Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to sustainable fishing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to protecting sustainable fish stocks and the livelihoods of fishermen, and investing in aquaculture projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

In a statement made at the MedFish4Ever conference, which concluded on Wednesday in Malta, the Kingdom also committed to establishing regulatory frameworks and management plans for its fishing industry.

Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Saudi deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said the Kingdom’s decision to join the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean in 2021 reflected its efforts to cooperate with specialized organizations and stakeholders on issues related to the sustainable development of aquaculture.

Al-Mushaiti noted that unsustainable aquaculture not only jeopardized the livelihoods of fishermen and coastal communities but also undermines the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. He emphasized the significance of biodiversity, the protection of endangered ecosystems, combating illegal fishing, implementing best practices, and encouraging responsible fishing practices.

According to the deputy minister, the national aquaculture production in 2022 exceeded 120,000 tons. In the coming years, the Kingdom aims to increase aquaculture production to roughly 500,000 tons of fish.

Al-Mushaiti highlighted that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to promote sustainable fishing practices. Moreover, he stressed that the Kingdom bears the responsibility of coordinating efforts for the effective management of natural resources in the Red Sea, given that it possesses the largest coastal area among its neighbors.