Saudi Arabia’s AJEX Logistics Services expands into the US

RIYADH: Saudi company AJEX Logistics Services has announced its entry into the US market. This expansion comes on the heels of AJEX’s introduction of two new services as part of its growth strategy in China and the Middle East in December last year.

This move signifies the firm’s commitment to enhancing connections between Saudi Arabia and the global community, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

AJEX’s presence in the US will play a crucial role in providing logistics solutions for e-commerce brands, fostering industrial connectivity, and supporting global trade hub operations in Saudi Arabia.

A primary goal of AJEX is to contribute to the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy across various sectors. Simultaneously, the company aims to enhance supply chain management solutions.

The company has appointed John Martin as the general manager for the US and Nourhan Beyrouti as the chief revenue officer for US commercial operations.

“We are enthusiastic about our strategic expansion into the US, as it represents a significant milestone for AJEX and underscores our commitment to promoting trade growth between Saudi Arabia and the global market,” said Martin.

He added: “Given Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the fastest-growing G20 economies, our presence in the US will be instrumental in providing logistics solutions and nurturing partnerships that contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations.”

The establishment of AJEX’s US operations marks a significant advancement in the company’s growth strategy. With its presence in America, AJEX aims to secure market shares across various sectors.

AJEX is a logistics and transportation company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh. It specializes in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, with operations in multiple regions, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and China.

Logistics plays a vital role in Saudi Vision 2030, supporting economic diversification from oil dependence.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News in June 2022, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, emphasized that the sector requires substantial investment from both the government and the private sector by 2030.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attract global transportation companies, positioning the nation as one of the world’s busiest logistics hubs.