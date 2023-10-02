You are here

EU’s top diplomat urges US to reconsider dropping Ukrainian aid from stop-gap budget bill
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell holds a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 1, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
  • Josep Borrell said the 27-nation bloc would carry on helping the invaded country defeat Russia
  • Ukrainian officials stressed that US backing for Ukraine would continue despite the stop-gap legislation
LONDON: The European Union’s foreign policy chief called on US lawmakers Sunday to reconsider their decision to omit financial support for Ukraine from a stop-gap budget bill Congress passed to halt a federal government shutdown.

The legislation approved Saturday to keep the federal government running until Nov. 17 dropped provisions on providing additional aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of Republican lawmakers.
Speaking in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said European officials were surprised by the last-minute agreement in Washington and pledged the 27-nation bloc would carry on helping the invaded country defeat Russia.
“I have hope that this will not be a definitive decision and Ukraine will continue having the support of the US”, Borrell said.
“We are facing an existential threat. Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities, and if we want them to be successful, then you have to provide them with better arms, and quicker,” the Spanish diplomat added.
Ukrainian officials stressed that US backing for Ukraine would continue despite the stop-gap legislation.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said America’s relationship with Ukraine had not changed and that Ukrainian officials meet regularly with representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties.
“All of Ukraine’s key partners are determined to support our country until its victory in this war,” he wrote on Telegram.
However, the omission of additional Ukrainian aid from the package has raised concerns in Kyiv, which relies heavily on Western financial aid and military equipment in its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion.
A little more than a week ago, lawmakers met in the Capitol with Zelensky, who sought to assure them his military was winning the war but stressed that additional aid would be crucial for continuing the fight.
Yet recent voting in the House has pointed to increased US isolationism and a growing resistance to providing further aid as the war, now in its 20th month, grinds on.
Writing on Telegram, Ukrainian parliament member Oleksiy Goncharenko said Sunday that Kyiv needed to adopt new measures to ensure the continued support of both American officials and the general public. Without it, Goncharenko said, Ukrainians have “practically no chance” of defending themselves.
He set forward a list of proposals that included permanently posting Ukrainian delegates in Washington.
“We need to speak the language of money with the US: How will the United States benefit from Ukraine’s victory? What will the US get? What will American taxpayers get?” Goncharenko wrote. “We need to change strategy. We need to act differently. Let’s fix this situation. We cannot lose.”
Over the weekend, Russian shelling hit 11 regions of Ukraine over 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported. A man was killed in the Kharkiv region city of Volchansk.
Russian forces also launched 30 drones across the country’s south early Sunday, 16 of which were shot down by Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
Five people were wounded during the barrage, which hit cities in Ukraine’s Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, local officials reported.
In Russia, five Ukrainian drones were shot down over the country’s Smolensk region, Gov. Vasily Anokhin said on social media. He cautioned residents not to leave their homes unless necessary.
Another drone was destroyed in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, which is where Sochi International Airport is located.
On Sunday, a funeral was held in Kyiv for Volodymyr Myroniuk, 59, a Ukrainian-American who was killed last week in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. 59-year-old independent photographer who died last week in the eastern Donetsk region.
Myroniuk worked as a truck driver in the US and returned to the country of his birth to cover the 2014 Maidan protests as an independent photographer. He later covered the fighting between Ukrainian and Russia-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, as well as ongoing war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.
Myroniuk died Sept. 26 while he was documenting the lives of front-line soldiers as they came under heavy Russian shelling.
His daughter, Oleksadra Myroniuk, remembered her father as always smiling and said he took his camera everywhere. Myroniuk never sold any pictures but was passionate about photography and pursued it for the love of his country. He went by the call sign “John,” and Ukrainian soldiers gave him a truck with a plate bearing his name.
Elsewhere, Britain’s new defense secretary stressed his support of Ukraine, suggesting that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place at UK bases, could move into western Ukraine.
In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Grant Shapps said he was in discussions with the British army about “eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quick to rule out speculation of an imminent deployment of British soldiers to Ukraine. Shapps’ suggestion was not for the “here and now,” Sunak told reporters, but a possibility “for the long term.”
“There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict. That’s not what’s happening,” Sunak said.
Russian politicians immediately criticized the proposal. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, claimed Shapps was actively pushing “toward a Third World War.”
The British minister “will be turning his instructors into a legal target for our armed forces, knowing perfectly well that they’ll be mercilessly destroyed — not as mercenaries, but as NATO specialists,” Medvedev wrote on social media.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine more than 19 months ago, Medvedev, a law school graduate, has emerged as one of the most hawkish Russian officials, regularly issuing blustery remarks that combine Latin mottos and legal expressions with four-letter words.
Observers have interpreted Medvedev’s rhetoric, which sounds tougher than the statements of even old-time Kremlin hard-liners, as an apparent attempt to curry favor with Putin.
Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Russian-occupied part of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, also dismissed Shapps’ idea but without Medvedev’s fiery warnings. “Even if British instructors do organize training for Ukraine’s armed forces inside Ukraine, it won’t bring any results,” Gagin told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
“Ukraine’s failed counter-offensive has already shown the level of such training,” he added.
More than 23,500 recruits from Ukraine have received combat training at army bases across the UK since the start of 2022, receiving instruction on skills that include weapons handling and battlefield first aid. Earlier this year, Britain’s government committed to training another 20,000 recruits.
The training is part of a broader package of support for Ukraine that includes a pledge of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of anti-tank weapons, rocket systems and other hardware this year.
Shapps, who took over as defense secretary from predecessor Ben Wallace in August, said he also spoke with Zelensky in recent days about Britain’s Royal Navy helping to defend commercial vessels in the Black Sea. He did not provide details.
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine EU US Shutdown EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell

Senegal navy intercepts migrant boats as more risk perilous journey

Senegal navy intercepts migrant boats as more risk perilous journey
  • Videos shared on X showed the boat being tossed by waves close to a beach as dozens of would-be migrants jump off and try to swim ashore
SAINT LOUIS: The Senegalese navy on Sunday said it had stopped two more boats carrying 262 would-be migrants late the previous night, taking the total to five boats intercepted and over 600 people rescued by a navy patrol boat since Thursday.

Those rescued included 26 women and 13 minors, the navy said in a post on social media platform X, sharing photos of dozens of people on a patrol boat and others seated in rows on a quay.

The successive rescues comes during the busy summer season when thousands of migrants brave the hundreds of miles of ocean separating Africa from Europe each year in a desperate search for a better life.

In August, only 37 survived after a migrant boat carrying 101 people from Senegal was found to have been adrift in the ocean without fuel for weeks.

From Senegal, they leave fishing villages and towns along the country’s Atlantic shorelines in brightly painted fishing vessels for the open ocean, overloaded with people with no shelter from the elements.

Another fishing boat on Saturday carrying more than a hundred people from the south of the country ran aground in the coastal city of Saint Louis when it was forced to turn around by high winds, witnesses said.

Videos shared on X showed the boat being tossed by waves close to a beach as dozens of would-be migrants jump off and try to swim ashore.

“We were at the beach chilling when suddenly we saw a pirogue arriving with migrants on board. When they got closer to the shore, they were frantically jumping into the water,” said Fallou Ndir, a 19-year old Saint Louis resident. 

“We all rushed to witness this although here, it’s common.”

The migrants jump off to avoid arrest by the navy, he said, adding that they blend into the population and disappear once on dry land.

On Sunday morning, a Reuters reporter saw the abandoned boat on the Saint Louis beach being stripped apart by young men who plan to use the wood to rebuild another boat.

Topics: Senegal Senegalese National Navy

Pope calls for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Pope calls for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia
  • More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia since Azerbaijan’s military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the UN said on Saturday
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has called for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to restore peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the region was experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

“I have been following the dramatic situation of the displaced people in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days and I renew my call for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hoping that talks between the parties ... will foster a lasting agreement that will put an end to the humanitarian crisis,” the pope said during his Sunday prayer.

More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia since Azerbaijan’s military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the UN said on Saturday.

The pope also said he was praying for the victims of the explosion at a fuel depot near the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also on Sunday, Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general issued an arrest warrant for ex-Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan as the first UN mission to visit the region in three decades arrived in the former breakaway state.

Harutyunyan led the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but was largely populated by ethnic Armenians, between May 2020 and last month, when the separatist government said it would dissolve itself by the end of the year after a three-decade bid for independence.

Azerbaijani police arrested one of Harutyunyan’s former prime ministers, Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday as he tried to cross into Armenia along with tens of thousands of others who have fled following Baku’s 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Harutyunyan and the enclave’s former military commander, Jalal Harutyunyan, are accused of firing missiles on Azerbaijan’s third-largest city, Ganja, during a 44-day war in late 2020, local media reported. 

The clash between the Azerbaijani military and Nagorno Karabakh forces led to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

The arrest warrant announcement by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev reflects Azerbaijan’s intention to quickly and forcefully enforce its grip on the region following three decades of conflict with the separatist state.

While Baku has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, many have fled due to fear of reprisals or losing the freedom to use their language and to practice their religion and cultural customs.

In a briefing on Sunday, Armenia’s presidential press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said that 100,483 people had already arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, which had a population of about 120,000 before Azerbaijan’s offensive.

Some people lined up for days to escape the region because the only route to Armenia — a winding mountain road — became jammed with slow-moving vehicles.

A UN delegation arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh Sunday to monitor the situation. 

The mission is the organization’s first to the region for three decades, due to the “very complicated and delicate geopolitical situation” there, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday.

Local officials dismissed the visit as a formality. 

Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesperson for Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergency services, said the UN representatives had come too late and the number of civilians left in the regional capital of Stepanakert could be “counted on one hand.”

Topics: Pope Francis Azerbaijan Armenia

Thousands of global foodies visit World Halal Food Festival in London

Thousands of global foodies visit World Halal Food Festival in London
  • The halal market in the UK is growing at a remarkable rate and its overall value is estimated to be between £1 billion ($1.2 billion) and £2 billion, according to the Halal Monitoring Committee
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: More than 20,000 foodies from across the globe flocked to the UK capital, London, for a flavorful weekend to attend the annual World Halal Food Festival, organizers said.

Now in its eighth year, the event is considered the biggest and longest-running halal food festival in the world, and was held on Sept. 23-24 at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“I’ve been here from the beginning and it’s been incredible to watch it grow,” Shelina Permalloo, a UK Master Chef winner, told Arab News. “And we’re growing from strength to strength, getting new chefs in all the time.”

Permalloo hosted the “World Cookery Theater,” along with Master Chef runner-up, Omar Foster. The two cooked some of the signature dishes that they prepared during their time on Master Chef.

“It’s just been incredible,” she said. “Lots of fun, very busy and lots of great food.”

Waleed Jahangir, managing director at Algebra Festivals, said: “The World Halal Food Festival is an opportunity for members of all communities to come and experience the flavours of the world all under one roof with family and friends.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “We are delighted to welcome back this incredible food festival for its third year at London Stadium. Our venue is an ideal fit for this event, which brings together the food, music and culture of the Muslim community for all to enjoy in the heart of East London.”

Islam is the second-largest religion in Britain, and the Muslim population has risen by 1.2 million in 10 years, bringing the total to 3.9 million in 2021, or 6.5 percent, according to census figures, up from 4.4 percent in 2011.

The halal market in the UK is growing at a remarkable rate and its overall value is estimated to be between £1 billion ($1.2 billion) and £2 billion, according to the Halal Monitoring Committee — the largest halal certifying body in the country.

Iman Mustafa, chief operator of the British Islamic Trade Association, said that their role was to promote, facilitate and support the businesses that supply halal products and services.

“Our aim and our mission is to grow the halal economy within the UK and globally,” she said.

“One of the reasons we decided to set up the World Halal Food Festival was to use food to break down social barriers and misconceptions within the Muslim community,” Mustafa said.

“It was a way to create a platform to engage all communities using food as a vehicle, and that’s what we’ve done by bringing different genres of people from all different faiths and backgrounds to enjoy food around a table.”

Topics: London Halal Food Festival Halal Food Festival World Halal Food Festival

UK festival celebrates creativity of Arab, Muslim refugees

UK festival celebrates creativity of Arab, Muslim refugees
  • Platforma seeks to highlight migrants’ contributions to British society
  • Event promises heady mix of art, comedy, music and theater
LONDON: An arts festival showcasing the works of Middle Eastern and Muslim refugees is touring the southwest of England.

The Platforma festival, which opened on Saturday, aims to tackle perceptions of refugees in the UK. It is managed by Counterpoints Arts, a London-based organization that seeks to promote the artistic contributions of migrants and refugees to British society.

This year marks the seventh edition of the event and will feature a variety of visual arts, drama, music and comedy inspired by people from refugee backgrounds. It runs until Nov. 5.

The festival hit the ground running in Bristol on Sunday with a session on Arabic calligraphy and poetry. Among the events planned for the coming weeks are performances by comedians Alaa Shehada, Hanna Shammas and Diana Sweity who will dive deep into the intricacies of Palestinian identities with engaging stand-up comedy routines in Bristol on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 21, Devon will witness “Crown,” a performance blending classical Persian dance, contemporary dance and Sufi movements.

Back in Bristol, the comedic duo Mohand and Peter will deliver a unique theatrical experience, melding humor with evocative narratives rooted in Sudan.

From Oct. 28-29, “Dear Laila,” an art installation by Basel Zaraa, will be on show at Bristol’s Palestine Museum. The work brings to life the Palestinian narrative of displacement, as told through the experiences of one family.

Another highlight of the festival will be “Sudafest: Hope and Healing” on Oct. 22, which celebrates Sudanese art and culture.

Its founder, Hiba Elhindi, told the BBC: “I am from Sudan and I came to the UK in 2014. I have lived in Bristol pretty much that whole time. I have been engaging in many activities in the Sudanese community.

“I would say around 90 percent of the Sudanese population in Bristol are refugees.”

Elhindi believes art has the power to break linguistic and cultural barriers.

“We have been working really hard in using art and culture as a platform for Sudanese current issues,” she said.

“I don’t think there is enough media coverage of the war in Sudan in the UK, and people may not be aware of the issue. We have been using Sudafest as a platform to raise awareness about what is happening there.”

The Platforma festival was founded by Almir Koldzic, who moved to the UK from Yugoslavia in 1995 to escape the war in his homeland, the BBC reported.

The event, which is held every two years in a different part of England, aims to highlight the healing and unifying abilities of art and cultural expression.
 

Topics: The United Kingdom

Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan promote halal tourism in Philippines

Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan promote halal tourism in Philippines
  • Muslim travel market is forecast to reach a value of $225 billion by 2028
  • Manila won emerging Muslim-friendly destination award earlier this year
MANILA: Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan have joined a campaign to promote halal travel in the Philippines, as Manila seeks to attract more visitors from the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries to meet its tourism goals this year. 

The Philippines’ economy is dependent on tourism, which in 2019 generated about $50 billion, contributing nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP. But that share fell to about 5 percent in 2020 and 2021, when the global travel industry ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With Manila positioning itself as a Muslim-friendly destination as part of a strategy to revive the tourism sector, the Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan are part of the latest move to support the promotion of halal tourism in the Philippines. 

“The Department of Tourism is taking advantage of the presence of the Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan to help and assist promote Muslim-friendly and halal tourism in the Philippines,” Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar told Arab News on Sunday. 

Abubakar said that the Miss Universes’ trip to the Philippines would be a “big boost” for the country that would hopefully influence the global Muslim community to visit the archipelago nation, which is home to white sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, diverse cultural heritage and distinctive wildlife.

With the Muslim travel market forecast to reach $225 billion value by 2028, the Philippines’ government announced in 2022 that boosting foreign arrivals from the Middle East and Muslim-majority nations was among its priority goals. The Philippines is well on its way to meeting its target of welcoming 4.8 million foreign arrivals this year and has already received more than 4 million visitors so far, official data showed. 

Earlier this year, the Philippines won the Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year award during the Halal in Travel Global Summit, a recognition of its efforts to attract global Muslim travelers. 

That effort continues with the latest collaboration between the Department of Tourism and The Farm resort and Xpedition Middle East magazine, which seeks to promote halal and wellness tourism in the Philippines. 

Miss Universe Bahrain, Lujane Yacoub, and Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin, arrived in Manila on Friday and will be in the country as part of their training for Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador in November. 

While the two women are in the Philippines, they are set to show the beauty of the country to the global Muslim community. 

“What the Philippines already has is this amazing diversity in wanting to welcome in many different places and even Muslim countries. It’s just an amazing place to be,” Yacoub said during a press conference on Saturday. 

“I encourage anyone from Bahrain to come and visit the Philippines. It is gorgeous with its beaches and its diving spots, and its rich, rich culture. The Philippines has amazing hospitality and it’s so welcoming.” 

Robin said that it was a privilege to help promote the Philippines. 

“It’s been just less than 24 hours and the Philippines already feels like home … And we still have … a lot to explore, a lot to learn, a lot to share with the world what the Philippines has to offer,” she said.  

“I feel so honored and blessed to promote something that needs to be out for people to know. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show the brighter side of your country that I’m sure every Muslim country would love to know.” 

Topics: Bahrain Pakistan Miss Universe Philippines

