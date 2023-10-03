OIC plans cooperation framework on contract farming among members   

RIYADH: A new framework to help boost food security across the Muslim world will be unveiled at the next meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, set to be held in 2025, it has been announced.

The OIC confirmed the move at its latest gathering in Doha on Tuesday, as it called for a new business model centered on contract farming for its member nations.

This initiative is expected to be in the spotlight at the next OIC ministerial conference due to be held in the capital of Chad in 2025, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Central to these talks was the establishment of a resilient system infrastructure, the importance of bilateral cooperation within the OIC sectors, and the promotion of knowledge exchange to enhance food security and productivity.

The conference’s final statement revealed an array of strategic objectives. Among them was a call for designating essential monetary structures and legal frameworks to boost the financial inclusion of farmers.

This encompasses facilitating more access to products and services, particularly emphasizing Islamic financing models known for potential economic flexibility and growth.

Further attention was placed on the need to work closely with relevant OIC institutions to evaluate the requirements and potential of member states in contract farming.

Climate change challenges were also discussed, with the conference underscoring the importance of strategies that mitigate its effects while fostering agricultural resilience and sustainability.

The event concluded by acknowledging Qatar’s role in hosting the gathering and its enduring commitment to enhancing food security efforts across OIC member nations.

Furthermore, Hissein Taha, secretary-general of OIC, emphasized the organization’s role in enhancing local food production and reducing waste amongst member states by supporting farmers.

He pointed out that small farmers constitute 76 percent of the total land specialists in OIC countries, and they often rely on traditional labor-intensive methods, which leads to low productivity.

Taha further stressed the need to enhance cooperation and synergy among member states, especially in the field of research programs, management of resources, and technological innovation.