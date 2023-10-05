BEIRUT: At least seven Syrian security personnel were killed and more than 20 wounded Thursday when a drone attack targeted a military academy in Homs province, a war monitor said.
“Seven dead and more than 20 regime officers wounded in a violent explosion in the area of the military academy in Homs, caused by an attack by drones during a graduation ceremony,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
State television reported a “terrorist attack” at the site on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, saying there were “a large number of casualties.”
Drone attack on Homs military college causes large number of casualties — Syrian state TV
