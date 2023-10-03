Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strengthened its position in global supply chains after a ship loaded with 37,000 tons of crude iron set sail from the Port of Jazan City to New Orleans, US.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this product marks a significant milestone as it is the first to be manufactured within the region, produced at the Advanced Smelting Industries Co. factory in Jazan.

Crude iron, also known as pig iron, is a more brittle form of the material and is used in steel production.

Traditionally recognized for its vast oil reserves, the Gulf nation has been proactively pursuing economic diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030.

The successful production and export of crude iron are crucial steps toward achieving this goal.

The Port of Jazan City boasts extensive capabilities and advanced logistical transportation services, solidifying its status as a pivotal trade hub in Saudi Arabia.

Positioned as one of the region’s most modern ports, it lies along the international trade route through the Red Sea, in close proximity to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, various African nations, and the maritime Silk Road.

Consequently, this port is a crucial gateway for the southern regions and neighboring countries.