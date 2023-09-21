You are here

Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Azerbaijan counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christophe Lutundula. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen. (SPA)
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
  Prince Faisal bin Farhan praised Denmark's government for drafting proposed legislation designed to prevent insults or abuse directed at religious symbols and beliefs
  He also held talks with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Democratic Republic of Congo
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held talks with his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, which is taking place in New York.

During their meeting, the prince praised moves by Denmark’s government to draft proposed legislation designed to prevent insults or abuse directed toward religious symbols and beliefs, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. It follows several recent incidents in the country during which copies of the Qur’an were burned or damaged, or threats to do so were made.

 

 

“This measure is intended to prevent infringement on the Holy Qur’an and religious symbols under the pretext of freedom of expression and opinion,” the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed ways in which the relationship and cooperation between their countries might be enhanced and developed in various fields, and the latest international developments of mutual interest.

 

 

Prince Faisal held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christophe Lutundula, on the sidelines of the UN event, during which they reviewed bilateral relationships and ways to enhance and develop them.

He also held talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Prime Minister of Antigua Berbuda Gaston Browne, his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo, and Dominican counterpart Roberto Alvarez.

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, and the director of the Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdurrahman Al-Dawood, were also present at the meetings.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia 78th UN General Assembly Prince Faisal bin Farhan UNGA 78

Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly
  Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom stands by Muslim peoples in their efforts to maintain their Islamic identity and preserve their dignity
  He said the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a pressing challenge to the security and stability of the region and must not remain unresolved
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, took part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday that was organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the meeting, the prince said the Kingdom stands by Muslim peoples in their efforts to maintain their Islamic identity and preserve their dignity, and he reiterated his country’s support for people in areas affected by conflict or unrest, including those in Jammu and Kashmir region, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

Prince Faisal described the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a pressing challenge to the security and stability of the region, and warned that if it is allowed to remain unresolved it will contribute to further instability.

The Kingdom is unremitting in its efforts to mediate between the parties involved in the conflict, in an attempt to deescalate it and help bring about a peaceful settlement in accordance with international resolutions, the foreign minister said. Such efforts are in line with Saudi Arabia’s unwavering stance in support of Islamic peoples, he added.

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the Foreign Minister’s Office, also attended the meeting.

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Prince Faisal bin Farhan Jammu and Kashmir

Who's Who: Abdullah Inayat, director of marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide

Who’s Who: Abdullah Inayat, director of marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Abdullah Inayat, director of marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide

Who’s Who: Abdullah Inayat, director of marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Abdullah Inayat is the director and co-founder of W7Worldwide, an award-winning marketing communications consultancy agency founded in 2016 with a global outreach based in Saudi Arabia.

Inayat uses his experience and position to assist C-suite executives, such as CEOs and senior managers, and lead interactive media training sessions to develop their leadership profiles. He manages clients from the US to Europe and beyond, as well as within the region.

Early in his career, Inayat started working in the PR and communications industry, building a network of stakeholders. Later, he earned useful cross-sector skills in the industry by working with a variety of top companies and on several government projects. He participated in a number of charitable and social projects.

His key clients at the time included Red Sea Mall, 3M, Dubai International Arbitration Center, FireEye, Kaspersky Lab, MasterCard, Sadafco, Sloanes Real Estate, Sherwin Williams Paints, and Sidel, among others.

Prior to this, he worked in Global Arabia Communication as network media relations manager from 2013 to 2014 and worked with clients such as LG, Bio Oil, and Bayer.

Earlier in his career, he worked as senior account executive and in media relations in Action Global Communications in 2011, where he worked with clients including Ferrari, Maserati, and British Airways.

Inayat received a degree in media and communications from King Abdulaziz University in 2015 and has completed several training programs.

Topics: Who’s Who

