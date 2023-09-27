RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, regarding the victims of a fire that broke out in a wedding hall in Nineveh governorate, in northern Iraq, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.
The king said: “We learned of the news of a fire breaking out in one of the wedding halls in Nineveh Governorate, and the resulting deaths and injuries.
“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Iraq our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy,” he added, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent the Iraqi president a similar cable of condolences.
At least 100 people were killed when a fire ripped through a crowded wedding hall earlier on Wednesday, with more than 150 people also injured by the flames.
Saudi king and crown prince offer condolences to Iraq over victims of Nineveh fire
https://arab.news/j2hmw
Saudi king and crown prince offer condolences to Iraq over victims of Nineveh fire
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, regarding the victims of a fire that broke out in a wedding hall in Nineveh governorate, in northern Iraq, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.