You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive

Special Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Patrick Tsang, chairman of the Hong Kong’s Tsang Group, speaking to Arab News.
Short Url

https://arab.news/znte9

Updated 19 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
  • Hong Kong company eyes investment opportunities in Saudi media, tech sectors
Updated 19 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is making great strides in the fields of media and technology, investors from Hong Kong are eyeing investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

According to Patrick Tsang, chairman of the city’s Tsang Group, Saudi Arabia is set to receive “a lot” of funding that will propel the Kingdom into a new era of development.

During an interview with Arab News, Tsang said thanks to Saudi Arabia’s significant economic growth in recent years, his company is keen on expanding into the Gulf country as it offers immense opportunities.

“I foresee in the next five, 10, 15 years, this is the place to be. This will be the center of where the economy and the action will be,” said the executive..

He told Arab News that his company was planning to invest in the fields of media and technology in the Middle East.

Tsang said that his group is planning to establish a private members club in Riyadh without disclosing the location of the facility. He did reveal, however,  that the group hoped to finalize all arrangements to ensure the opening of the center by 2024.

“I believe that technology will be a crucial part of the infrastructure in Vision 2030 in terms of the implementation, for example, clean tech, renewable energy, video games, and all kinds of technology will be great here. Infrastructure from rail to electric vehicles, the list is endless,” he said.

The bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and China are strong and are “getting better and better,” Tsang said.

He views the presence of heavy traffic in the Saudi capital as a positive sign and indicative of a thriving economy.

Tsang added: “It’s very exciting to be here and there’s lots of opportunity.”

The senior executive praised the ongoing technological advancement in the Kingdom. 

Sharing his experience with Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of King Faisal Foundation, during a dinner in a Riyadh restaurant, he said: “The prince showed me something I’ve never seen in other countries. They have these little electric scanning pods underneath the tablecloth, (which) I could use to pay my bill via Apple Pay. If we have eight people, we can also set the program (so) that eight people could split the bill.” 

Tsang underlined his excitement over such a brilliant use of technology making people’s life easier, by adding: “I haven’t seen this before.” 

The Hong Kong-based company is also planning to bring a delegation related to biotechnology to the Middle East in the future.

“This is the right time, the right place. That’s why we’re here, and we’re going to be here for the long term,” Tsang added.

The company believes that they can assist in transferring technology and knowledge in the field of biotechnology to the region, particularly to support the development of young individuals and universities.

Topics: Tsang Group business Hong Kong

Related

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency sign deal to share expertise
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency sign deal to share expertise

Oil Updates – crude on track for sharpest weekly decline since March

Oil Updates – crude on track for sharpest weekly decline since March
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oil Updates – crude on track for sharpest weekly decline since March

Oil Updates – crude on track for sharpest weekly decline since March
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were on track for their steepest weekly decline since March despite rising on Friday, as a US bond market sell-off sparked concerns of a global economic slowdown and worries about a sharp fall in fuel demand, according to Reuters.

Both benchmarks had surged to 2023 highs last week, but Brent has dropped 11.6 percent and WTI by about 9 percent over the last seven days.

Bond investors’ rising concerns around government spending and a ballooning budget deficit in the US, the world’s top oil consumer, are contributing to a steep sell-off that has pushed Treasury prices to 17-year lows.

On Friday, Brent futures were up 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $84.33 at 6:58 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $82.59, recovering slightly from a 2 percent decline on Thursday.

“Oil prices are stabilizing after a brutal week that saw a relentless bond market selloff trigger global growth worries,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

“The worst week for crude since March is starting to attract buyers given the oil market will still remain tight over the short-term,” Moya said.

JPMorgan said in a note it expected oil demand growth to be healthy but slower in the last quarter of 2023, while the National Australia Bank said it saw the recent dip in prices as temporary and forecast a deficit market this quarter.

“We think that once markets start paying attention to falling global oil stockpiles, Brent oil futures will likely creep back up above $US90/bbl (barrel of oil),” the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note on Friday.

US government data this week showed a sharp decline in US gasoline demand, with economic data showing the US services sector had slowed. A key survey revealed that eurozone economy probably shrank last quarter, while a pricey dollar kept a lid on buying capacity of countries around the world.

All eyes on Friday will be on the US monthly jobs report for signs of how strong the economy is.

“The non-farm payroll data tonight, the US CPI, and China’s economic data next week will be key to steering oil’s movements. A resilient economic front can be a short-term positive sign for the demand outlook,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Topics: oil updates

Related

Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
  • Move aims to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: At least two Egyptian banks have suspended the use of Egyptian pound debit cards outside the country to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens.
Arab African International Bank sent a notice to customers on Wednesday and Arab International Bank sent one on Thursday announcing the suspension, according to several customers.
A customer representative for Arab African International Bank confirmed the move, saying it was due to the country’s foreign exchange shortage.
One banker in Egypt said all banks were facing similar problems as a result of the currency shortage, but that each was taking decisions separately.
A substantial number of debit card holders had been using cards to make bulk purchases, often in the United Arab Emirates, of gold, mobile telephones and other products to take advantage of the Egyptian pound’s low official exchange rate.
Debit card transactions are charged at the official rate of about 31 pounds to the dollar whereas on the black market a dollar sells for around 40 or 41 pounds. Egypt has kept its currency fixed against the dollar since March despite a widening gap with the black market rate.
“Sometimes they just send the cards (without leaving Egypt), and they buy things with them. You find there are four or five people from the same family,” the banker said.
Other banks were likely to introduce similar restrictions next week, the banker added.
Banks in recent months have also been tightening up on the amount of foreign currency clients can buy in Egypt and on how much can they can charge to their credit cards while abroad.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Emergency liquidity available for Egyptian banks
Business & Economy
Emergency liquidity available for Egyptian banks
Egyptian banking sector pumps $178bn into the economy 
Business & Economy
Egyptian banking sector pumps $178bn into the economy 

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the fifth consecutive month, Saudi Aramco raised the November official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Thursday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $7.20 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Wednesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year.

The Kingdom will continue the voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day in November and December, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move means Saudi Arabia’s production for the final two months of the year will be approximately 9 million bpd.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped extending the previous session’s sharp losses.

Brent crude oil futures had fallen 65 cents to $85.16 a barrel by 1245 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 75 cents lower at $83.47. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in earlier trading.

 

Topics: Aramco Asia Light crude

Related

Update Saudi Arabia announces oil production cuts for November and December
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia announces oil production cuts for November and December

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement on Thursday, as it shed 75.42 points or 0.70 percent to close at 10,764.85.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion) as 90 stocks advanced, while 121 declined. 

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also shed 90.41 points to close at 22,667.94, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.40 percent to 1,382.44. 

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al Rajhi REIT Fund. The company’s share price surged by 4.34 percent to SR8.42. 

Other top performers were Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices edged up by 3.13 percent and 2.87 percent, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst venture of the day, as its share price dropped by 5.40 percent to SR23.84. 

The top companies on Nomu were Paper Home Co. and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices soared by 29.95 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively. 

On the other hand, the share price of Alqemam for Computer Systems Co., listed in the parallel market, dropped by 13.52 percent to SR110. 

On the announcements front, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. revealed that its board approved setting up a limited liability company in Riyadh with a capital of SR100,000. 

In a Tadawul statement, AWPT said that the new LLC will undertake the long-term operation and maintenance contract for the sewage treatment plants in Manfouha.

AWPT added that the financial impacts of this development will be reported in due course.

Meanwhile, National Agricultural Development Co. declared that the Capital Market Authority approved its request to increase the company’s capital through an SR2 billion rights issue. 

NADEC will set the offering price and number of shares proposed after the extraordinary general meeting on a date to be announced.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing Bell – TASI grows 40 points; ADES Holding begins retail subscription 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – TASI grows 40 points; ADES Holding begins retail subscription 

Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism surpasses $10 billion in H1

Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism surpasses $10 billion in H1
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism surpasses $10 billion in H1

Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism surpasses $10 billion in H1
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism surged 327 percent in the first half of 2023 to SR40 billion ($10.67 billion) compared to the year-ago period, showed data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Between January and June, foreign visitors’ expenditures in the Kingdom amounted to SR83.7 billion, a substantial increase from SR36.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period the previous year.

The balance of payments for tourism marked a 34 percent rise in the second quarter to SR22.8 billion compared to the same quarter last year, with foreigners spending SR46.6 billion in the same period.

This rise comes amid Saudi Arabia’s rise to the second position globally in terms of the growth rate of incoming tourists during the first seven months of 2023, as announced by the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Kingdom saw a 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July compared to the same period in 2019.

The data was sourced last month from the UN World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Riyadh also hosted World Tourism Day on Sept. 27-28, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to the global tourism sector.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the ranking strengthened the country’s status as a global tourist destination.

The substantial rise in arrivals reflected travelers’ confidence in the variety and quality of tourism options available within the Kingdom.

These achievements result from the Kingdom’s significant efforts to boost its tourism industry, a key component of its Vision 2030 plan. 

These initiatives include promoting its rich historical and cultural heritage, hosting various music festivals and sports events and investing in tourism infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

Saudi Arabia has actively sought foreign and domestic investments in the tourism sector, fostering partnerships with international hospitality and tourism companies. 

Regulatory changes, such as the relaxation of visa restrictions and updates to tourism-related regulations, have further supported the growth of the tourism industry. 

These efforts have begun to yield results, with a noticeable increase in tourist arrivals and tourism-related activities in the country.

Topics: saudi tourism SAMA saudi central bank

Related

Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
Business & Economy
Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
Saudi Arabia aims to be among top 10 countries in logistics: transport minister 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to be among top 10 countries in logistics: transport minister 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.