Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to sustainable fishing

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to sustainable fishing
More than 2000 different species of fish inhabit the Red Sea. (Sumaiyya Naseem)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to sustainable fishing

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to sustainable fishing
  • National aquaculture production in 2022 exceeded 120,000 tons
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to protecting sustainable fish stocks and the livelihoods of fishermen,  and investing in aquaculture projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

In a statement made at the MedFish4Ever conference, which concluded on Wednesday in Malta, the Kingdom also committed to establishing regulatory frameworks and management plans for its fishing industry.

Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Saudi deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said the Kingdom’s decision to join the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean in 2021 reflected its efforts to cooperate with specialized organizations and stakeholders on issues related to the sustainable development of aquaculture.

Al-Mushaiti noted that unsustainable aquaculture not only jeopardized the livelihoods of fishermen and coastal communities but also undermines the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. He emphasized the significance of biodiversity, the protection of endangered ecosystems, combating illegal fishing, implementing best practices, and encouraging responsible fishing practices.

According to the deputy minister, the national aquaculture production in 2022 exceeded 120,000 tons. In the coming years, the Kingdom aims to increase aquaculture production to roughly 500,000 tons of fish.

Al-Mushaiti highlighted that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to promote sustainable fishing practices. Moreover, he stressed that the Kingdom bears the responsibility of coordinating efforts for the effective management of natural resources in the Red Sea, given that it possesses the largest coastal area among its neighbors. 

Topics: Red Sea

Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel

Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel
Updated 11 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel

Tree-mendous: Green Riyadh Project arrives in Al-Nakheel
  • Work begins on planting 50,000 trees, building 17 parks
  • Citywide scheme aims to improve air quality, reduce summer heat
Updated 11 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Work is underway to plant 50,000 trees and shrubs in Al-Nakheel neighborhood as part of the Green Riyadh Project.

The trees will be planted in areas close to four schools, 30 mosques and 14 parking lots, as well as along 52 km of roads. The scheme will also include the construction of 17 parks.

“The design of the urban greening project in the Al-Nakheel neighborhood took about a year and the implementation will take 30 months,” said Turki Bin Oudah, deputy executive director of the Green Riyadh Project.

The trees and shrubs being planted include several varieties of acacia, including the mulga, desert oak and salt wattle, and the Balanites aegyptiaca, or Egyptian balsam, all of which are well suited to the city’s high temperatures.

“The types of trees planted will depend on the area,” said Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, another of the project's directors.

“For schools, trees that have spikes will be avoided and overall, the main focus is to plant trees that provide the most shade.”

An exhibition about the greening project, including the time scale for the planting operation, opened in Al-Nakheel on Thursday and will run until Oct. 14. It includes a space for children to learn about the importance of planting trees and the role they can play in planting events across the city.

The Green Riyadh Project is expected to have several benefits, including improving air quality, reducing temperatures by up to 2 degrees Celsius and promoting biological diversity.

It will also provide investment and job opportunities, while strengthening community bonds and encouraging people to engage in more outdoor activities and exercise.

Besides the planting of 7.5 million trees, once completed the project will result in a 17-fold increase in the amount of green space available per citizen.

The Green Riyadh Project is one of four megaprojects launched by the Kingdom in 2019 to help achieve the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.

Topics: Green Riyadh

Saudi FM meets with Italian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday.
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi FM meets with Italian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday.
  • The officials reviewed development and economic cooperation opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Antonio Tajani discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations between their countries in various fields and discussed aspects of intensifying bilateral coordination on issues of common concern.

They also reviewed development and economic cooperation opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The officials exchanged views on regional and international developments and efforts made in this regard.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy

Major find points to 6,000-year-old human settlement in Saudi Arabia's Hail region

An international team of researchers has found evidence of what is thought to have been a major prehistoric human settlement.
An international team of researchers has found evidence of what is thought to have been a major prehistoric human settlement.
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Major find points to 6,000-year-old human settlement in Saudi Arabia’s Hail region

An international team of researchers has found evidence of what is thought to have been a major prehistoric human settlement.
  • The site includes a rock shelter, as well as evidence of settlements and seasonal human activity
  • Among the findings are mills and stone pestles used in daily activities even after being broken due to frequent use
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An international team of researchers has found evidence of what is thought to have been a major prehistoric human settlement near Irf Mountain in the Kingdom’s northwestern Hail region.

The Saudi Heritage Commission, working in cooperation with the German Max Planck Institute on the Green Arabia project, revealed the findings in a study published in PLOS ONE journal.

Researchers and specialists from Saudi Arabia, Australia, UK, Italy and the US are studying archaeological material from several locations dating back to the middle and late Holocene eras between 6,000 and 4,500 years ago.

The site includes a rock shelter, as well as evidence of settlements and seasonal human activity.

Among the findings are mills and stone pestles used in daily activities even after being broken due to frequent use.

Some of the items were found inside fire stoves covered with small stones and fragments of broken pestles.

Microscopic examination of a number of items is being used to determine the methods of use and dietary habits of people in the period.

Researchers believe evidence from the site may reveal people’s transition from hunting to cultivation and the beginnings of an economic transformation.

Pestles were commonly used to extract marrow from animal bones, an important dietary source in the Neolithic period.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hail

Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program

Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program

Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program
  • Intellectual Disability Program aims to provide a set of educational, rehabilitative and counseling services
  • Prince Saud bin Khalid honored teachers in the Kingdom in celebration of World Teacher’s Day
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah and chairman of the Taibah City for Special Education, announced the launch of the city’s Intellectual Disability Program.

The announcement falls on World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct. 5.

The Intellectual Disability Program aims to provide a set of educational, rehabilitative, and counseling services to individuals with mental and motor disabilities and Down Syndrome, as well as for their families.

The program will contain nine educational classes: two units for pronunciation and communication, a life skills unit, a fine arts unit, an educational cinema, an educational plans unit, an attention deficit hyperactivity distraction unit, a recreational club, and a teacher’s club.

The educational plan will be within the framework of the medical city’s directions to encourage and support the individuals with disabilities participation in society.

During his visit to the Taibah Educational City for Special Education, Prince Saud honored teachers in the Kingdom in celebration of International Teacher’s Day.

He expressed his support for and interest in the Kingdom’s education system and its development, including preparing educational facilities, directing his thanks to the Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, and to educational leaders for their support, SPA reported.

Director General of Education in Madinah Nasser bin Abdullah Abdulkarim said that the program enjoys the support of the leadership via Prince Saud to complete all educational projects, programs and initiatives, which serves the sons and daughters of the region.

The Taibah City for Special Education’a objective is to provide all services to students with disabilities in the Madinah region in a way that meets their needs and development. The program has supported 650 orphans and has supported 1,000 other individuals with material subsidies.

Topics: Madinah Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal World Teachers’ Day Taibah City for Special Education

Saudi crown prince holds telephone call with Japan's prime minister

Saudi crown prince holds telephone call with Japan's prime minister
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Saudi crown prince holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister

Saudi crown prince holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister
  • Follow up on meetings in Saudi Arabia in July and on the sidelines of the G20 New Delhi Summit in September
  • Crown prince said that he would like to continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a telephone call on Thursday, following up on meetings they had held in Saudi Arabia in July and on the sidelines of the G20 New Delhi Summit in September.

The crown prince said that he was pleased to have close communication with Kishida as he reflected on their prior meetings, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said.

He added that he would like to continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas.

The leaders agreed to continue close collaboration, including through high-level communication.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Fumio Kishida

