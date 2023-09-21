You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions

Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions

Special Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions
Casina Valadier in Villa Borghese will host the Saudi Village from Sept. 25-29. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/byyeg

Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà
Follow

Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions

Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions
  • Arab News is media partner of next week’s event, organized to celebrate Kingdom’s National Day
  • Venue is considered one of the most prestigious in Italy’s capital, with panoramic view of the city
Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà
Follow

ROME: For five days next week, residents of Rome will be given a unique opportunity to discover the culture, history, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions and future goals of Saudi Arabia.

From Sept. 25-29, the Saudi Village will open its doors in Villa Borghese, the historical park in the heart of Italy’s capital, with attractions for adults and children.

The venue — Casina Valadier, an iconic neoclassical building — is considered one of the most beautiful and prestigious in Rome, with its unique panoramic view of the city.

The event, of which Arab News is a media partner, is organized by the Saudi Embassy in Italy to celebrate the Kingdom’s National Day.

Visitors will be able to follow a colorful route among the stands where images of Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites will be on display.

The village will also host a children’s area, and a stage where musical and dance performances, conferences and debates will take place. Every evening, the village will feature artistic light shows.

Several Italian and Saudi companies will be represented. Representatives of the Kingdom’s ministries of investment, sports and education, as well as the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Royal Commission of AlUla, will also take part in the event.

Topics: Italy Saudi Arabia Villa Borghese Casina Valadier Rome UNESCO

Related

Italian architects explore the famed Saudi village of Rijal Almaa
Saudi Arabia
Italian architects explore the famed Saudi village of Rijal Almaa
UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  
Lifestyle
UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Follow

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation
  • Meeting opened with an insightful retrospective on Arab endeavors, especially during the Umayyad era, in translating medical and scientific texts
  • Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq: Such meetings serve as a means to … encourage emerging translators to engage in this specific field
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission recently hosted a virtual event titled “Medical Translation Professions” during which experts touched on the historical contributions of early Arab scholars in the field of medical and scientific translation.

The meeting opened with an insightful retrospective on Arab endeavors, especially during the Umayyad era, in translating medical and scientific texts.

Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq, an assistant professor specializing in Arabic literature at Taibah University, spoke to Arab News about the significance of the event.

“Such meetings serve as a means to … encourage emerging translators to engage in this specific field,” she said.

The event, she added, also acknowledged “the vital role played by ancient Arab scholars in the realm of medical translation and science,” their efforts ultimately impacting the global dissemination of medical knowledge.

The meeting covered topics including Arabization, or the direct adoption of foreign terms without modification during the translation process; objective and neutral language in science; and the importance of a standardized and universally understood language, particularly within medical teams where individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds may collaborate, ensuring seamless communication between medical professionals and patients and ultimately facilitating optimal healthcare delivery.

It also saw a discussion on the essential skills required for a medical translator, as well as pandemic protocols relevant to various geographical areas and worldwide contexts.

Al-Ateeq expressed her gratitude to the commission for organizing the gathering, which came as part of an ongoing series of open meetings aimed at promoting continuous engagement with the literary, translation, and publishing communities in the Kingdom.

Topics: literature PUBLISHING Literature Publishing and Translation Commission (LPT) Umayyad era Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq

Related

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York
  • Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to provide support for people in need across the world, including Africa
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the royal court and supervisor-general of Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief, held talks with the UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the two officials discussed relief and humanitarian issues, and the results of the Saudi Arabia-UK Strategic Aid Dialogue.

Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to provide support for people in need across the world, including Africa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief strengthens ties with UN Office for Project Services
KSrelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan’s flood-affected Bahawalnagar district
Pakistan
KSrelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan’s flood-affected Bahawalnagar district

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf
  • Al-Ruwaili provided first aid and assistance to the victims of a crash on the side of the road
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi nurse Hanan bint Khashm Al-Ruwaili was honored by Faisal bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al Jawf on Thursday after she helped road crash victims at the scene.

Al-Ruwaili provided first aid to the crash victims at the side of the road until the Saudi Red Crescent arrived.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok and the social media platform X.

Bin Abdulaziz praised Al-Ruwaili for her dedication to her duty and thanked her for her efforts in helping the victims.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nurse

Related

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
  • The ministers met on the sidelines of the ministerial committees of the GCC in Muscat
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources, met recently with Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the ministerial committees of the GCC in Muscat, the SPA reported on Thursday.

They discussed ways to improve ties between the two ministries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister addresses Jammu and Kashmir meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s border guards in Jazan thwarted an attempt to smuggle 274 kg of qat into the Kingdom on Wednesday.

The narcotics were confiscated and handed over to the authorities.

Qat leaves are chewed for their stimulant effects, which are less intense than those caused by cocaine or methamphetamine.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for tips leading to arrests.

Topics: qat Jazan Saudi Arabia

Related

Sole Pakistani company at Saudi’s Foodex exhibition seeks joint ventures, distribution partnerships photos
Pakistan
Sole Pakistani company at Saudi’s Foodex exhibition seeks joint ventures, distribution partnerships
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Danish and other senior officials on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Latest updates

Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions
Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions
German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng
German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng
PIF-backed Lucid Motors gets permit to operate manufacturing unit in KAEC
PIF-backed Lucid Motors gets permit to operate manufacturing unit in KAEC
UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
UK to charge five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp
Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.