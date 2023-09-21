Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions

ROME: For five days next week, residents of Rome will be given a unique opportunity to discover the culture, history, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions and future goals of Saudi Arabia.

From Sept. 25-29, the Saudi Village will open its doors in Villa Borghese, the historical park in the heart of Italy’s capital, with attractions for adults and children.

The venue — Casina Valadier, an iconic neoclassical building — is considered one of the most beautiful and prestigious in Rome, with its unique panoramic view of the city.

The event, of which Arab News is a media partner, is organized by the Saudi Embassy in Italy to celebrate the Kingdom’s National Day.

Visitors will be able to follow a colorful route among the stands where images of Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites will be on display.

The village will also host a children’s area, and a stage where musical and dance performances, conferences and debates will take place. Every evening, the village will feature artistic light shows.

Several Italian and Saudi companies will be represented. Representatives of the Kingdom’s ministries of investment, sports and education, as well as the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Royal Commission of AlUla, will also take part in the event.