RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 0.3 percent to close at 11,005.94 on Monday recording a total trading turnover of SR5.2 billion ($1.4 billion).

The Tadawul All Share Index ended lower with 60 stocks making gains and 158 reporting losses. The MSCI Index also dipped 1.75 points to close at 1,413,37.

Nomu, the parallel market, ended the day on a positive note rising 0.41 percent and recording a trading volume of SR50.1 million.

Arabian Pipes Co. emerged as TASI’s best performer, as its share price surged 6.07 percent to close at SR90.90.

National Medical Care Co. and Leejam Sports Co. also posted significant gains, closing at SR133 and SR151.60, up by 5.89 percent and 4.99 percent respectively.

The National Company for Learning and Education and Red Sea International Co. also performed well.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. closed as the day’s laggard, falling 4.56 percent to end at SR142.20.

Share prices of Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. also dipped to SR18.72 and SR200, falling by 4.20 percent and 4.12 percent, respectively.

On Nomu, Intelligent Oud Company for Trading emerged as the top-performing firm gaining 30 percent to conclude at SR63.70.

Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also ended in the green rising 29.82 percent to finish at SR120.60. Paper Home Co., Mayar Holding Co., and National Building and Marketing Co. joined the gainers’ list, closing at SR 210.20, SR8.07, and SR257 after gains of 21.36 percent, 9.20 percent, and 6.20 percent, respectively.

On the announcement front, Intelligent Oud Company for Trading began listing its shares on Nomu at SR49 per share.

The company floated 325,000 shares, which represents 20 percent of its capital, to qualified investors. The offering was oversubscribed by 1,983.63 percent.

The initial public offering marked the 23rd listing on Nomu in 2023. The total number of listed companies on Nomu has now reached 67.