Saudi king and crown prince offer condolences to Iraq over victims of Nineveh fire

Saudi ministers discuss expansion of economic ties with Bahrain, Slovenia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef held a meeting on Wednesday with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullah Fakhro, and his accompanying delegation, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, Al-Khorayef emphasized the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in various fields, including industrial and economic integration.

The discussions focused on the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, with a particular emphasis on strengthening industrial cooperation, exploring mutually beneficial opportunities, and fostering the exchange of expertise and technologies between the private sectors of both countries.

The meeting also addressed strategies to increase trade volume and promote non-oil exports.

Saudi non-oil exports to Bahrain last year amounted to SR7 billion ($1.8 billion), while imports amounted to SR9.8 billion during the same year.

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund contributed to financing 13 industrial projects worth SR1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim began an official visit to Slovenia, where he held meetings with senior government officials, including Minister of Economy, Tourism and Sport Matjaz Han, Minister of Finance Klemen Bostjancic, and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tibor Simonka.

On the sidelines of his visit, Alibrahim participated in the Slovenia-Saudi Business Roundtable Meeting that featured several presentations on investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Speaking at the event, he said: “There is substantial untapped potential for collaboration between Saudi and Slovenian private sectors. This synergy can lead to innovative ventures, and investment opportunities that create mutually beneficial outcomes for businesses in both countries.”

He also added that this will drive innovation and foster progress.

The Slovenian side highlighted key investment opportunities in the Central European country as well as its successful business ventures in the Kingdom to date.

The roundtable meeting also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Slovenian Business Council to further enhance cooperation in the private sector between the two countries.

Alibrahim’s visit is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to build bridges and boost cooperation with the rest of the world, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Stronger multilateral cooperation and cross-border investments will unlock a thriving private sector that supports the Kingdom’s socio-economic development.