates

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Erdogan reiterates Turkiye’s expectations before Sweden becomes NATO member
Erdogan reiterates Turkiye’s expectations before Sweden becomes NATO member
Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization
Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization
Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters
Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters
Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.