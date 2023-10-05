You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $7.20 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.
The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $7.20 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI. Reuters/File
Short Url

https://arab.news/4evbh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: For the fifth consecutive month, Saudi Aramco raised the November official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Thursday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $7.20 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Wednesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year.

The Kingdom will continue the voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day in November and December, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move means Saudi Arabia’s production for the final two months of the year will be approximately 9 million bpd.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped extending the previous session’s sharp losses.

Brent crude oil futures had fallen 65 cents to $85.16 a barrel by 1245 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 75 cents lower at $83.47. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in earlier trading.

 

Topics: Aramco Asia Light crude

Related

Update Saudi Arabia announces oil production cuts for November and December
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia announces oil production cuts for November and December

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement on Thursday, as it shed 75.42 points or 0.70 percent to close at 10,764.85.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion) as 90 stocks advanced, while 121 declined. 

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also shed 90.41 points to close at 22,667.94, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.40 percent to 1,382.44. 

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al Rajhi REIT Fund. The company’s share price surged by 4.34 percent to SR8.42. 

Other top performers were Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices edged up by 3.13 percent and 2.87 percent, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst venture of the day, as its share price dropped by 5.40 percent to SR23.84. 

The top companies on Nomu were Paper Home Co. and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices soared by 29.95 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively. 

On the other hand, the share price of Alqemam for Computer Systems Co., listed in the parallel market, dropped by 13.52 percent to SR110. 

On the announcements front, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. revealed that its board approved setting up a limited liability company in Riyadh with a capital of SR100,000. 

In a Tadawul statement, AWPT said that the new LLC will undertake the long-term operation and maintenance contract for the sewage treatment plants in Manfouha.

AWPT added that the financial impacts of this development will be reported in due course.

Meanwhile, National Agricultural Development Co. declared that the Capital Market Authority approved its request to increase the company’s capital through an SR2 billion rights issue. 

NADEC will set the offering price and number of shares proposed after the extraordinary general meeting on a date to be announced.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing Bell – TASI grows 40 points; ADES Holding begins retail subscription 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – TASI grows 40 points; ADES Holding begins retail subscription 

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways
Updated 05 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways
Updated 05 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to consolidate its position as a global tourism hub is set to receive a boost with Qatar Airways launching services to the historic AlUla, Tabuk and the resumption of operations in Yanbu.

A statement issued by the Qatari national carrier on Thursday said: “Effective Oct. 29, 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on Dec. 6, 2023, and Tabuk on Dec. 14, 2023. These new routes will offer passengers even more options to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural wonders of Saudi Arabia.”

With the addition of these new routes, number of Saudi cities covered by the Qatari airline has jumped to nine with more than 125 flights weekly. The Saudi cities include AlUla, Dammam, Qassim, as well as Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

Commenting on the launch of new routes, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al-Baker said: “We are thrilled to introduce AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travelers from around the world to these remarkable places.”

The new routes to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, further strengthening economic ties and cultural exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 

AlUla, an UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient rock formations, will be serviced with two weekly flights. 

Tabuk will see three-a-week, as will Yanbu.

“Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from these exciting new gateways will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 160 destinations worldwide, including China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and the US,” said a statement.

Saudi Arabia has been ranked second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom saw a 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July, according to the Ministry of Tourism, compared to the same period in 2019.

The data was sourced last month from the UN World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Topics: Qatar Airways

Related

Qatar Airways executive says invasive gynecological examinations of passengers won’t be repeated
Middle-East
Qatar Airways executive says invasive gynecological examinations of passengers won’t be repeated

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation
Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation
Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial chiefs from across the region held discussions in Muscat on Thursday focused on enhancing economic cooperation and integration among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Oman’s Finance Minister Sultan bin Salem Al-Habsi presided over the 120th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC. 

The Gulf ministers discussed several financial and economic issues related to their respective countries, including the outcomes of the committee meetings of the region’s central bank governors, along with that of the GCC Customs Union. 

The participants also shared views on the Gulf Common Market Committee. The ministers discussed tax exemptions for industrial inputs and the latest developments in the negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the GCC countries and China. 

In his speech, Al-Habsi emphasized the significance of the meeting in bolstering financial and economic collaboration and integration among the GCC member states. He also highlighted the imperative to redouble efforts in these critical areas to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s people. 

Moreover, the host country’s finance minister commended the endeavors of the Gulf negotiating team in engaging with global economic blocs, acknowledging the importance of strengthening the standing of Gulf economies both regionally and internationally. Al-Habsi also highlighted that an initial free trade agreement was inked in September 2022 between the GCC countries and Pakistan, adding that the negotiation delegation is in discussions with other countries. 

For his part, Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, the GCC secretary-general, stated that the member countries are presently in the final stages of establishing the Customs Union and the Common Gulf Market, with the goal of attaining economic unity by 2025.

He emphasized that these actions align with the GCC leaders’ aspirations to serve the people of the Gulf and foster greater cooperation, integration, and interconnectedness among the nations. 

The Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee is among the enduring boards under the umbrella of the GCC General Secretariat. Its core purpose is to engage in discussions and deliberations concerning all economic and financial issues while shaping policies and strategic plans. 

Topics: GCC

Related

Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  
Business & Economy
Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  

US dollar’s rally supercharged by soaring real yields on Treasuries

US dollar’s rally supercharged by soaring real yields on Treasuries
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US dollar’s rally supercharged by soaring real yields on Treasuries

US dollar’s rally supercharged by soaring real yields on Treasuries
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK:  Surging US real yields are aiding the dollar’s rebound, rewarding bullish investors while making bears think twice before betting against the buck.

The real yield on US 10-year Treasuries — which measure how much investors stand to make on US government bonds after inflation is stripped out — hit 2.47 percent on Tuesday, the highest in nearly 15 years, according to data from the US Treasury Department.

That has made betting on the US currency more profitable, since bullish investors can collect yield while sitting on their dollar positions.

The dollar is up 7 percent from its 2023 lows against a basket of currencies and stands at a 10-month high.

At the same time, climbing real yields make it more expensive to bet against the dollar. Bearish investors establishing short positions must pay more to borrow the currency.

Dollar positioning in futures markets showed a net long of $3.07 billion for the week ended Sept. 26, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That was a sharp reversal from a short position of $21.28 billion earlier this year.

“The dollar isn’t just the nicest house in a bad neighborhood right now, it’s the only game in town,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto. With real yields pushing higher, “only the bravest of traders are willing to bet against the greenback,” he said.

The Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep rates higher for longer along with relatively strong US economic growth has helped push nominal yields to their highest level since 2007. That, combined with a deceleration in inflation, has sent real yields soaring.

Their surge has coalesced with other factors to fuel the dollar’s rebound. The greenback is up 3 percent against a basket of currencies this year.

Other factors include a resilient economy that has made the US a relatively more attractive investment, with growth steadier than floundering Europe and China.

Topics: US dollar

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential rental market has experienced an upswing in activity over the past two years, ending a negative growth cycle that persisted from mid-2015 until late 2021, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

In its latest report, the company disclosed that in the year-to-date figures up to July 2023, there was a 43.5 percent increase in the total number of tenancy contracts, reaching 325,727, compared to the agreements recorded during the same period in 2019.

The analysis examined about 703,000 residential rental transactions between January 2018 and July 2023, including apartments and villas.

The report highlights a growing divergence between new and renewed rental rates as current market conditions compel tenants to remain in their residences.

The data also presents a comprehensive analysis of recent trends in new and existing leases and offers insights into the future direction of Dubai’s housing market.

According to the figures, average apartment rental costs have reached their highest levels since February 2017, as villa fees have also surged exponentially. 

However, the  market is undergoing significant fragmentation. The report highlights a 12.6 percent drop in the total number of new contracts registered, contrasted by a 29 percent growth in renewed lease signups.

This suggests renters are becoming less inclined to relocate due to the additional costs associated with acquiring new leases, particularly in prime and core residential areas.

Many tenants are also capitalizing on the protection provided by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency rental regulations. These directives aim to limit annual increases to a maximum of 20.0 percent, and achieving the highest permissible rate is rare in most cases.

Taimur Khan, head of research at CBRE, commented on the findings: “The surge in demand has substantially altered the dynamics of Dubai’s residential rental market. In this landlord-favored market, new rental contracts can command significant premiums compared to renewed contracts.”

He added: “While this trend is starting to wane in the apartment segment as affordability limits are tested and renewals catch up with market rents, the villa segment continues to experience a significant disparity between demand and supply, ensuring that premiums in this segment are likely to remain elevated for an extended period.”

Dubai’s evolving rental landscape is driven by many factors, including robust demand, regulatory measures, and an overall shift in tenant preferences.

Topics: Dubai residential rents CBRE

Related

Dubai rents stabilize for the first time in two years
Business & Economy
Dubai rents stabilize for the first time in two years

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister
Malaysian PM in Abu Dhabi for talks on free trade pact
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan receives Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5, 2023. (WAM)
Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle
Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.