'Difficult questions' before Ukraine EU membership talks: Orban

'Difficult questions' before Ukraine EU membership talks: Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his address on the opening day of the parliament's autumn session in Budapest.(AP)
AFP
'Difficult questions' before Ukraine EU membership talks: Orban

‘Difficult questions’ before Ukraine EU membership talks: Orban
  • Hungary has strained relations with Ukraine and has vowed to hold up Kyiv’s efforts toward EU and NATO integration
AFP
BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that the European Union would need to tackle “very long and difficult questions” before the bloc could even start accession talks with war-torn Ukraine.
Hungary has strained relations with Ukraine and has vowed to hold up Kyiv’s efforts toward EU and NATO integration.
EU members are due to decide soon whether to launch formal membership talks with Kyiv.
“I think we have very long and difficult questions to answer before we get to the point where we can even decide to start negotiations,” Orban told state radio.
“We do not know how much territory this country has, because it is still at war. We do not know how big its population is, because they are fleeing,” Orban added.
To integrate Ukraine into the bloc “without knowing its parameters would be unprecedented,” he stated.
Ukraine applied for EU membership just days after Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, and received candidacy status several months later in a strong signal of support from Brussels.
Orban has sought to maintain close ties with the Kremlin despite the war.
Budapest-Kyiv relations have been strained over the issue of minority rights in the Transcarpathian region of western Ukraine.
Around 200,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine, almost all in the Transcarpathia region which belonged to Hungary before World War I.

AP
Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following clashes that left 4 dead on weekend

Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following clashes that left 4 dead on weekend
  • The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008
  • Kosovo has accused Serbia of direct involvement in the clashes in Banjska
AP

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Kosovo police on Friday raided several locations in a tense Serb-dominated area in the north of the country where weekend clashes left four people dead and further strained relations with Serbia.
Police said in a statement that they were conducting searches on five locations in three municipalities in northern Kosovo. A statement said the operation was in connection with Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police in the village of Banjska.
The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and Belgrade refused to recognize the split.
About 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska before breaking down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricading themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims. The 12-hour shootout that followed left one police officer and three gunmen dead.
The violence further raised tensions in the Balkan region at a time when European Union and US officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo. A NATO bombing campaign on Serb positions in Kosovo and Serbia led to the end of their 1998-99 war. The was left some 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians.
Serbian media said that police on Friday raided a hospital and a restaurant in the Serb-dominated part of the town of Mitrovica, as well as locations in other towns in the area. The local Kossev news agency reported police also confiscated several vehicles.
Kosovo has accused Serbia of direct involvement in the clashes in Banjska, which Belgrade has denied. Kosovo police said they had found huge quantities of weapons and equipment that suggested the insurgents were planning a wider operation.
On Thursday, Kosovo’s interior minister, Xhelal Sveçla, told The Associated Press in an interview that Serbia operates training camps for the insurgents and that Kosovo authorities were also investigating Russia’s involvement in the violence.
There are fears in the West that Russia, acting through Serbia, may want to destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some of the attention from Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has voiced support for Serbia over the clashes, blaming the West for allegedly failing to protect Kosovo Serbs.
The EU, with the backing of the US, has been brokering negotiations between the two sides. In February, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić gave their approval to a 10-point EU plan for normalizing relations, but the two leaders have since distanced themselves from the agreement.

Military delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan attend CIS meeting in Russia -media

Military delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan attend CIS meeting in Russia -media
Reuters
Military delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan attend CIS meeting in Russia -media

Military delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan attend CIS meeting in Russia -media
Reuters

MOSCOW: Delegations from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in the Russian city of Tula for a meeting of the council of defense ministers of CIS states, Russian state-run news agencies reported on Friday citing the Russian defense ministry.
According to TASS news agency, the delegations of the defense ministries of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the meeting.
“During the meeting, they will discuss a range of issues of military and military-technical cooperation of mutual interest. There will also be an exchange of views on the current military-political situation in the world,” TASS reported.

Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 — media

Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 — media
Reuters
Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 — media

Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 — media
  • Authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast
Reuters

MOSCOW, Sept 29 : The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 170, Armenpress news agency reported on Friday citing local officials in the breakaway region.
The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the breakaway enclave after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.
The authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast.
The number of victims rose sharply from an earlier announcement by Karabakh authorities reporting 68 dead on Tuesday evening.
Rescue work at the blast site continues.
As of Friday morning, more than 84,700 of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who call Nagorno-Karabakh home had already crossed into Armenia.

Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured

Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured
Follow

Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured

Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52, more than 50 injured
  • The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 52 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Friday in a suicide attack on a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, health officials and police said.

The explosion took place near a mosque where people were gathering to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

“People were to participate in a procession after gathering at Madina Masjid,” the assistant commissioner said in a statement, calling the explosion “of a massive nature.”

Local media reported that a policeman was among those killed, but there was no official confirmation of this.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri told media the wounded were being shifted to a medical facility and emergency had been imposed at local hospitals.

Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources. The province has also seen many attacks by the Daesh group.

Putin discusses Ukraine war with top Wagner commander Troshev

Putin discusses Ukraine war with top Wagner commander Troshev
Reuters
Putin discusses Ukraine war with top Wagner commander Troshev

Putin discusses Ukraine war with top Wagner commander Troshev
  • Putin meets former top Wagner commander
  • The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin was on Friday shown meeting one of the most senior former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group and discussing how best to use “volunteer units” in the Ukraine war.
The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group after a failed June mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed with other senior commanders in a plane crash in August.
Just days after the Wagner’s mutiny, Putin offered the mercenaries the opportunity to keep fighting but suggested that commander Andrei Troshev take over from Prigozhin, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper has reported.
The Kremlin said that Putin had met with Troshev, who is known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” — or “grey hair” — and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who sat closest to Putin, on Thursday night.
Addressing Troshev, Putin said that they had spoken about how “volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, above all, of course, in the zone of the special military operation.”
“You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” Putin said. “You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way.”
Putin also said that he wanted to speak about social support for those involved in the fighting. The meeting took place in the Kremlin and was shown on state television.
Troshev was shown listening to Putin, leaning forward and nodding, pencil in hand. His remarks were not shown.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency that Troshev now worked at the defense ministry.
The fate of Wagner, one of the world’s most battle-hardened mercenary forces, has been unclear since Prigozhin’s failed June 23 mutiny and his death on Aug. 23.
The aborted mutiny is widely regarded to have posed the most serious internal challenge to Putin — and to the Russian state — for decades. Prigozhin said the mutiny was not aimed at toppling Putin but at settling scores with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
After Prigozhin’s death, Putin ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state — a step Prigozhin had opposed.
The Putin meeting appears to indicate that what remains of Wagner will now be overseen by Troshev and Yevkurov, who has traveled over recent months to several countries where the mercenaries work.
A decorated veteran of Russia’s wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya and a former commander in the SOBR interior ministry rapid reaction force,Troshev is from St. Petersburg, Putin’s home town, and has been pictured with the president.
He was awarded Russia’s highest medal, Hero of Russia, in 2016 for the storming of Palmyra in Syria against Daesh militants.

