Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

An explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom condemns the terrorist attack in Ankara and affirms its rejection of all forms of violence. 

Turkiye’s government said on Sunday two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Interior Ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was “neutralized” by authorities there.

An explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, Turkish media had earlier reported, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street nearby.

 

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned and denunced the burning of a copy of the "Holy Qur’an" by an extremist in Malmo, Sweden, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The incident was carried out with the knowledge of the local authorities, SPA reported. 
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of such flagrant acts that have been repeated systematically in a number of European cities under the guise of freedom of expression.
The Kingdom, the ministry said, calls on the Swedish authorities to urgently deal with such acts and stop giving permission to extremist groups to carry out acts that fuel hatred and racism.

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, the global development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has joined forces with Maysalward, the pioneering mobile game studio from the Middle East, in an exciting collaboration to launch the NEOM Game Dev Challenge.

The pilot program has just begun with the goal of empowering the next generation of game developers in the Kingdom, starting in Riyadh.

The initiative is designed to harness the burgeoning talent pool of youth within Saudi Arabia, targeting students aged between 15 and 17. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge offers a unique platform for students to embark on a journey of learning, designing, developing, and ultimately launching their own mobile games, and supports Saudi Arabia’s progress as a regional game development hub in line with Vision 2030’s economic diversification goals.

Maysalward, a mobile game studio founded in 2003, has consistently led the charge in mobile gaming innovation, boasting a portfolio of captivating games and a legacy of nurturing young talent. The studio was named among the top 30 developers and publishers in the Middle East and North Africa region by Pocket Gamer in 2022, while its founder scooped the award for Mobile Game Legend in 2023.

Nour Khrais, founder of Maysalward, said: “Partnering with NEOM for this transformative initiative is a significant step. Our shared vision is to empower the next generation of game developers in Saudi Arabia. With the rapid growth of mobile phone ownership among the youth, now is the opportune moment to harness and nurture their potential. I’m personally thrilled to be a part of kickstarting this groundbreaking project in Saudi Arabia.”

The vision of building a future-focused community in NEOM harmonizes with Maysalward’s commitment to education and innovation. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge will offer students a blend of hands-on experience and academic enrichment to transfer knowledge and accelerate Saudi Arabia’s mobile gaming landscape.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “Our partnership with Maysalward highlights NEOM’s commitment to nurturing youth and fostering digital innovation in Saudi Arabia. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge aims to spark transformation, fueling the creativity of the Kingdom’s young talents and driving our mission to become an elite global media hub for game development.”

Students will have the unique opportunity to benefit from mentorship by the Maysalward team, ensuring they receive technical guidance and invaluable insights into the global gaming market. The program will conclude with an award ceremony for the students and their parents, set to take place in Riyadh in December.

The winning team’s school will be awarded a NEOM Gaming Mini-Lab featuring a combination of hardware and software for students to work on game projects, further encouraging innovation and growth within the mobile game development industry in Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH: Visitors to Jeddah will soon be able to take a walk on the wild side when a new indoor zoo opens its doors on Tuesday.

As part of the Jeddah Events Calendar, the zoo is the latest attraction to be unveiled in the Red Sea port city.

Open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., it will house creatures including predators, rare species, birds, reptiles, and domestic animals in an enclosed, air-conditioned forest garden setting.

To book tickets, visit https://tickets.saudievents.sa/ar/d/4059/jeddah-indoor-zoo

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control recently arrested a Saudi citizen in the Hail region for allegedly selling amphetamines, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The man’s case has now been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Officials urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or promotion in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: More than 500 officials, tourism leaders and experts from 120 countries attended a gala event in Diriyah in the Saudi capital this week to mark World Tourism Day.

Among the guests at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site were 50 tourism ministers who had been in the Kingdom for a series of conferences, UN World Tourism Organization initiatives and private-sector sessions hosted by Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi minister of tourism.

Zurab Pololikashivli, the UNWTO secretary-general, was honored at the event for his leadership and contribution to the sessions and activities that took place throughout World Tourism Day.

“Since its historic grand opening in December 2022, Diriyah has already welcomed one million visitors,” Al-Khateeb said.

“Fast emerging as one of the world’s foremost tourism destinations, Saudi Arabia will target 100 million visits annually by 2030 as it looks to accelerate an $800 billion plan to become a travel hotspot and one of the world’s most visited countries.

“Saudi Arabia is already the most visited country in the region, and by the end of the decade, the sector will contribute more than 10 percent toward the Kingdom’s GDP,” he said.

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, said it was fitting that Diriyah was chosen to host the gala event.

“As Diriyah Company oversees the opening of the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world, it embodies a vibrant reconnection with the Kingdom’s rich history, where a nation was born,” he said.

“Diriyah serves as a bridge between cultures and generations, rekindling its role as one of the world’s greatest gathering places and emerging as a premier cultural tourist destination.

“World Tourism Day reflects a worldwide commitment to preserving heritage, nurturing cultural exchange and crafting unforgettable experiences for visitors from across the globe. At Diriyah, we are dedicated to bringing these pillars of tourism to life every day,” he said.

