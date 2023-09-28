Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, on Wednesday concluded a three-day visit to Singapore aimed at enhancing trade exchange and economic partnership between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi held a number of ministerial meetings, including with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing; Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong; Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng; and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The delegation, which comprised 36 officials, also visited the Asia Competitiveness Institute and Tuas Port — the world’s largest fully automated port — where meetings were held with Singaporean companies which focused on enhancing cooperation in the services sector.

Members of the delegation also participated in the Saudi-Singapore Business Forum, which was co-organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Federation.

The delegation consisted of representatives from 14 government agencies.

Al-Qasabi also met female leaders during the visit who are currently participating in the Women Future Leaders Program for the Logistics Sector.

The program is presented by the Saudi Logistics Academy in collaboration with the Singapore Supply Chain and Logistics Academy.

The minister received a briefing on the training program and its anticipated outcomes.

Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, the executive director of the Saudi Logistics Academy, said the program was a fully supported, cost-free initiative, sponsored by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, and its primary goal was to prepare and empower leaders within the logistics sector.