Saudi leadership keen to ‘promote, protect human rights’

RIYADH: Hala Al-Tuwaijri, the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, praised the Kingdom’s comprehensive reforms and advancements in all areas, particularly in human rights, during a visit to the UK.

She highlighted the significant attention and commitment given to human rights by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Tuwaijri emphasized that these developments have further strengthened Saudi Arabia’s efforts to safeguard human rights across various aspects of life.

These remarks were made during her official visit to the UK, where she met with Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK minister for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and the UN.

Al-Tuwaijri led a delegation from the Human Rights Commission, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting with Lord Ahmad, Al-Tuwaijri discussed the significant legislative reforms and advancements in human rights that have taken place in the Kingdom since the adoption of Saudi Vision 2030.

She also emphasized the leadership’s strong interest and dedication to promoting and protecting human rights in all aspects.

The two sides discussed several topics of common interest and ways to promote cooperation in the field of human rights.

The visit also included discussions with other government officials in the UK and covered bilateral relations in all fields, especially in the field of human rights.

Furthermore, the commission’s delegation reviewed topics of common interest in security, stability and peace. They discussed joint bilateral cooperation and exchange of ideas, in addition to both sides’ experiences in protecting human rights and combating human trafficking.

Al-Tuwaijri also gave a speech at the UK Foreign Office. Officials and specialists from a number of government agencies and local organizations in the UK attended the lecture in which she highlighted the most notable future direction in the Human Rights Commission’s performance.

She noted the objectives the commission is seeking to achieve at the national and international level and highlighted its tools for protecting human rights and the Kingdom’s development in this area.