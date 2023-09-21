Riyadh, Beijing work to further strengthen economic ties

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are working together to strengthen their already well-established strategic ties, as the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources hold meetings with key Chinese officials in Beijing.

Bandar Alkhorayef on Wednesday held talks with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen during which they discussed ways to boost economic collaboration and trade ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The top officials also discussed investment opportunities in several economic sectors including mining.

The Saudi minister highlighted the Saudi Arabia’s progress in the field of industries and mining. He also briefed his Chinese counterpart about the existing opportunities in the Kingdom in various sectors.

Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Alkhorayef met with China’s Minister of Natural Resources, Wang Guanghua, and Li Jinfa, chairman of the Geological Survey of China. They explored opportunities and challenges in the mining sector and discussed ways to enhance joint collaboration to foster growth in the mineral industry in the region.

Additionally, the Saudi minister held talks with Peng Qiming, president of the Mining Association, and Gi Honglin, president of the China Nonferrous Metal Industry Association. These meetings centered on mutual interests and efforts aimed at promoting economic growth and infrastructure development in the mining sector between the two countries.

Furthermore, Alkhorayef held discussions with the CEO of the Chinese Norinco Group, Chen Defang. The two parties discussed enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and sharing experiences. Norinco Group has joint ventures in several petroleum and chemical industries with Saudi Aramco.

The minister also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip

The visit is to further strengthen the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China in the industrial and mining sectors. It also allows the two sides to review their qualitative investment opportunities. Moreover, the move highlights the Kingdom’s initiatives to advance these two strategic sectors.