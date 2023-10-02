Saudi Arabia to host 12th session of OIC’s statistical committee

RIYADH: Amid efforts to enhance communication and collaboration between countries, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 12th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation statistical committee.

According to a statement by the General Authority for Statistics, the two-day meeting will take place from Oct. 3-4 in Jeddah.

The engagement cements the Kingdom’s standing globally and in the Arab world, given that this is the first time the gatherings have been held outside its headquarters in Turkey.

The primary objective of the meeting is to provide statistical data in support of development plans and facilitate the exchange of experiences among member states.

It also aims to enhance the technical and scientific capabilities of statistical professionals working in official statistical agencies of member countries.

Participants will share expertise and knowledge to improve the production and dissemination of accurate statistical data and indicators, aligning with internationally recognized methodologies and standards.

The agenda includes discussions on developing a strategic vision to elevate statistical systems through short-, medium-, and long-term plans, enhancing the technical capabilities of national statistical agencies in Islamic countries.

The event is expected to see the participation of heads of official statistical centers from OIC member countries.

In September, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended a coordination meeting of foreign ministers from OIC member states during the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York.

During the session at the time, the Saudi foreign minister emphasized the importance of a safe and stable regional and international environment for collective action to address common challenges.