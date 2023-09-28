Rate of employment support rises to 50% covering 160 cultural professions: Saudi culture minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said there has been a 20 percent increase in the rate of “employment support” for 160 cultural professions in 286 activities, the ministry announced on Wednesday.
Prince Badr said that the rate of employment support for these professions jumped from 30 percent to 50 percent, as part of an initiative that was implemented, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, to enhance professional sustainability in the cultural sectors and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which includes developing the Saudi contribution to arts and culture.
The supported cultural professions included a wide list of professions in the sectors of heritage, language, books and publishing, libraries, fashion arts, theater and performing arts, culinary arts, films, museums, visual arts, festivals and events, and architecture and design.
The list also features educational development tracks for the cultural sector and multimedia design including film director, art critic, art trainer, theater producer, theater director, poet, author, literary critic, literary editor, literary publisher, textile designer, fashion designer, archaeologist, chef, embroidery worker, fashion guide, goldsmith, fashion model, calligrapher, archaeologist, document and manuscript restoration technician, furniture designer, museum director, museum guide, art gallery director, visual artist, singer, band leader, vocal performance coach, and other basic cultural professions.
Supporting cultural professions comes within the common objectives of the cooperation agreement signed by the Ministry of Culture with Hadaf in June to unify efforts in developing human capital in culture and the arts and enhancing professional sustainability for practitioners, amateurs and entrepreneurs in various cultural fields.
The Ministry of Culture has previously launched a strategy for developing cultural capabilities, through which it works in an integrated manner with government agencies to enable the professional and sustainable development of arts and culture practitioners and entrepreneurs, raise the level of awareness of developing cultural capabilities, and create a positive image of artistic and cultural professions and talents.
This project comes as a continuation of the ministry’s efforts aimed at comprehensive national development and unifies the efforts made by various relevant parties.