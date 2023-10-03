You are here

Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US

Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US
Crude iron, also known as pig iron, is a more brittle form of the material and is used in steel production.
Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US

Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strengthened its position in global supply chains after a ship loaded with 37,000 tons of crude iron set sail from the Port of Jazan City to New Orleans, US.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this product marks a significant milestone as it is the first to be manufactured within the region, produced at the Advanced Smelting Industries Co. factory in Jazan.

Crude iron, also known as pig iron, is a more brittle form of the material and is used in steel production.

Traditionally recognized for its vast oil reserves, the Gulf nation has been proactively pursuing economic diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030.

The successful production and export of crude iron are crucial steps toward achieving this goal.

The Port of Jazan City boasts extensive capabilities and advanced logistical transportation services, solidifying its status as a pivotal trade hub in Saudi Arabia.

Positioned as one of the region’s most modern ports, it lies along the international trade route through the Red Sea, in close proximity to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, various African nations, and the maritime Silk Road.

Consequently, this port is a crucial gateway for the southern regions and neighboring countries.

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry
Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry
RIYADH: Amid efforts to localize the water industry and support advances and innovative technologies, Saudi government firm Saline Water Conversion Corp. has inked five deals with prominent organizations and companies.

During the second session of the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference 2023 in Jeddah, two agreements were signed with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and University of Tabuk.

The remaining three deals were in agreement with software firm UiPath, design and manufacturer Fluid Equipment Development Co., and American chemicals corporation Dow, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Oman's total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn

Oman’s total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn
Oman’s total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn

Oman’s total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn
RIYADH: The total foreign assets of the Central Bank of Oman increased 27.4 percent year on year to 6.86 billion Omani riyals ($17.82 billion) by the end of July, according to its statistics authority. 

The National Center for Statistics and Information also reported an annual increase of 4.9 percent in local liquidity by the end of July. 

While reporting the figures, Oman News Agency found that private sector deposits in commercial banks and Islamic windows were 18.17 billion riyals by the end of July, up 6.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. 

An Islamic window is a section of a conventional bank offering Shariah-compatible products and services. 

The state-run agency further reported that total loans and financing in commercial banks and Islamic windows grew 8.7 percent year on year to 30.27 billion riyals. 

On Sunday, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Oman’s long-term credit rating from “BB” to “BB+.” 

The report by S&P Global underscores a transformation in Oman’s non-oil sector, which promises substantial growth in the years ahead, particularly between 2023 and 2026. 

“Oman’s economy depends on the oil sector, which accounts for about 30 percent of GDP (gross domestic product), 60 percent of goods exports, and 70 percent of government fiscal receipts. This dependence weighs on our assessment of its fiscal and external resilience, and we reflect this in the rating,” said S&P Global in the report. 

The report also touched upon the banking sector, which witnessed a marked boost in credit balance, registering a growth of 5.3 percent in July compared to the same month the previous year.  

Meanwhile, in September, NCSI data revealed that Oman’s gross domestic product registered a 9.5 percent decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by a decrease in oil activities. 

GDP at current prices fell to 10.08 billion rials in the second quarter compared to the 11.14 billion rials recorded during the same period of the previous year. 

Moreover, the GDP at current prices for the first half of 2023 experienced a 2.4 percent decline, reaching 20.39 billion rials compared to the same period last year. 

Saudi Arabia expected to sustain trillion-dollar economy through 2026, economists predict

Saudi Arabia expected to sustain trillion-dollar economy through 2026, economists predict
Saudi Arabia expected to sustain trillion-dollar economy through 2026, economists predict

Saudi Arabia expected to sustain trillion-dollar economy through 2026, economists predict
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s preliminary annual budget for 2024 signifies the nation’s commitment to structural and financial reforms aimed at bolstering its resilience and fostering economic development, according to leading economists. 

The Kingdom’s economy is poised for substantial growth, with projections from the Ministry of Finance indicating that its gross domestic product is on track to exceed the SR4 trillion ($1.1 trillion) mark for five consecutive years, spanning from 2022 to 2026, as outlined in the recently released preliminary 2024 budget. 

In an analysis featured in Independent Arabia, economist and journalist Ghaleb Darwish attributed this economic upswing to the Kingdom’s robust government spending, with a pronounced focus on non-oil sectors and private industries, driving fiscal diversification efforts. 

Marking a significant economic milestone, Saudi Arabia crossed the GDP threshold for the first time in 2022, reaching SR4.156 trillion. 

Building on this momentum, economic analysts predict a GDP of SR4.136 trillion in 2023, SR4.26 trillion in 2024, and SR4.5 trillion in 2025, ultimately culminating in a figure of SR4.8 trillion by 2026. 

Japan increases August crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia

Japan increases August crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia
Japan increases August crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia

Japan increases August crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia
TOKYO: Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil increased slightly in August to about 27.93 million barrels or 36 percent, according to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

In July, Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil were 27.6 million barrels or 38 percent of the total.

In August, Japan imported about 77.55 million barrels.

Some 94.6 percent of that share, or 73.33 million barrels, was supplied by six Arab countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, according to the data.

Japan imported about 35.67 million barrels from the UAE, or 46 percent of total imports in August. Kuwait provided 4.69 million barrels (6 percent) of the total, and Qatar supplied about 2.95 million barrels (3.8 percent).

Japan imported about 1.5 million barrels (1.9 percent) from Oman, 0.6 percent from Bahrain, and 0.1 percent from the Neutral Zone.

While Japan’s ban on importing oil from Iran and Russia continued in August, the rest of such imports came from Central and South America (2.8 percent), the US (0.9 percent), Southeast Asia (0.8 percent), and Oceania (1 percent). This highlighted the continued increase in Japan’s dependence on Arab countries’ oil.

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses in Japanese ports in August. 

Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Saudi tourism fund, Mukatafa Co. collaborate to propel sector

Saudi tourism fund, Mukatafa Co. collaborate to propel sector
Saudi tourism fund, Mukatafa Co. collaborate to propel sector

Saudi tourism fund, Mukatafa Co. collaborate to propel sector
RIYADH: In a bid to support and further develop Saudi Arabia’s travel industry, the Tourism Development Fund has signed a cooperation agreement with Riyadh-based private consultancy firm Mukatafa Co.

The deal aims to enhance collaboration between the two parties, emphasizing information exchange and available expertise within the field, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This understanding stems from the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and maximizing benefits between the public and the private sector, with a focus on the nation’s prosperity.

