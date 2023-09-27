You are here

  • Home
  • Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp
Spain's players celebrate their win against Switzerland after the end of the women's Nations League Group D soccer match between Spain and Switzerland at the Nuevo Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain, Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pybew

Updated 27 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp

Spain celebrate World Cup victory with record crowd for Switzerland romp
  • Captains Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes presented the trophy to jubilant supporters in Cordoba and the squad sported wristbands reading “It’s Over“
  • The two eventual Nations League finalists qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris
Updated 27 September 2023
AFP
Follow

CORDOVA, SPAIN: Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners were given a rapturous reception as they played for the first time at home after their triumph, thrashing Switzerland 5-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday in front of a record crowd.

Captains Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes presented the trophy to jubilant supporters in Cordoba and the squad sported wristbands reading “It’s Over” — a nod to the charge the players are leading in the protracted battle for equality.

La Roja’s triumph in Australia and New Zealand in August was regrettably tarnished by the behavior of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony.

The disgraced chief resigned, while controversial coach Jorge Vilda was sacked, but dozens of internationals stayed on strike, demanding further federation improvements.

Eventually the majority of new coach Montse Tome’s squad agreed to participate in the Nations League matches, despite being called up against their will, as the Spanish government intervened to broker a deal between the federation and the players.

Hermoso was not included in the squad, which Tome said was to “protect” her.

Spain beat Sweden 3-2 in Gothenburg last Friday and then crushed Switzerland to take a stranglehold on top spot in League A Group 4.

The two eventual Nations League finalists qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Spain earned a new record home attendance of 14,194 supporters, albeit a far cry from the 76,000 in Sydney that watched their first World Cup triumph.

“We really wanted to celebrate the World Cup with the fans, we’re proud to see the stadium full today,” said Bonmati.

Various players spoke of the anxiety and stress they suffered last week before the win over Sweden, as well as the tiredness and sleepless nights they accumulated after the World Cup, and before a deal was reached.

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati said the situation was “calming down” before the visit of Switzerland and players were glad to focus on the football once again.

There was a party atmosphere at the Nuevo Arcangel stadium, with chants of “champions of the world” ringing out around the ground.

However, the team’s fight against sexism remained in the spotlight, as players from both sides held up a banner with the “It’s Over” slogan, used by Hermoso and other stars in the wake of the Rubiales incident.

“Our fight is the global fight,” the banner continued. World Cup runners-up England, Australia and other national teams have sent messages of support to the Spain squad over the past month, encouraging their protest action.

Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in the World Cup round of 16 and dominated again from the start on a muggy Cordoba night.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas lashed over early on, while Eva Navarro spurned two good chances.

Lucia Garcia sent La Roja ahead after Mariona Caldentey intercepted a poor pass from Switzerland goalkeeper Elvira Herzog after 15 minutes.

The unfortunate stopper was culpable again for the second goal, when she fumbled Bonmati’s soft volley from Olga Carmona’s cross over the line in first-half stoppage time.

Barcelona playmaker and World Cup player of the tournament Bonmati pounced again after the break with a higher calibre strike, steering home superbly from the edge of the box.

Inma Gabarro tapped in the fourth after Herzog spilled Athenea del Castillo’s shot into her path.

Real Madrid’s Maite Oroz saved the best for last with a sensational half-volley from outside the area which ripped into the top corner.

Spain made it clear once again that despite the toll their fight for equality is taking, on the pitch they are head and shoulders above the rest.

“The positive thing is we got over our problems, we were able to think about football, to change the focus,” Tome told reporters.

“These (games) were my debut as a coach, my first time, and I told the players I was proud I was doing it with them.

“I learned some things ... and I’m sure that when I think about it, down the line, that it has been very useful.”

Topics: football Spain World Cup

Related

Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
Football
Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden
Football
Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after 7 years for upcoming World Cup

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after 7 years for upcoming World Cup
Updated 14 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after 7 years for upcoming World Cup

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after 7 years for upcoming World Cup
  • Pakistan will play warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on Sept. 29, Oct. 3 respectively
  • The last time Pakistan’s cricket team set foot on Indian soil was in 2016 during the T20 World Cup of that year
Updated 14 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national cricket team arrived in India on Wednesday after seven years to take part in the upcoming ODI World Cup tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement.
The last time Pakistan played cricket on Indian soil was in 2016 when former captain Shahid Khan Afridi led the green shirts in the T20 World Cup of that year.
Political tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors mean they haven’t played a bilateral cricket series against each other in over a decade. The two teams only lock horns in global cricket tournaments at neutral venues.
“Pakistan team has landed in Hyderabad, India,” the PCB said in a statement. A video accompanying the statement showed Pakistan captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and others exiting the plane with their suitcases.
Pakistan left for India during the wee hours of Wednesday, traveling to Dubai where they were joined by Bowling Coach Morne Morkel while Team Director Mickey Arthur will join the squad in India, the PCB said.
Only two players from Pakistan’s current squad have traveled to India before: Mohammad Nawaz, who was part of Pakistan’s 2016 T20 World Cup squad, and Agha Salman, who was in the Lahore Lions’ squad for the Champions League T20.
Skipper Babar Azam’s side will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 respectively before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6.
Pakistan will face India in Ahmedabad on Oct. 14 where over 100,000 fans are expected to attend the high-octane clash.
 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket

Pakistan agree contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue

Pakistan agree contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pakistan agree contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue

Pakistan agree contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
  • There had been deadlock between the cricketers and Pakistan’s cricket board since contracts expired on June 30
  • Three Pakistani cricketers in the top category will get a monthly retainer of $15,600, says Pakistan Cricket Board
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed a “momentous” three-year central contract deal with its international squads that will include players getting a proportion of International Cricket Council revenue.
There had been deadlock between the squads and the PCB for several months since the contracts expired on June 30, with the players asking for their share in the revenue the board gets from the ICC, the game’s governing body.
The new three-year contract is backdated to July 1, 2023, but the cricket board said the performance of the players would be reviewed every 12 months.
“As many as 25 cricketers will be offered a momentous deal that will include a proportion of ICC revenue,” the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.
It is the first time the PCB has merged the red-ball and white-ball contracts of the players, saying it is “aimed at promoting fairness and a transparent selection process.”
Each player in the four categories received a raise of more than 100 percent. Three in the top category, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, will get a monthly retainer of $15,600.
“It is a historic deal,” skipper Babar said. “It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties.”
The players will receive a share of three percent of ICC revenue, which will be around $1 million. The PCB will be earning around $34 million per year from the ICC.
Besides getting a monthly retainer, there is a raise of 50 percent in match fees for players who feature in test matches, an increase of 25 percent for ODIs and 12.5 percent for T20s.
The PCB also agreed that the centrally contracted players can play in two other T20 leagues aside from the Pakistan Super League.
“I am pleased to announce that after lengthy negotiations the PCB has come to a financial agreement with the players,” said Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the PCB managing committee.
Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan
Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique
Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.
 

Topics: ICC Pakistan cricket

Dubai hosts inaugural camp for some of the world’s best squash players

Dubai hosts inaugural camp for some of the world’s best squash players
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai hosts inaugural camp for some of the world’s best squash players

Dubai hosts inaugural camp for some of the world’s best squash players
  • Event at Jumeirah Beach Hotel looks to establish location as sport’s global base
  • The Flipper Devices Camp in Dubai is the first step toward making the city the world’s ultimate squash hub
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Some of the world’s best squash players descended on Dubai this month for the inaugural Flipper Devices Camp of Champions, a high-performance event designed to attract top professionals from across the globe.
The camp, which was organized by The Flying DAF Squash Academy with the support of Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Squash Association, was divided into two phases at the J-Club, at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, with the objective of positioning Dubai as a global base for the sport.
The first phase was led by former men’s world No. 2 Rodney Martin and included an impressive lineup, including current women’s world No. 1 Nouran Gohar, No. 5 Amanda Sobhy, and men’s No. 6 Marwan El Shorbagy.
Phase two played host to reigning world champion and No. 4-ranked Mostafa Asal, No. 11 Karim Gawad, and world No. 12 Youssef Soliman.
Kanzy El-Dafrawy, CEO and founder of The Flying DAF, and former world No. 21, said: “Since we launched the academy year, the response has been phenomenal.
“Our vision is not just to make an impact and grow locally, but also globally. The Flipper Devices Camp in Dubai is the first step toward making the city the world’s ultimate squash hub, a home for top-level professional squash players from around the globe.
“Dubai is the perfect place for athletes to be based, considering they have access to the best equipment, sources, and training programs — complemented by the emirate’s geographical location, which makes it very easy to travel to tournaments worldwide.
“Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the J-Club have been extremely supportive to us throughout this camp, giving us a space where we can run local and global events, and ultimately leverage this camp by offering a high-end and luxurious stay to our professional athletes.”
Mohammed Mubarak Al Mutaiwei, president of the UAE Squash Association, said: “I express my appreciation for the distinguished presence of champions of the game within the UAE, particularly in the emirate of Dubai.
“My sincere gratitude to DAF Academy for their exceptional initiative in hosting one of the most formidable international camps in the sport of squash. This gathering, showcasing the pinnacle of talent within the sport, underscores their firm commitment to improve the sport.
“We recognize the endorsement of all clubs and academies throughout the UAE that are dedicated to furthering the federation’s mission and elevating the country’s standing at both regional and global levels.”
Squash is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports and is played in more than 185 countries. There are more than 1,500 courts accessible in the UAE.

Topics: Dubai Flipper Devices Camp of Champions squash

Related

Teenager Hamza revives Pakistan’s squash glory
Press Review
Teenager Hamza revives Pakistan’s squash glory
Egyptian Squash Federation respects Mohamed El-Shorbagy’s decision to play for England, questions lack of support claims
Sport
Egyptian Squash Federation respects Mohamed El-Shorbagy’s decision to play for England, questions lack of support claims

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host
Updated 27 September 2023
AP
Follow

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host

Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host
  • The 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania
  • Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew
Updated 27 September 2023
AP

CAIRO: Morocco being picked Wednesday to host soccer’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 was expected.
It was a surprise, however, that the 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania when its bid rivals included soccer powers Senegal and Egypt.
The Confederation of African Football’s president Patrice Motsepe announced the winners after votes by its executive committee.
Morocco was heavily favored to get the 2025 AFCON, when the 2022 World Cup semifinalist is also currently part of an innovative Europe-led joint bid for the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal, and possibly Ukraine.
Morocco’s bid opponents were a Benin-Nigeria co-host plan and Zambia after Algeria this week withdrew its candidacy from both the 2025 and ‘27 contests. Guinea previously was picked for 2025 but was stripped of hosting by CAF.
East Africa has not staged the biennial tournament since Ethiopia was the 1976 host.
The delayed 2023 edition of the 24-team tournament kicks off in January in Ivory Coast.

Topics: Morocco 2025 AFCON African Cup of Nations

Related

No Salah, big problem as Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Sport
No Salah, big problem as Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award
Sport
AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
Updated 27 September 2023
AP
Follow

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join

As UEFA works on return for Russian youth teams, Ukraine promises boycott and urges others to join
  • Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia
  • “UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said
Updated 27 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: The Ukraine soccer federation said it will boycott any European youth competition that includes Russia as UEFA works on easing a blanket ban imposed since the war started.
Ukraine soccer officials also urged other UEFA member countries late Tuesday to refuse to play Russia, a stance that England reiterated within hours of the European soccer body announcing a new policy of trying to reintegrate Russian Under-17 teams.
Qualifying groups are played in October and November for the Under-17 European Championship for boys and girls, which have finals tournaments next year.
“UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams,” the Ukraine federation said, “and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation.”
“We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions.”
Latvia also pledged Wednesday to refuse to play Russia, with other British, Baltic and Scandinavian countries likely to follow.
The Kyiv-based Ukraine federation said letting teams return during the conflict “tolerates Russia’s aggressive policy.”
Ukraine soccer leader Andriy Pavelko is a member of the policy-setting UEFA executive committee and so is Alexander Dyukov, his Russian counterpart. Dyukov did attend the committee meeting Tuesday in Cyprus that shaped the new policy and Pavelko did not, UEFA said.
UEFA and FIFA moved within days of the military invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022 to remove and ban all Russian national and club teams.
Even before those decisions were made, Poland and their men’s team captain Robert Lewandowski said they would not play Russia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff scheduled in Moscow a month later.
Switzerland’s soccer federation also said its women’s team would not play Russia at the Euro 2022 tournament hosted by England.
Now 19 months into a war that shows no sign of ending, UEFA signaled Tuesday that it wants to restore Russian teams into its youth competitions, though without their flag, anthem, national colors and playing in only away games.
UEFA said “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults,” and its staff will look at finding groups that Russian Under-17 teams can play in.
Ukraine’s Under-17 girls’ teams are scheduled to play three games in Germany from Oct. 14-20 in a group that also includes Austria and Romania.
The Under-17 boys are due in Liechtenstein to play games from Oct. 15-21 against the host, Germany and Finland.
Russian youth players plus their coaches and officials would face issues getting visas and flights to travel for UEFA games. Serbia is a traditional ally of Russia that will host qualifying groups for Under-17 boys and girls in the weeks ahead.
The English Football Association defied UEFA’s new policy despite having vice presidents of UEFA and FIFA, David Gill and Debbie Hewitt, respectively, and likely being confirmed in two weeks’ time by UEFA as the men’s Euro 2028 co-host with its British and Irish neighbors.
“We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA age grade competitions,” the English FA said, “and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA football European football

Related

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Sport
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine football federation asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup
Sport
Ukraine football federation asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

Latest updates

Riyadh Air to use AI for green flight routes in fight against climate change
Riyadh Air to use AI for green flight routes in fight against climate change
Israel says it foiled Iranian plot to target, spy on senior Israeli politicians
Israel says it foiled Iranian plot to target, spy on senior Israeli politicians
US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia
The US has accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones to support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Albanian PM: ‘I wish our bond with Gulf states will become stronger and stronger and stronger’
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks to Adhwan Al-Ahmari, host of the Asharq News talk-show Al-Madar. (Asharq News)
PIF-backed Lucid opens first international EV plant in Saudi Arabia
PIF-backed Lucid opens first international EV plant in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.