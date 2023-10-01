Saudi Arabia hosts postal union conference

RIYADH: More than 190 countries are participating in the fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union, held in Riyadh.

The five-day conference, which began on Sunday and will continue until Oct. 5, will study opportunities to expand membership to include more players in the postal sector and address the pressing issues facing the global postal system.

Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser highlighted the Saudi government’s interest in enhancing cooperation between the member states of the union, developing standards for providing postal services, supporting e-commerce, stimulating the digital economy, and adopting the best innovative technologies in postal and logistical services.

Anef bin Ahmad Abanomai, president of Saudi Post Corporation, said: “I am really appreciating the government’s great interest in the postal and logistics sector in the Kingdom as Riyadh plays an essential role in promoting the growth, development and interconnectedness of the postal sector.”

Masahiko Metoki, director general of the Universal Postal Union, said: “Through this Congress‎, we aim to strengthen the role and position of the UPU as a supporter of the interconnectedness of the global postal network.

“This will be carried out by building a comprehensive regulatory framework, developing our postal products, and enhancing our services and financial capabilities to keep pace with the technical development,” he said.