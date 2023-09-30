Ksrelief continues medical aid projects in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen continue with the provision of needed medical services in areas of the war-torn country.
KSrelief mobile medical and nutritional clinics provided services to 16,050 people in Al-Khokha, Yemen throughout August and September.
The internal medicine department examined 3,034 individuals, while the emergency clinic served 2,808 people.
Other clinics included epidemiology, pediatric and obstetrics.
Laboratory services were provided to 3,485 individuals, and medications were dispensed to 11,029 people.
Additionally, the Kidney Dialysis Center at Al-Ghaydah continued to provide medical services to residents in collaboration with KSrelief.
About 50 patients underwent 407 scheduled kidney dialysis sessions and five emergency sessions, while 88 individuals received medical examinations at the kidney disease clinic.
Al-Ja’dah Health Center clinics in Hajjah, meanwhile, provided treatment services to 8,106 people in August, with the support of KSrelief.
The emergency clinic received 3,728 individuals who underwent procedures such as blood transfusions and waste disposals.
These initiatives are part of the relief projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm.
