Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program expands flights with China

RIYADH: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program and Hainan Airlines have signed an agreement to introduce two new travel routes connecting China and the Kingdom.

This collaboration aims to cater to the increasing demand for flight options and further deepen the bilateral ties between the nations, enhancing tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.

The signing of the deal follows the successful launch of the Riyadh-Beijing and Jeddah-Beijing routes by Saudi Arabia’s national carrier SAUDIA in August 2023, alongside the existing path connecting Jeddah and Guangzhou.

Jason Liu, the commercial vice president of Hainan Airlines, expressed the company’s strategic decision to expand its presence in the Saudi market, noting the growing global interest in opportunities within Asia and the Middle East.

He stated: “We believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership, and we are looking forward to further fostering cultural exchanges, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the economic growth and friendship between the two countries.”

Ali Rajab, CEO of ACP, highlighted the significance of Hainan Airlines entering the Saudi market, stating that it would strengthen the bridge between the two nations and enable tourists and companies to explore the attractions and opportunities each country has to offer.

With these developments, travelers and businesses can anticipate more convenient and accessible air options between China and the Kingdom, facilitating greater people-to-people interactions, according to a statement.

In alignment with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is expanding its flight route capacity, intending to attract over 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.

The introduction of these new passages is a testament to the country’s commitment to providing optimal travel opportunities and fostering stronger ties with international partners, particularly China.

The goal is to establish the Kingdom as a prominent aviation hub in the Middle East, serving as a vital connection point between East and West.

According to the World Tourism Organization, in 2022 Saudi Arabia was the world’s second-fastest-growing tourism market.