KSrelief distributes food aid in Lebanon and Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to deliver humanitarian aid in Yemen and Lebanon, as part of Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts to countries in urgent need of support.
In Yemen, the aid agency handed out 7,100 date cartons, benefiting 42,600 individuals.
In Lebanon, KSrelief launched the fourth stage of the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery, aside from distributing 150,000 bundles this week to Syrians, Palestinians and host-community families, benefiting 125,000 individuals.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the KSrelief general supervisor, earlier met with Natalia Kanem, the executive director of the UN Population Fund, in New York on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly where they discussed relief and humanitarian issues.
The two also signed an agreement to enhance cooperation involving humanitarian affairs, including the exchange of knowledge, experiences, field expertise, research, as well as training and capacity building.
Both sides will exchange invitations to participate in seminars, workshops, exhibitions and exchange visits.
Al-Rabeeah also met Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, to discuss relief and humanitarian affairs as well as strategies for better responses during crises.
Lenarcic praised the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by the center, to support humanitarian aid and expand its efforts worldwide.
Japanese chef educates Saudis on nutrition, healthy eating
Updated 23 September 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Consulate General of Japan in Jeddah recently hosted a lecture at its library on nutrition education, as part of its efforts to promote Japanese culinary traditions and cultural exchange with the Saudi community.
Chef Sato Taki, a renowned Japanese Food Goodwill Ambassador for the Middle East since 2019, shared his three decades of culinary knowledge.
During the lecture, the chef focused on “shokuiku,” the Japanese term for nutrition education, and highlighted growing concerns about children’s health, including imbalanced nutrition, irregular eating patterns such as skipping breakfast, and issues related to obesity and weight loss.
Shokuiku nurtures children’s understanding of food, promotes informed dietary choices, and instills healthy eating habits through diverse experiences.
In an interview with Arab News, Sato highlighted the need for a change in Saudi food culture to combat rising diabetes rates. He emphasized the importance of promoting healthier eating habits and suggested that Japan’s culinary traditions could assist in adopting better and more flavorful dietary choices.
He also discussed umami, one of the five basic tastes alongside sweet, sour, bitter and salty. Umami is a savory or meaty taste that enhances the flavor of food and is a significant aspect of Japanese cuisine.
Japanese cuisine is famous for its rich umami flavors achieved through ingredients such as kombu, bonito flakes, soy sauce, miso, seaweed and aged ingredients, as well as grilling and broiling techniques.
When discussing his culinary philosophy, Sato said that food serves as a means of connecting people, acting as a tool for communication and interaction. He sees food as a two-way channel, emphasizing its significance in his approach to cooking.
The chef began his culinary journey in Saudi Arabia in 2016. His work goes beyond simply introducing Japanese cuisine; instead, he focuses on exploring and creating flavors that cater to the preferences of Saudi diners.
His unwavering dedication lies in incorporating Saudi tastes into traditional Japanese dishes as much as possible. His efforts in crafting a distinctive fusion cuisine have played a pivotal role in sparking the interest of many Saudis in Japanese food and, more broadly, Japanese culture.
Izuru Shimmura, consul general of Japan in Jeddah, expressed his gratitude to the chef and the audience for coming together. He also extended his congratulations to the Saudi leadership and people on the occasion of the 93rd Saudi National Day.
“Chef Sato Taki has been very active in promoting Japanese food culture in the Kingdom. I hope this will be a very good opportunity to deepen and widen knowledge and understanding of the Japanese food culture,” Shimmura said.
At a packed venue, the diverse audience shared a common passion for exploring different cultures.
Nawal Al-Khair, a Syrian resident and polyglot cultural enthusiast, expressed her eagerness to explore Japanese culture beyond watching anime and learning the language.
“I was eager to delve deeper into Japanese culture beyond watching anime and learning the language. I yearned for more,” she said. “When I heard that the chef was hosting this seminar, I saw it as an opportunity, and I’m thrilled that I took it.”
Saudi minister launches fourth Media Excellence Award
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Media, in partnership with the Human Capacity Development Program, has launched the fourth Media Excellence Award.
The award celebrates outstanding media work throughout the year and recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact in the field of media through their efforts.
The ministry has extended an invitation to all institutions and individuals to apply for the award up to Oct. 17.
This year’s award will focus on six categories: photography, creative video-making, press material production, TV production, audio production, and national song production.
The award aims to motivate institutions and individuals who are interested in media work, as well as support and encourage creativity in various media fields among both amateurs and professionals.
Additionally, it seeks to highlight the best work and honor exceptional individuals within the industry.
The award management has established several criteria that must be fulfilled in order to apply for the award. Firstly, the material submitted must have been produced in 2023. It is not limited to a specific topic.
Secondly, the participating entity or individual must possess all intellectual property rights associated with the created material. The material should demonstrate a contribution in terms of the originality of the idea, creativity, and distinctive style.
Additionally, it must adhere to Islamic principles, the values and customs of Saudi society, as well as comply with all Saudi regulations and laws.
The criterion for distinguishing between participants will encompass the following values: determination, perseverance, mastery, and discipline.
The ministry will accept the participation of both institutions and individuals through the dedicated electronic platform, awards.media.gov.sa.
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry fights back against school bullying
The campaign aims to promote a safe, supportive environment, raise awareness on signs of bullying
Updated 23 September 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has recently initiated a campaign aimed at tackling bullying in schools and improving the psychological and educational well-being of students in the country.
The awareness campaign will introduce students to the different forms of bullying and their impact, with the aim of decreasing incidents of bullying and fostering a positive school environment.
“Having an initiative that informs students from a young age about bullying is essential, particularly the different forms of bullying, as bullying does not necessarily mean kicking, pushing, or damaging someone’s belongings,” said Nada Al-Yhaya, an English teacher based in Dhahran.
She added: “Most of the time, bullying is verbal, and it can be much more destructive than physical bullying. As a class teacher, most of the cases I deal with are verbal, and unfortunately, they are increasing.”
According to a study conducted by the National Commission for Childhood in the Kingdom, 57 percent of boys and 43 percent of girls suffer from bullying in schools.
With higher rates of bullying among children in schools, it can be difficult to know if a child is being bullied unless they come forward about it or display visible bruises or injuries.
“There are silent signs to spot that indicate if a child is being bullied, and this includes a decline in their academic level or feeling anxious when receiving a text message or an email, the desire to stop using the computer, avoiding social situations, or withdrawing from family or friend gatherings,” said Ghanem Saad Al-Ghanem, a sociology consultant at King Fahad Medical City.
He added: “Signs of depression, changes in mood or behavior, and lack of sleep or loss of appetite are other silent signs of being bullied among children.”
Similarly to identifying signs of being bullied, understanding the underlying reasons why children become bullies can also be challenging. These may include, but are not limited to, “jealousy, feeling frustrated, being a victim of bullying themselves, the urge to control others, or an attempt to cover up their own weaknesses,” said Al-Ghanem.
The campaign launched by the Ministry of Health aims to foster open discussions with students regarding the various forms and effects of bullying, and, most importantly, educate them on how to respond to bullying situations.
The campaign also hopes to inform parents and families about the dangers of bullying, provide them with guidance on how to respond when their child or someone they know is being bullied and encourage them to monitor their children.
“When children are heard, respected, and understood by their parents, they will feel comfortable reporting if they are being bullied,” said Al-Ghanem.
The ministry has encouraged students who are being bullied to ignore and stay away from bullies and to communicate with teachers, parents, or any other person they trust.
It emphasized the importance of involving teachers and school principals in creating a united team with students and parents to reduce bullying and reminded students that bullying is unacceptable behavior that carries consequences.
Saudi Arabia turns green for 93rd National Day … and rehearses for Expo 2030
Updated 23 September 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Welcome to the day Saudi Arabia turns green! Saudis will take to the flag-decked streets in their thousands today to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd national day.
A raft of free activities will be available for families to enjoy the day.
Among the most eagerly awaited events is the air show by the Saudi Hawks, the aerobatics team of the Royal Saudi Air Force. Pilots will take to the skies in their six BAE Hawk Mk.65A aircraft for a gravity-defying display, leaving a trail of Saudi flags in their wake.
Horse-drawn artillery and other vehicles will take part in a military march through Riyadh at 4 p.m., accompanied by musicians from the Border Guard, the National Guard, and the Royal Guard. The parade will travel from Prince Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Road to Umm Ajlan Park in the Qairawan neighborhood.
There will also be special events at the already buzzing Boulevard Riyadh City, including fireworks, a drone show and traditional folklore acts.
The celebrations are a dress rehearsal for what the Kingdom can expect if its bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair is successful. In a special edition of Arab News today, we explain why the answer to that should be a resounding “yes.”
We explore the natural, archeological and architectural wonders that define Riyadh, learn about the history of the Ardah dance, and sample the Kingdom’s coffee culture.
We unpack how Salmani architecture redefined Riyadh’s development, highlighting the capital’s megaprojects, and look at how King Salman International Airport and the Riyadh Metro are transforming the city.
Riyadh’s hospitality industry serves up what it has to offer Expo visitors, while we examine the distinctive Saudi characteristic of generosity.
We highlight Riyadh’s thriving business landscape and booming retail sector, and check its cultural pulse, including headline events such as Noor Riyadh.
And taking readers on a tour of Expo 2030 preparations, we speak to Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, which will elect the host city by secret ballot in November.
Saudi foreign minister holds talks with French and Polish counterparts in New York
During the meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, they discussed ways in which relations between their countries might be enhanced
Prince Faisal bin Farhan also held a meeting with Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.
They reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might be enhanced and developed in a number of fields, along with the latest international developments of mutual interest, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.
The ministers also talked about opportunities for economic cooperation under the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda, and the importance of supporting efforts to achieve common interests such as sustainable development, prosperity, and well-being, officials added.
In a separate meeting, Prince Faisal and Poland’s foreign minister, Zbigniew Rao, discussed bilateral ties and opportunities for economic cooperation under Vision 2030.
The prince then held talks with Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs, Dato Erywan Yusof, during which they discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations and cooperation in various fields.
Also present at the meetings were Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Kingdom’s minister of economy and planning, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, director general of the Foreign Minister’s Office.