You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM meets with Italian counterpart

Saudi FM meets with Italian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2efc

Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM meets with Italian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Riyadh on Thursday.
  • The officials reviewed development and economic cooperation opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Italian counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Antonio Tajani discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations between their countries in various fields and discussed aspects of intensifying bilateral coordination on issues of common concern.

They also reviewed development and economic cooperation opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The officials exchanged views on regional and international developments and efforts made in this regard.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy

Related

Special Italy ‘deeply committed’ to stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, Gulf region, Deputy PM Antonio Tajani tells Arab News photos
World
Italy ‘deeply committed’ to stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, Gulf region, Deputy PM Antonio Tajani tells Arab News
Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy
World
Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space
Updated 06 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space
Updated 06 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when Anna Fisher’s manager delivered the news that she would be joining a NASA mission to space. 

A few days after giving birth to her daughter in July 1983, Fisher continued her duties and reported to a pilots’ meeting to let co-workers know that she would be part of the mission even after having a baby.  

The nature of the mission was to deploy two communication satellites for the US and retrieve two satellites for refurbishment, and Fisher served as the a robotic arm operator and flight engineer.

Her daughter was only 14 months old when Fisher flew in the space shuttle Discovery from Nov. 8-16, 1984. 

Fisher, a chemist and emergency physician, will forever be the first mother to fly to space. 

“There is nothing I love more than seeing a bunch of people who love space as much as I do,” said Fisher during her presentation “My Journey to Space” on Tuesday at the American Chamber of Commerce business meeting at the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh

AmCham serves as a platform for American businesses to network, socialize, and align their engagement efforts to have a more significant impact on relevant policy issues in the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fisher also shed light on her career highlights, met young girls who looked up to her, and spoke about her visit to the Kingdom. 

She expressed her pleasant surprise regarding the remarkable changes she witnessed since day one in the city of Jeddah. The development and the transformation that took place in the country, she said, were very clear to see since her last visit to Saudi Arabia 10 years ago.

“It is a wonderful time to be a (woman in) Saudi Arabia … right now. Like I said, (you are) catching the wave at just the right time. The young women that are here today in the Kingdom are very lucky to be alive right now as opposed to in the past.”

She added: “I was very privileged to visit Saudi Arabia around 2011. We had our association of space explorers meeting here. And I remember that before I left, I was told I had to have an abaya, even though I was a female astronaut attending a professional meeting… I arrived in Jeddah a few days ago and just arrived today in Riyadh, I am amazed at the changes that I have seen in many respects — the buildings, and the many things going on — but in particular, I am most amazed by how women are being treated and how are they acting.

“The atmosphere is so different than when I was here in 2011.”

Fisher talked about how change can be difficult, yet very rewarding once accomplished. “I am just so happy for the Kingdom for having this vision. And being willing to change because change is hard. We tend to cling to the way things were and traditions. The US, probably 10 years prior to when I became an astronaut, that would’ve never even happened.”

Topics: Anna Fisher NASA space

Related

Saudi Space Agency to explore opportunities at 74th International Astronautical Congress
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Space Agency to explore opportunities at 74th International Astronautical Congress
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair
Updated 06 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair
Updated 06 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A rare centuries-old Jewish Torah manuscript has become a major drawcard after going on display for the first time at the Riyadh International Book Fair.

The book fair is being held at King Saud University under the slogan “An Inspiring Destination.” 

The scroll — written in Hebrew, and about 40 meters in length and 90 centimeters in width — is displayed in a secure glass case as part of a special pavilion.

It appears alongside other rare manuscripts belonging to several libraries in the Kingdom, including King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, King Salman Library at King Saud University, and King Fahd National Library.

Talal Al-Shammari, director of the manuscripts department at King Fahd National Library, said the library owns a variety of historic manuscripts written on leather, copper plates, leather and parchment used at various times in the past.

The scroll contains 39 lines of explanations and texts of the Torah written in Hebrew and dating back to the 16th century, he said.

The rare manuscript is said to belong to the Falash Mura, descendants of the Beta Israel community in Ethiopia.

Al-Shammari said the scroll, or “tumar” in Arabic, consists of pieces of leather stretched and bound together.

“The Hebrew copyists were careful not to add any new material to their writings, especially in the sacred texts, as they were keen to use ancient tools. Therefore, we find that they use leather, ancient natural inks, and traditional tools such as quills and parchments,” he said.

Visitors at the book fair were seen reading the information material accompanying the scroll. 

The Torah manuscript and other archaeological collectibles are acquired by King Fahd National Library either through direct legal purchase from the owners or endowment, Al-Shammari said.

Owners will offer a piece to the library to preserve and make it available to researchers, or items can be gifted to the library, he added.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, pavilion is also popular with visitors eager to learn about the center’s initiatives and programs. 

The center, which is participating in the book fair for the eighth time, produces a number of books, either on its own or in collaboration with other Saudi publishing houses. 

Two of its books are featured at the fair.

“Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials,” which has been translated into five languages, elaborates on the 10 odes (Al-Mu’allaqat), and describes the poets’ lives and works in Arabic and English.

The second book, “In the Footsteps of the Prophet,” documents the events surrounding the Prophet’s migration. 

Abdullah Al-Hawas, developer of the Ithra Library programs, said that the pavilion offers an introduction to several projects, including the Reading Enrichment Initiative, which falls under the Iqra competition, offered to all male and female students in the Arab world at various educational levels. 

The pavilion also offers a virtual visit to the Ithra Library, which contains more than 326,000 books, and an interactive screen that displays issues of the magazine Ithraeyat. 

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Young Saudi authors shine at Riyadh book fair
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi authors shine at Riyadh book fair
Saudi nomad publishes book on 400-day adventure around the world
Saudi Arabia
Saudi nomad publishes book on 400-day adventure around the world

Imru’ Al-Qais Festival opens in Riyadh

Imru’ Al-Qais Festival opens in Riyadh
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Imru’ Al-Qais Festival opens in Riyadh

Imru’ Al-Qais Festival opens in Riyadh
  • Weeklong event celebrates poet’s life and work
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imru’ Al-Qais Festival is underway in Riyadh.

Launched by the Ministry of Culture as part of Arab Poetry Year 2023, the event runs until Oct. 12 and comprises cultural activities and events related to the poet’s life as well as nightly recitals of his work in the Poet’s Theater.

There will also be theatrical and music performances, Arabic calligraphers and a handicrafts market.

Workshops for those keen to learn how to recite or write poetry will be held throughout the week and a special event, titled “The Poet in the Eyes of Artists,” will give painters the chance to display their portraits of Imru’ Al-Qais alongside their visual interpretations of his work.

For children there is a sand corner where they can play traditional Najdi games, a storytelling corner and a mural on which they are encouraged to draw their own portraits of the ancient poet.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture Imru’ Al-Qais

Related

Saudi artist expresses faith, culture at Kosovo exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist expresses faith, culture at Kosovo exhibition
Special Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Village in Rome to showcase Kingdom’s culture, heritage, cuisine, tourist attractions

Princess Nourah University receives awards for e-learning, training 

Princess Nourah University receives awards for e-learning, training 
Updated 05 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Princess Nourah University receives awards for e-learning, training 

Princess Nourah University receives awards for e-learning, training 
Updated 05 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University has received prestigious awards for innovation in e-learning and training, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The accolades were presented by the National eLearning Center in the Impact and Excellence categories following a competition involving more than 1,300 entries.

The university was able to distinguish itself through its engagement with the national e-learning platform FutureX in the Impact category.

It showcased its contributions through the Nourah for Training platform and the Distance Learning Programs in the Excellence category.

These initiatives met the rigorous standards of excellence and demonstrated a significant positive impact.

The awards are testimony to the university’s efforts to practice e-learning based on the latest innovative means and technologies.

They serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate national endeavors, innovative practices, and cutting-edge technologies in the development of human capital.

The awards encourage providers and practitioners of e-learning and training to pioneer effective solutions and uphold best practices.
 

Topics: Princess Nourah University Saudi Arabia

Related

Riyadh’s Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University launches bachelor’s degree in cinema and theater
Media
Riyadh’s Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University launches bachelor’s degree in cinema and theater
Maha Abanumay and her young sister Shehana Abanumay. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talents taking the stage at PNU for ‘An Akoun’ dance show

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli official for storming courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli official for storming courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
  • Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed regret at Israeli practices that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday the provocative practices carried out by an Israeli official who stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under high Israeli security.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed regret at Israeli practices that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms on respecting religious sanctities. It stressed that such practices are offensive to Muslims all around the world.

The ministry held Israeli forces fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of these violations.

It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the escalation of the Israeli occupation, provide the necessary protection for civilians, and make all efforts to end the conflict.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque

Related

A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns provocative practices carried out by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli police arrest five for hostile gestures toward Christians
Middle-East
Israeli police arrest five for hostile gestures toward Christians

Latest updates

Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.