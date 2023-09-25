You are here

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. SPA
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to nuclear energy at international conference
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will sign up its nuclear power program to a comprehensive international safeguards framework in keeping with the Kingdom’s principles of transparency, reliability, and safety. 
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the announcement at the 67th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria, as he outlined his belief in the positive contributions of the power source to energy security, as well as its social and economic benefits. 
He stressed the Kingdom is actively working to develop peaceful uses of nuclear energy in various fields in close cooperation with the IAEA, adhering to international best practices and experiences. 
This includes Saudi Arabia’s National Atomic Energy Project, which encompasses the construction of its first nuclear power station. 
“The Kingdom has recently taken the decision to rescind its Small Quantities Protocol and to move to the implementation of a full-scope Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement,” said the minister. 
He revealed that Saudi Arabia aims to activate a regional cooperation center in partnership with the IAEA to enhance its preparedness for nuclear emergencies.  
During his address, Prince Abdulaziz outlined that the center will work toward improving human capabilities in radiological emergency preparedness and response, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  
The center will also address regulatory aspects at national, regional, and international levels. 
This initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to global efforts to uphold the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. 
Prince Abdulaziz emphasized the importance of countering nuclear proliferation in the Middle East, which requires the full implementation of a resolution to establish a nuclear weapons-free zone in the region. 
Additionally, the energy minister announced Saudi Arabia’s support for the “Rays of Hope” initiative by the IAEA, contributing $2.5 million. This initiative focuses on using nuclear technologies to combat cancer and save lives. 
Furthermore, Prince Abdulaziz also commended the IAEA and its member states on the upcoming inauguration of the Nuclear Security Training Center in Seibersdorf, scheduled for October.  
He highlighted the Kingdom’s role in initiating the idea and providing financial support in collaboration with other nations. 
The minister praised the agency’s commitment to neutrality and its efforts in addressing non-proliferation concerns. He reaffirmed the fundamental right of states to utilize peaceful nuclear technology, encompassing participation in the nuclear fuel cycle and the commercial utilization of natural uranium resources, in alignment with pertinent international treaties and agreements. 
Prince Abdulaziz reiterated Saudi Arabia’s backing for the IAEA in utilizing nuclear technology for the improvement of humanity. He urged the international community to engage in constructive cooperation for its advancement while strongly addressing any instances of non-peaceful and unsafe utilization of nuclear technologies. 

Topics: Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman nuclear energy

Marriott plans to make sustainability the core of its projects in Saudi Arabia 

Marriott plans to make sustainability the core of its projects in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reina Takla
Mohammed Kinani
Marriott plans to make sustainability the core of its projects in Saudi Arabia 

Marriott plans to make sustainability the core of its projects in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reina Takla Mohammed Kinani

RIYADH: In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, hospitality group Marriott plans to make sustainability a key pillar of its projects in the Kingdom, said one of its top executives. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi, Sandeep Walia, chief operations officer of Marriot International Middle East, said the company is working to reduce carbon emissions, cut food waste, and ensure the use of renewable energy in its projects. 

“Vision 2030, for instance, is focused on a big pillar (such as) sustainability ... Marriott is equally focused on sustainability. So, we have different elements to it, whether it is food waste reduction by 50 percent or whether it is renewable energy ... to get to 30 percent,” said Walia. 

He also pointed out that the company is testing how to get the most benefit from clean energy. 

“We have done different experiments. So, one of the Marriott hotels in Riyadh put solar panels on their roof to see how we can use solar energy, which has been a big success. In fact, a lot of hotels are experimenting, and the results are very encouraging,” Walia said. 

The hospitality giant has been present in the Kingdom for four decades, with 36 open hotels and an equal number in different project stages. 

 “It is nice and interesting to see hotels in Saudi Arabia changing from business travel endpoints to leisure destinations, and that’s why it is important to have about 36 projects in the making,” he said. 

Commenting on Saudization in the sector, he believed it has brought much positive change to the country. 

“I was talking about how important people are. We are starting to see young Saudi nationals work in our hotels. So today, out of the 36 open hotels we spoke about, more than 45 percent of the people making the workforce are Saudi nationals,” he said. 

Walia added that his company is focusing on employing Saudi people in top leadership positions.   

“We have a group of high-performing leaders who we feel can be hotel managers or general managers in the next two years because we feel that it would be great to have hotels that are led by Saudi nationals, which is a big focus for us,” he said. 

Topics: FHSAE23 Marriott International

Saudi crown prince launches ‘Soudah Peaks’ masterplan

Saudi crown prince launches ‘Soudah Peaks’ masterplan
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince launches 'Soudah Peaks' masterplan

Saudi crown prince launches ‘Soudah Peaks’ masterplan
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman  has launched the masterplan to develop a new project in the mountainous region of Soudah to present a new face of luxury mountain tourism.

The project called “Soudah Peaks” will see a luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 meters being created above sea level on Saudi Arabia's highest peak. It will extend from the region of Souda and parts of Rijal Almaa.

Situated within an extraordinary natural and cultural environment in the Aseer region, southwest Saudi Arabia, the project is a key part of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s efforts to diversify the economy by expanding vital industries such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment, and supporting Aseer development strategy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman of Soudah Development’s Board of Directors, stated that Soudah Peaks represents a new era of luxury mountain tourism by providing an unprecedented living experience while preserving the natural environment, cultural, and heritage richness. 

It is strategically aligned with Vision 2030 goals of expanding tourism and entertainment, supporting economic growth, attracting investments, contributing more than SAR29 billion to the Kingdom’s cumulative GDP, and creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities.

The Crown Prince said: “Soudah Peaks will be a significant addition to the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and place the Kingdom on the global tourism map, whilst highlighting and celebrating the country’s rich culture and heritage. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of Soudah Peaks, explore its rich culture and heritage, and experience the authentic hospitality of the local community. Soudah Peaks will offer unforgettable experiences amidst lush greenery, above the clouds.”

Soudah Peaks aims to offer high-end luxurious hospitality services to over two million visitors throughout the year by 2033. The masterplan is being designed to reflect the local traditional, and architectural styles, and will promote both the cultural and landscape heritage of the region.

The destination will be home to 6 unique development zones: Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock. Each will offer a range of world-class facilities including hotels, luxury mountain resorts, residential chalets, villas, premium mansion sites, entertainment and commercial attractions, as well as outdoor attractions dedicated to sports, adventure, wellness and culture.

Soudah Development will deliver 2,700 hospitality keys, 1,336 residential units, and 80,000 square meters of commercial space for Soudah Peaks by 2033.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Egypt hosts 8th annual meeting of board of governors of AIIB

Egypt hosts 8th annual meeting of board of governors of AIIB
Updated 35 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Egypt hosts 8th annual meeting of board of governors of AIIB

Egypt hosts 8th annual meeting of board of governors of AIIB
Updated 35 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed delegates as he launched the annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank from Sept. 25 to 26, as confirmed by AIIB. 

The event commenced at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Congress Center, where El-Sisi spoke of his interest in strengthening bilateral and continental development partnerships. 

In his speech, the Egyptian president welcomed the participants and stated: “We are happy to host, and we have also prepared Sharm El-Sheikh in a way that suits this conference.” 

The meeting, which marks AIIB’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019, provides a distinctive opportunity to highlight AIIB’s achievements and solicit insights and guidance from its shareholders regarding the institution’s strategic direction and initiatives.  

Furthermore, the event’s overarching theme, “Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World,” is suitable for encouraging discussions among delegates from AIIB member countries. It also promotes engagement with partners, prominent business leaders, civil society organizations, and experts from various fields globally.  

High-ranking official representatives from AIIB member nations, the bank’s development partners, influential business figures and civil society organizations as well as scholars, and experts across diverse domains will also be in attendance.   

Topics: #egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Wyndham Hotels keen on becoming part of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation

Wyndham Hotels keen on becoming part of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri
Wyndham Hotels keen on becoming part of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation

Wyndham Hotels keen on becoming part of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

ABU DHABI: As the Saudi hospitality sector is witnessing unprecedented growth amid efforts to transform the country into an international tourism hub, Wyndham Hotels plans to expand its Ramada brand across key cities, and secondary and tier-3 areas.

This was disclosed by Dimitris Manikis, president of Wyndham Hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, during an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The official was upbeat about his company’s plans to bolster its Ramada brand in Saudi Arabia given the opportunities the ongoing economic transformation has to offer to industry players and investors.

Highlighting the significance of the Ramada brand, Manikis said it “is a very important brand for us. It’s a brand that is associated with the people.”

Following the acquisition of the direct franchising rights for Ramada in Saudi Arabia, Wyndham Hotels aims to collaborate directly with property owners for its development.

In addition to the brand’s expansion, Manikis revealed that the company would announce the appointment of a country director for Saudi Arabia in October, with further projects and partnerships on the horizon.

The initiative aligns with Wyndham’s approach to reinforce the Kingdom’s hospitality sector, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth trajectory in the region.

“Wyndham’s plan is to be part of the whole development journey of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We need to and we want to be part of it,” Manikis stated underscoring the company’s ambition to intertwine its growth with the progressive trajectory of the Kingdom.

“We want to be there in that journey and acquiring those franchising rights back is part of our strategy,” he added.

He said that Saudi Arabia’s bid for Expo 2030 presents a tremendous opportunity to spotlight the remarkable transformation unfolding in the Kingdom.

The hotelier also emphasized that the company is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the Kingdom’s hospitality industry, with significant initiatives already underway.

“We have 104 million Wyndham Rewards members and every single project we bring to Saudi Arabia, those millions of people find out that there’s a new Ramada or there’s a new Wyndham, this is very important for the Kingdom,” he added.

“We are contributing by working with educational institutes to bring young people into hospitality. And we contribute by being passionate about the future of hospitality in the region. We are here to stay,” he stated.

Manikis also highlighted the company’s core values, emphasizing the paramount importance of human resources and the education of the youth.

“We work with governments, we work with institutions, we work with schools, universities. We need to make hospitality an interesting industry for young people to work in. It is not about me or the present leaders of hospitality, it is about the future leaders,” he added.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is one of the world’s largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 9,100 hotels across 95 countries.

Topics: FHSAE23

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel
Updated 25 September 2023
Middle East hotels' F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel

Middle East hotels’ F&B segment remains a strong earner despite pressures: panel
Updated 25 September 2023
ROMMER M. BALABA

ABU DHABI: The Middle East hotels’ food and beverage segment contributes strongly to topline numbers despite operational pressures and challenges to the hospitality industry. 

“This region still has quite a strong proportion of the revenue capital that comes from food or beverage … So when it comes from a percentage perspective and in fact, if I widened it to the Middle East, about 40 percent of hotel revenue is dumped into the beverage. So it’s certainly a really important factor for investors in this region,” Michael Grove, chief operating officer of industry benchmarking outfit Hotstats, said on the opening day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi. 

The three-day industry event gathers over 1,000 hospitality leaders around the theme “Focus on Investment,” with over 150 speakers expected in panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, roundtables and innovation pitches. 

The region has seen a “dramatic growth in average rates or rooms performance,” Grove said, such that some indicators, when indexed on a 12-month rolling trend, showed that a big chunk of revenue stream among UAE hotels came from beverage sales. 

Another trend, according to the Hotstats executive, was the resurgence of conferences and events: “You know competition is coming back.” 

“We have seen certainly ... the fears we had during the pandemic as to what would happen due to hybrid working (and) all of the other things, and how that would impact not just restaurants but, of course, the actual spending on the conference. It is again a huge chunk of revenue from the large hotels in the region,” Grove said. 

“What we’re looking at is how much things have changed versus pre-pandemic by area of the business. You can see we’ve seen growth in all areas of the business. But actually that chunk of food or beverages … that we’ve really seen a bit of a decline. 

“There is a lot more ability for people to eat and drink outside of hotels now, which again, going back a few years ago, hotels were the real place people could go. You could eat and drink in your bedrooms again; this region, I think, really maximized that opportunity,” Grove continued. 

He added that food and beverage profitability has become a challenge even in some parts of Europe, where hotels return as low as 12 percent profit margins. However, the Middle East region is “still significantly higher than that.” 

But Middle East hoteliers nonetheless have been able to offset cost challenges — such as the cost of inputs and labor — by making significant operational changes to run more efficiently during the pandemic. 

“Actually, we can see from the numbers that there’s been quite a shift in the way that we operate through the beverage industry. We definitely operate more efficiently, and I don’t think to the detriment of our hotel performance,” Grove said. 

In one of the discussions at the event, food and beverage executives said celebrity chefs and their accompanying franchises were important from a performance standpoint, but due diligence was needed because franchising is a long-term commitment and very difficult to disengage. 

“A lot of people sell franchises with all due respect, but what’s the sign … that you get that top-notch service on any franchise that is signed up with?” asked Marvin Alballi, the head of food and beverage at Arenco. 

“We need to also understand if the brand fits in the local market… to understand if there’s going to be some traction and if the brand has a huge amount of followers and get attractive, specific training.” 

Tatiana Veller, managing director at Stirling Hospitality Advisors, meanwhile told the panel: “As asset managers, definitely our function is to make sure that every square meter on the property that industry builds makes money for them … and this little secret, of course, is that profitability for the food and beverage square meters is declining.”

Speaking on labor issues, she added: “Your outfits are only as profitable, and you can only deliver … to the extent that you can bring the right people in. And it has been a huge issue here and continues to be a huge issue. Yes, our margins are good, but it’s still difficult to hire high quality that can deliver that power and service.” 

Topics: FHSAE23 #hotels food and beverage Future Hospitality Summit

