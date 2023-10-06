THE BREAKDOWN – Imane Mellah discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

DUBAI:The French-Moroccan designer discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece, created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.”
I had to think about what it means to have an object that reflects the culture of a place. I really wanted to dig down into the history and archaeology and the visual culture. That’s the brief, really, for any project I work on anyway. In architecture, you have to be site-specific and offer solutions to local needs, so I tried to apply that approach.
So I started extensive research to try to understand the material culture back then. And I realized that the things people were using back then are things that transcend time. They’re fundamental to our lives. That’s an idea I was really seduced by: An object is not just an object, it can also be something we actually need; something more than just decoration.
I’ve always been drawn to lighting, and when I saw this ancient oil lamp, I thought it was a very smart piece. I think it has some intelligence in the design that we haven’t managed to compete with when it comes to electrical lighting. And I had to bear in mind sustainability, so I thought it might be interesting to reintroduce oil lanterns.
The ancient lanterns were inspired by nature, especially birds. They had the shape of birds, with the beak and the tail. They also had inscriptions and symbols of plants.
I was always asking myself: “What do I need to keep?” I thought the shape was so great and so functional, so mine is a bit of an ode to the original. I just simplified it with new technology and methods.
I thought I didn’t really need the beak — just a central device that could hold the wick. So it’s an evolution, too: It’s about the lighting, but it’s also about the smell.
I think there’s a whole series that can be developed around this idea and this shape. This is still a prototype; it’s a 3D print that I sanded and spraypainted. I’d like to develop it with local artisans in Saudi; I think that would be really relevant to this piece.
50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US rapper 50 Cent will headline the World Tennis League opening night show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Dec. 21.
50 Cent joins a lineup of international artists, with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers with Al Anderson and Trojan Sound System confirmed to headline this year’s ‘Reggae Night’ on Dec. 23.
The “In Da Club” rapper has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won several awards, including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.
In a released statement, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “50 Cent is one of the most recognisable faces in the global music industry with a strong following of fans from all corners of the globe, including in the Middle East. We are delighted to have him on board to open our concerts for Season 2 of World Tennis League.
‘We want to make great Saudi television,’ says ‘Crashing Eid’ creator Nora Aboushousha
The Saudi filmmaker discusses her new Netflix comedy-drama, ‘Crashing Eid’
Updated 05 October 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: If there’s one common thread among the numerous creative endeavors of Saudi Arabia’s new wave of art, it’s that there’s no one way to define the Saudi experience. Take, “Crashing Eid,” the Kingdom’s first female-led Netflix original series, for example. The trailer has already generated fierce debate ahead of the show’s October 19 release thanks to its atypical narrative that tackles societal romantic taboos head on. Some have commented that the show does not represent all Saudi women — but, as its creator Saudi filmmaker Nora Aboushousha explains, it was never intended to. Rather, the irreverent and heartfelt comedy’s singular nature is precisely the point.
“Our show does not represent every Saudi voice. It represents one Saudi voice. From the start, that was our guiding principle,” Aboushousha tells Arab News. “When we began writing, we had to accept that this story and its characters do not exemplify every person in Saudi Arabia. Razan, our lead character, is not a stand-in for every Saudi woman, and her family members are also not an encapsulation of all Saudi families. These people, their boundaries, their cultural and social beliefs are their own.”
Razan is certainly unlike any lead character we’ve met before in Saudi fiction. She’s a single mother living in London with her teenage daughter. In the show’s opening scene, she proposes marriage to a British-Pakistani man she is friends with, and quickly learns, as she returns home to Jeddah for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, that her family does not approve of the pairing. The conflict only worsens when the man himself flies to Saudi Arabia to join the festivities.
For Aboushousha, capturing an atypical Saudi family in the midst of perhaps the biggest internal conflict of their lives was informed both by real life and, more importantly, the history of television. Great stories often make audiences feel seen, but comedy is a different beast. When the goal is to make the audience laugh, characters often can’t act like a ‘normal’ person, nor do everyday scenarios always work. The best comedic characters are unique — that’s what makes them memorable. In Aboushousha’s view, there’s no better way to immerse yourself in the life of someone entirely unlike you than through comedy.
“Some people will feel all of this is similar to them, but other people won’t, and that’s exactly how we want it,” she says. “We want to make great Saudi television, and sometimes you don’t want to watch someone who is like you — you want to discover something different. If you find our series relatable, it’s there for you too, but great Saudi television needs to entertain everyone, not represent everyone.”
Jeddah-born Aboushousha is a rising star in the Kingdom, with her one-location lockdown crime series “Rahin Altaqiq” and dramedy about rebellious young Saudi women “Confessions” both becoming viral hits over the last few years. The writer-director is no stranger to pushing boundaries; her short film about oft-ignored mental health struggles, “Lucky You Are Mine,” won a production grant from the Saudi Film Commission before debuting at the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival in her hometown to strong acclaim. That short has since caught the eye of Netflix, which will grant it a worldwide release on the platform this month ahead of the “Crashing Eid” premiere.
The idea for “Crashing Eid” began as a creative exercise. She and her writing partner Ali Alatta had heard that Netflix was looking for something similar to a number of the shows they’d already produced, and when analyzing them, she realized they often had one common thread: “A person who was different from their family,” she explains.
“That’s all we had to work with. So we began discussing it, and Ali started using me as an example. He said to me, ‘I feel your own family is a bit worried about what you’re going to do next, Nora. So let’s base this on a character like you, a single mother.’ I don’t think my family is like that, but we carried on anyway,” Aboushousha says with a laugh.
“Soon, the idea became a single mother who returns from abroad. We started wondering, ‘What will inspire the clash with the rest of the family?’ And immediately we realized, ‘Oh, she should come back ready to be married to someone from outside the culture!’ Everything fell into place from there,” she continues.
While the show’s comedic nature meant that situations and characters would be drawn to extremes, Aboushousha still wanted the show to feel grounded in real human experience. So she began meeting with couples and interviewing them about their lives in order to hear real stories and observe actual dynamics so that she could better inform the work.
“We met with a lot of Saudi women who had married into a different culture. For a lot of these women, trying to convince their families to accept a person they didn’t want was not funny for them at the time — there were a lot of tears. But, for most of them, just like with any situation, you can laugh about certain aspects with time,” says Aboushousha. “We were definitely inspired by those conversations. One woman, for example, told us that her father assumed the man was a spy because he was a foreigner who spoke Arabic, which we had to include because we thought it was really funny.
“So it all started off as a person who’s similar to me, but that only lasted for a week or two. Quickly, when we combined that with the interviews and started thinking about how to make it more entertaining, the character took on a life of her own, with different layers being added. The first layer would be based on something real — a true story or a personality trait — and then you start adding layers of fiction to suit the material, and then the actors come in and breathe life into them and that adds layers as well,” she continues.
Ultimately, while reality did inform Aboushousha and her collaborators, what was most important was making the show as good as possible. She studied the scripts of shows such as HBO’s massive hit “The White Lotus” and the hit Ben Stiller comedy “Meet the Parents” and tried to make sure that each scene matched that level. After all, as Saudi films and television shows hit the world stage it’s important not only to communicate the intricacies of Saudi social dynamics to the world but also to raise Saudi content to global standards.
“At the end of the day, we had to make sure that all of this was making not just us laugh, but all of our friends and families — everyone we know,” says Aboushousha. “Throughout this whole process, we really just worked tirelessly to ensure that we had something that was good.”
Gigi Hadid hits the runway for Chanel as Lyna Khoudri attends show
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: As Chanel's models — including US Dutch Palestinian Gigi Hadid and British Moroccan Nora Attal — took their sashay down the Paris runway, guests could practically hear the faint splashes from the pools of the villa Noailles. This historic cubist space in the south of France, once graced by luminaries like Luis Buñuel, Man Ray, Dalí — and also Karl Lagerfeld — has for almost a century been a beacon for art.
Virginie Viard’s spring collection emerged as a sun-drenched ode to the villa’s gardens. With Hadid leading the pack in flip-flops, the stalwart was stripped of its typical high-brow allure, grounding Chanel styles in an earthy, relaxed summer vibe, the Associated Press reported.
“Sophistication juxtaposed with informality, the ever-present tweed, sporty touches, and delicate lace: I aimed for a harmonious blend of contrasts,” Viard said. Using the sunlit flora and tranquil pool of the villa as a muse, her collection leaned away from Lagerfeld’s signature high-glam aesthetic, presenting a panorama of comfort, chicness — and, gasp, relatability.
The parade began with multicolored tweed dressing gowns, their luxurious threads catching the light as models moved. Easygoing, low-slung outfits that evoked an air of carefree leisure faintly contrasted with detailed geometric designs gracing several pieces. Lace trimmings whispered of femininity and delicate craftsmanship, while sporty accents gave the ensembles a touch of the everyday.
This was a confident Viard, four years since taking the creative helm of the storied maison, making low key designs that seemed as if they had nothing to prove. The point of this collection lay not in dramatic novelty but in its accessibility. The use of mid-size models, for instance, was a relatable gesture that speaks volumes of Viard’s intent to make Chanel resonate with a broader audience, according to the Associated Press.
The show was attended by the likes of British actress Emilia Clarke, US comedian Chris Rock and French Algerian actress, and Chanel ambassador, Lyna Khoudri.
After her turn on the runway with Chanel, Hadid took part in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 show and attended a dinner party hosted by the brand.
Emirati artist Abdullah Al-Saadi to feature at 60th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Emirati artist Abdullah Al-Saadi will represent the UAE at the 60th International Art Exhibition of the La Biennale di Venezia, or the Venice Biennale, opening in April 2024.
Curated by Tarek Abou El-Fetouh, the solo exhibition marks the artist’s return to Venice following his participation at the 57th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2017.
Considered a key figure in the contemporary art scene in the UAE, Al-Saadi’s practice range includes painting, drawing, sculpture, performance, photography, collecting and cataloguing found objects, and the creation of new alphabets.
His work is informed by the UAE’s landscape and his family history, often exploring relationships between individuals and their natural and social environment.
“Abdullah’s practice has been, over the last 40 years, a continuous engagement with changing environments as well as personal and cultural histories, creating points where they meet and interweave,” said Abou El-Fetouh.