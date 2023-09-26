Saudi Arabia condemns attack that killed two Bahrain soldiers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an attack on its territory that killed two Bahraini military personnel near the southern border with Yemen.

The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its “condemnation and denunciation” of a “treacherous attack on the defence force of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain stationed on the southern border of the kingdom, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of its brave soldiers and the injury of others,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

“We express our deepest and sincerest condolences to the leadership and people of the sisterly state of Bahrain, and to the families of the heroic martyrs.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands by the sisterly state of Bahrain and renews its stance of rejection to the continued flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia as well as calls to ban arms export to Yemeni territories.”

Bahrain’s military command said a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed the two Bahraini soldiers — one an officer — at Saudi Arabia’s southern border early Monday. The soldiers had been patrolling the area.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the attack as efforts to strike a peace deal between Riyadh and the rebels continue.

The military’s statement, carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency, said “a number” of Bahraini soldiers were also wounded in the strike, without elaborating.

“This terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthis, who sent aircraft targeting the position of the Bahraini guards on the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia despite the halt of military operations between the warring sides in Yemen,” the statement said.

#بيان | تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الغادر الذي تعرضت له قوة دفاع مملكة البحرين الشقيقة المرابطة على الحدود الجنوبية للمملكة، والذي أسفر عنه استشهاد عدد من جنودها البواسل وإصابة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/tkWVxrtVLB — وزارة الخارجية (@KSAMOFA) September 26, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday the drone attack.

Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, expressed deep condolences to the families of the two individuals killed, as well as to the government and citizens of Bahrain. He also wished a swift recovery for those wounded in the attack.

Secretary-General Taha emphasized that such provocative actions are incompatible with ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemen crisis, adding that the OIC remained committed to supporting diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the Yemen conflict and achieving lasting peace.