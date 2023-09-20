You are here

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Tarek Qaddumi briefed Japanese media on NEOM projects. (ANJ)
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Tarek Qaddumi briefed Japanese media on NEOM projects. (ANJ)
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Tarek Qaddumi briefed Japanese media on NEOM projects. (ANJ)
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Discover NEOM events will also take place in South Korea, India, Singapore and other cities around the world. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
  • Event was part of the Discover NEOM tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo
  • Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project was featured at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization and the Center for Cooperation in the Middle East.

The event was part of the “Discover NEOM” tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo.

NEOM’s leadership team highlighted the partnership and investment opportunities it presented and the current status of the project.

Rayan Faiz, deputy CEO of NEOM, said: “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization, and the Middle East Cooperation Center. By introducing NEOM’s vision, we will be able to expand the potential for investment opportunities and we can highlight the synergies of NEOM with Japan’s green growth strategy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity to support the Saudi project and invest in the Kingdom.

“NEOM is a giga project that brings together the wisdom of humanity, and to realize it will require the world’s most outstanding technology and innovation,” he said. “Japan is committed to providing solutions to various social issues. We have many companies with brilliant technology and this is exactly the field where Japan can contribute to NEOM.”

Japanese industry leaders and ministry and government officials interacted with NEOM’s leadership to explore future partnership opportunities for the 170-km long, 200-meter wide and 500-meter tall building.

Discover NEOM events will also take place in South Korea, India and Singapore and other cities around the world, including New York, Boston, Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin and London.

NEOM will include a hyper-connected cognitive city, ports, enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment facilities, and tourist destinations.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia NEOM Tarek Qaddumi Norihiko Ishiguro Rayan Faiz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded Wednesday’s trading session at 11,061.50, declining 9.27 points – or 0.08 percent.   

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,393.08 points, reflecting a drop of 16.31 points, or 0.07 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also slightly edged down 3.66 points to settle at 1,422.79, a 0.26 percent dip.   

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion), with 96 stocks gaining and 109 losing steam.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Knowledge Economic City, whose share price surged 9.54 percent to SR15.16.    

The second top performer was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., as its share price soared 4.38 percent to SR133.60.     

Other top gainers included Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices increased 4.37 percent and 4.16 percent to SR12.9 and SR140.2, respectively. 

The worst performer was Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., which saw its share price drop 4.01 percent to SR15.78.     

The second loser of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whoe share price decreased 3.63 percent to reach SR196.6. 

Other fallers included Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. and United International Transportation Co., whose share prices shed 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively. 

Molan Steel Co. was the top gainer on Nomu, with its share price increasing 18.98 percent to SR6.08. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the poorest performer on the parallel market, as the company’s share price slipped 9.84 percent to SR39.40.    

On the announcement front, Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to acquire up to 3.8 million shares, representing 3.91 percent of the company’s ordinary shares and keeping the shares as treasury stocks. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
RIYADH: In a move aimed at bolstering global sustainability efforts, HSBC has committed to providing $1 billion in financing to support early-stage climate tech companies.  

This initiative will support startups working on a range of solutions, spanning electric vehicle charging infrastructure, advanced battery storage, sustainable agriculture and food production, and innovative carbon removal technologies, the company said in a press release. 

Barry O’Byrne, the CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC, said: “Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions. We are already working with some of the most exciting companies at the forefront of climate tech, from seed to global scale-up.”    

He added: “With HSBC’s global reach, in-house climate tech expertise, and newly launched Innovation Banking proposition, we can offer these pioneer companies unrivalled support.”   

HSBC’s commitment to this climate tech fund follows the establishment of HSBC Innovation Banking, a dedicated platform focusing on facilitating investments in technology and life sciences.  

Additionally, HSBC Asset Management introduced a Climate Tech Venture Capital strategy, which targets early-stage companies dedicated to advancing the transition to a net-zero economy. 

The press release added that half of the emissions reductions required to reach net zero in 2050 will come from technologies that are currently in the demonstration or prototype phase.   

“The Middle East has a key role to play in the transition to a net-zero global economy and with COP28 happening in the UAE this year, the focus on finance for climate-related projects from our clients around our MENAT region is a clear signal of the transformative investment opportunities that exist,” said Patricia Gomes, HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye region.  

This financing announcement comes at a critical time, as venture capital funding for climate-focused startups experienced a notable 40 percent drop in the first half of 2023. 

While the majority of global early and growth stage climate tech investment has focused on the US and Europe, HSBC plans to allocate the $1 billion financing to companies anywhere in the world. 

Topics: HSBC climate change invesment startup

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has increased its stakes in cybersecurity protection, with the Human Resources Development Fund receiving approval to join the US-based Forum of Incident Response and Security Team – an institution known for its global best practices. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the membership enables access to global cybersecurity incident response practices and facilitates the sharing of technical information among participants. 

The objective is focused on improving the efficiency of organizations in safeguarding their systems and data. 

Following meeting cyber and regulatory standards, members are selected to join. The exchange of knowledge in a security incident response involves 656 businesses and government organizations spanning 101 countries. 

HRDF, also known as HADAF, is the Kingdom’s 11th member and aims to improve cyber maturity by implementing measures to guarantee the protection and safety of information and services, according to SPA. 

In May, the fund partnered with King Saud University to launch the career counselor training program in cooperation with the National Career Development Association.

The initiative strives to improve and develop the national competencies in the education and vocational sector and contribute to the employment of national cadres in various areas. 

Additionally, it aims to promote engagement within the business community and contributes to achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, specifically through human capacity development.

The occasion was attended by Mohammed Al-Numay, vice-rector for educational and academic affairs at KSU, and Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini, general manager of HRDF. 

In this regard, Al-Numay delivered a speech on behalf of KSU President Badran Al-Omar, stating that the project was carefully designed to improve the effectiveness of national cadres in education and other sectors. 

HADAF also signed a cooperation deal with the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in January to support training and recruitment opportunities generated by the program’s initiatives. 

The agreement intends to develop Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power and an international logistical platform in several potential fields, with emphasis on the use of 4G technology. 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Forum of Incident Response and Security Team Cybersecurity

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  

Abdul Latif Jameel picks Amazon as its digital transformation partner  
RIYADH: In a significant step toward its digital transformation efforts, Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned business group in Saudi Arabia, has selected Amazon Web Services as its cloud provider to support its diversified interests. 

The partnership will focus on analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of new applications across various industries, according to a press release. 

The Jeddah-based company will also leverage AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and AWS Lake Formation to streamline its financial data management.    

By efficiently cataloging, securing, and making financial data accessible across its diverse business units, the company intends to optimize processes and elevate customer experiences. 

In a complementary move, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel Global Energy and Environment Holding Co. Ltd., also known as Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide clean energy capacity to support Amazon’s operations. 

This agreement aligns with both companies’ sustainability objectives, further enhancing their strategic partnership.  

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures is set to supply renewable energy to Amazon’s operations through five solar projects in Spain. 

Topics: AWS Amazon Digital

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia

PIF supporting real estate renaissance in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Real estate has been considered one of the safest bets for investors globally and thanks to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia is now able to offer a sizable portfolio to the world.

The opportunities are amplified by real demand in a swiftly expanding market that is providing some of the best returns on investments in the region and beyond.

Figures released by the General Authority for Statistics in August showed the Kingdom’s Real Estate Price Index edged up by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier.

The report showed that residential property prices rose by 1.1 percent and commercial by 0.2 percent compared to last year.

Alongside the rise in house values is an increase in rent deals. Data released in March by the Real Estate General Authority, or Ejar, showed residential and commercial deals in this sector almost doubled in value in 2022 compared to the year before, reaching SR76 billion ($20.2 billion).

The report added that the total value of commercial rent transactions amounted to SR40.9 billion in 2022, while those of residential properties reached SR35.1 billion.

The Kingdom is witnessing remarkable economic growth alongside an increase in real estate and infrastructure projects, partly spurred on by its goal to raise the proportion of homeownership for its citizens to 70 percent by 2030.

Public-private partnership

To further support the construction industry and facilitate the real estate sector, the Saudi wealth fund earlier this year invested $1.3 billion in four leading local firms: Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., ElSeif Engineering Contracting Co., AlBawani Holding Co., and Almabani General Contractors Co.

Additionally, other companies in PIF’s portfolio granted contracts worth SR184 billion to the Saudi private sector in 2022, which will contribute to increasing the contribution to local content from the fund and its firms to 60 percent by the end of 2025.

Moreover, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., a subsidiary of PIF with assets amounting to about SR6.1 billion, agreed in 2020 with the Public Pension Agency to help provide mortgages amounting to over SR3 billion to enable more Saudi residents to buy homes.

So far, over 270,000 families have benefitted from the investment.

Another key driver in the increase of construction and home ownership in the Kingdom is real estate developer ROSHN.

The PIF-owned project is strongly committed to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of offering more than 2 million homes across the Kingdom, specifically in Riyadh, Makkah, and Jeddah, as well as Asir and the Eastern Province. These projects are set to cover an area of more than 200 million sq. meters.

In order to achieve its targets, ROSHN has established several strategic partnerships with local and international companies worth more than SR10 billion.

Quality of life

Saudi Arabia is making real changes to put itself on the frontline of modernity, and these changes necessitate having contemporary communities, but with the country’s history and culture observed.

The ambitious infrastructure developments taking place across the Kingdom factor in recreational, educational, and health initiatives, with a focus on new urban areas and smart cities.

One of these is King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which will contribute to realizing Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a global logistics hub.

Under plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November 2022, the facility will be developed to have six parallel runways and is expected to contribute SR27 billion annually to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.

It will help drive annual passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia from the current 29 million to 120 million travelers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050, with aircraft traffic increasing from 211,000 to more than 1 million flights per year.

The development is part of a plan to transform the Saudi capital to be among the world’s top 10 city economies by 2030, therefore making real estate investment even more attractive.

Moreover, Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, the largest of its kind regionally, stands out as a prime example of a destination that combines housing, work, and entertainment.

KAFD was designed to feature over 5,000 residential units, 1 million sq. meters of class A office space, 220,000 sq. meters of retail, food, and beverage space, and 110,000 sq. meters of entertainment space once the master plan has been completed.

The under-construction New Murabba project, the world’s largest modern downtown, which will be located in Riyadh, will adopt sustainability standards that aim to raise residents’ quality of life.

The project will also include an innovative museum, a university specializing in technology and design, an integrated multi-use theater, and more than 80 areas for entertainment and cultural live performances.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitions are broader than just real estate developments and boosting its capital.

Saudi Downtown Co. is establishing urban centers with sustainable economic and social impact in 12 cities across the country, while pioneering construction is taking place in NEOM, The Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah, as the government looks to complete a range of giga-projects to support its economic diversification plan.

Integrated ecosystems

PIF is focusing on developing integrated ecosystems across these developments that rely heavily on technology and localizing knowledge, in fields including future sciences, tourism, sports, as well as real estate.

With these projects aiming to achieve medium and long-term returns, PIF is also working on improving living standards and competitiveness in cities and regions across the nation by boosting new forms of urban communities, business centers, infrastructure projects, and destinations that maximize Saudi Arabia’s natural, cultural, and historical resources.

The companies carrying out these developments are keen to maintain the Kingdom’s cultural identity and vibrant heritage.

Boutique Group, for instance, is transforming a series of historical and cultural palaces in the country into luxury boutique hotels, while Diriyah Project is showcasing Saudi Arabia’s history that spans over 300 years.

Likewise, the historic city of AlUla and Downtown Jeddah are becoming world-class tourist destinations, with their developing companies preserving the destinations’ historical values.

Topics: PIF real estate property giga-projects ROSHN Downtown Jeddah New Murabba

